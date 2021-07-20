Jail logs: July 20, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details).
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Manufacture Delivery Criminal Substance: 1
- Possession: 10
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
GARCIA, JESSE
Booking #:
434655
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 2:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
MCVEY, MATTHEW
Booking #:
434654
Booking Date:
07-20-2021 – 2:11 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CARVER, GEORGE
Booking #:
434653
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 FTAPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
38060021 FTAABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
REYNA, EPIFANIO
Booking #:
434652
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 2
$2322.00
MATA, ROBERT
Booking #:
434651
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
PENA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434650
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 8:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
DEANDA, JESUS
Booking #:
434649
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 3
No Bond
LINN, DAVID
Booking #:
434648
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PRITCHARD, BRANDON
Booking #:
434647
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ABALOS, ANGIE
Booking #:
434646
Release Date:
07-19-2021 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 11:49 am
Charges:
35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$10000.00
NOWELL, BECKY
Booking #:
434645
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 11:18 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X8
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
