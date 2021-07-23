Jail logs: July 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 3

Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

Tamper with Government Record: 1

Possession: 4

Reckless Driving: 1

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Walking with Traffic: 1

Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1

Failure to Identify: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

No Driver License: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Misc FTA: 1

PADILLA, ANTHONY

Booking #:

434697

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 5:35 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

GREEN, FREDRICK

Booking #:

434696

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 4:42 am

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

No Bond

WHITE, APRIL

Booking #:

434695

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 3:58 am

Charges:

73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD

MISC CPF X 3

$500.00

TEAGUE, GAVIN

Booking #:

434694

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 3:09 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

$1500.00

CASTLEBERRY, KALEB

Booking #:

434693

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 1:47 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPFX5

$1000.00

PHILLIPS, KENNETH

Booking #:

434692

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 12:11 am

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$2000.00

WILSON, TIFFANY

Booking #:

434691

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 9:55 pm

Charges:

23990196 GOB THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

$1000.00

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

434690

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 9:09 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

73999999 FAIL TO ID

MISC FTA X 10

$7320.00

PAYNE, JAMES

Booking #:

434689

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 8:03 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

MCALLISTER, TROY

Booking #:

434688

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 7:53 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MARTINEZ, ELIJIAH

Booking #:

434687

Release Date:

07-22-2021 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 6:31 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DL

$464.00

CARRIZALES, JOSE

Booking #:

434686

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 5:39 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

RAMOS, FAITH

Booking #:

434685

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 5:35 pm

Charges:

13150005 COMM AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

MORENO, JILLYAN

Booking #:

434684

Release Date:

07-22-2021 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 2:21 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

JIMENEZ, OBED

Booking #:

434683

Release Date:

07-22-2021 – 11:28 am

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 7:10 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$5000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597