Jail logs: July 21, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession: 7

Aggravated Robbery: 2

Criminal Trespass: 2

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Contempt of Court: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1

Driving while License Invalid: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Failure to Identify Figutive Intent to Give False Info: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Misc FTA: 1

Misc VPTA: 1

GUTIERREZ, GILBERTO

Booking #:

434669

Booking Date:

07-21-2021 – 1:33 am

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$20662.00

GRAY, JOHN

Booking #:

434668

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 11:44 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

KINARD, KRISTI

Booking #:

434667

Release Date:

07-21-2021 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 11:38 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

HARDEGREE, GARY

Booking #:

434666

Release Date:

07-21-2021 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 11:16 pm

Charges:

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

$1000.00

FULFS, CHAD

Booking #:

434665

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 9:33 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

BERMEA, GERRARDO

Booking #:

434664

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 6:12 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

NASH, MARKIETH

Booking #:

434663

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 4:49 pm

Charges:

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

RAMIREZ, XAVIER

Booking #:

434662

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 3:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 RPR UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF X9

$300.00

CHEEK, DOUGLAS

Booking #:

434661

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 1:48 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X5

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FTA X4

MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY

MISC VPTA X1

$5080.00

MCALLISTER, TROY

Booking #:

434660

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 1:19 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CHAVEZ, BETTY

Booking #:

434659

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 1:09 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LEWIS, CAMERON

Booking #:

434658

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 12:50 pm

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

No Bond

BROWN, KHARI

Booking #:

434657

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 12:48 pm

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 GOBFAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

MUNOZ, ISMAEL

Booking #:

434656

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 8:51 am

Charges:

52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

