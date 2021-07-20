Jail logs: July 20, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details).

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Manufacture Delivery Criminal Substance: 1

Possession: 10

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc CPF: 3

GARCIA, JESSE

Booking #:

434655

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 2:55 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

MCVEY, MATTHEW

Booking #:

434654

Booking Date:

07-20-2021 – 2:11 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

CARVER, GEORGE

Booking #:

434653

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 11:53 pm

Charges:

35990014 FTAPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

38060021 FTAABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

No Bond

REYNA, EPIFANIO

Booking #:

434652

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 8:55 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X 2

$2322.00

MATA, ROBERT

Booking #:

434651

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 8:20 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

PENA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434650

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 8:12 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

DEANDA, JESUS

Booking #:

434649

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 7:07 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x 3

No Bond

LINN, DAVID

Booking #:

434648

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 3:49 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

PRITCHARD, BRANDON

Booking #:

434647

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 3:24 pm

Charges:

35990015 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

ABALOS, ANGIE

Booking #:

434646

Release Date:

07-19-2021 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 11:49 am

Charges:

35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$10000.00

NOWELL, BECKY

Booking #:

434645

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 11:18 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X8

No Bond

