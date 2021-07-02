Jail logs: July 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Possession: 5
- Deadly Conduct: 1
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon: 1
- Assault Against a Family/Household Member: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Escape from Custody: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Evading Arrest: 1
- Failure to Identify: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Theft of Property >= $100 < $750: 1
- Theft < $100: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc COMM: 1
OWENS, JEREMY
Booking #:
434379
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 3:40 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
49990001 ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
Paz, Kimberly
Booking #:
434378
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 3:10 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’SLICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBLITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA x 2
$3718.00
WEDDLE-COLEMAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
434377
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 1:05 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
24110003 FTAUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$16000.00
GARDNER, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434376
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 12:46 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
434375
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 12:25 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT < $100
$444.00
Bessire, Matthew
Booking #:
434374
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$8000.00
LOMAS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
434373
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
STEVENS, DANNY
Booking #:
434372
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
48010019 J/NEVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC CPF x 3
No Bond
CARRILLO, MAURO
Booking #:
434371
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
Saucedo, Dinna
Booking #:
434370
Release Date:
07-01-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 2:48 pm
Charges:
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
No Bond
PEASANT, FRANCIS
Booking #:
434369
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
48990009 MOFAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
GREATHOUSE, JIMMY
Booking #:
434368
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 11:02 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1321808J4
MISC COMMx4
No Bond
WHITLOCK, BRYAN
Booking #:
434367
Release Date:
07-01-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 11:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VICK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434366
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 10:22 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 10
No Bond
DELAGARZA, RUBEN
Booking #:
434365
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 9:53 am
Charges:
52030024 MTRUNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
CARRILLO, ATHINA
Booking #:
434364
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 8:59 am
Charges:
54040009 COMMDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
