Jail logs: July 22, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Theft of Property: 1
- Possession: 9
- Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- MISC VPTA: 3
- No Driver License: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Speeding 15-24 Over Posted Speed Zone: 1
- Fail to Yield Right of Way: 1
ESQUIVEL, JULIAN
Booking #:
434682
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 4:53 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TERRAZAS, MIREYA
Booking #:
434681
Booking Date:
07-22-2021 – 12:52 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
AGUERO, HOPE
Booking #:
434680
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
LOPEZ, THOMAS
Booking #:
434679
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
CAMRON, ROBERT
Booking #:
434676
Release Date:
07-21-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC VPTA X 3
$3734.00
YARBROUGH, ALEXANDRA
Booking #:
434675
Release Date:
07-21-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
$2454.00
HOLGUIN, JOE
Booking #:
434678
Release Date:
07-21-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CARROLL, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
434677
Release Date:
07-21-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
13150005 MTR AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
DURST, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434674
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 1:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
RUSSELL, AUSTIN
Booking #:
434673
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 1:36 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, TIFFANY
Booking #:
434672
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 1:36 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – EMERGENCY VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 6
MISC VPTA X1
$1228.00
GONZALEZ, SAJEL
Booking #:
434671
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$40000.00
GENTRY, CARL
Booking #:
434670
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 8:55 am
Charges:
13150005 MTR AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
