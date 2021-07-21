Jail logs: July 21, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Possession: 7
- Aggravated Robbery: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Contempt of Court: 2
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 1
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1
- Driving while License Invalid: 1
- Theft of Property: 1
- Failure to Identify Figutive Intent to Give False Info: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc VPTA: 1
GUTIERREZ, GILBERTO
Booking #:
434669
Booking Date:
07-21-2021 – 1:33 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$20662.00
GRAY, JOHN
Booking #:
434668
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
KINARD, KRISTI
Booking #:
434667
Release Date:
07-21-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HARDEGREE, GARY
Booking #:
434666
Release Date:
07-21-2021 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
$1000.00
FULFS, CHAD
Booking #:
434665
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BERMEA, GERRARDO
Booking #:
434664
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
NASH, MARKIETH
Booking #:
434663
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
RAMIREZ, XAVIER
Booking #:
434662
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 RPR UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X9
$300.00
CHEEK, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
434661
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 1:48 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA X4
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC VPTA X1
$5080.00
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
434660
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CHAVEZ, BETTY
Booking #:
434659
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 1:09 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LEWIS, CAMERON
Booking #:
434658
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 12:50 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
BROWN, KHARI
Booking #:
434657
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 12:48 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 GOBFAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
MUNOZ, ISMAEL
Booking #:
434656
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 8:51 am
Charges:
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
