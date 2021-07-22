Jail logs: July 22, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Possession: 9

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Misc CPF: 2

MISC VPTA: 3

No Driver License: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Speeding 15-24 Over Posted Speed Zone: 1

Fail to Yield Right of Way: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

ESQUIVEL, JULIAN

Booking #:

434682

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 4:53 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

TERRAZAS, MIREYA

Booking #:

434681

Booking Date:

07-22-2021 – 12:52 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

AGUERO, HOPE

Booking #:

434680

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 10:05 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

LOPEZ, THOMAS

Booking #:

434679

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 7:55 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

CAMRON, ROBERT

Booking #:

434676

Release Date:

07-21-2021 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 3:40 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC VPTA X 3

$3734.00

YARBROUGH, ALEXANDRA

Booking #:

434675

Release Date:

07-21-2021 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 3:36 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2

$2454.00

HOLGUIN, JOE

Booking #:

434678

Release Date:

07-21-2021 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 3:35 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CARROLL, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

434677

Release Date:

07-21-2021 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 3:26 pm

Charges:

13150005 MTR AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

DURST, ANTHONY

Booking #:

434674

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 1:59 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

RUSSELL, AUSTIN

Booking #:

434673

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 1:36 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, TIFFANY

Booking #:

434672

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 1:36 pm

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – EMERGENCY VEHICLE

MISC CPF X 6

MISC VPTA X1

$1228.00

GONZALEZ, SAJEL

Booking #:

434671

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 12:13 pm

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$40000.00

GENTRY, CARL

Booking #:

434670

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 8:55 am

Charges:

13150005 MTR AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597