Jail logs: July 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 3
- Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Tamper with Government Record: 1
- Possession: 4
- Reckless Driving: 1
- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 1
- Theft of Property: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1
- Failure to Identify: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- No Driver License: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Misc FTA: 1
PADILLA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434697
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 5:35 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GREEN, FREDRICK
Booking #:
434696
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 4:42 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
WHITE, APRIL
Booking #:
434695
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 3:58 am
Charges:
73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD
MISC CPF X 3
$500.00
TEAGUE, GAVIN
Booking #:
434694
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 3:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1500.00
CASTLEBERRY, KALEB
Booking #:
434693
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 1:47 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPFX5
$1000.00
PHILLIPS, KENNETH
Booking #:
434692
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 12:11 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$2000.00
WILSON, TIFFANY
Booking #:
434691
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
23990196 GOB THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
434690
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
73999999 FAIL TO ID
MISC FTA X 10
$7320.00
PAYNE, JAMES
Booking #:
434689
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
434688
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, ELIJIAH
Booking #:
434687
Release Date:
07-22-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
CARRIZALES, JOSE
Booking #:
434686
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMOS, FAITH
Booking #:
434685
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
13150005 COMM AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
MORENO, JILLYAN
Booking #:
434684
Release Date:
07-22-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
JIMENEZ, OBED
Booking #:
434683
Release Date:
07-22-2021 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 7:10 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$5000.00
