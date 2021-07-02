Jail logs: July 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession: 5

Deadly Conduct: 1

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon: 1

Assault Against a Family/Household Member: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Escape from Custody: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Evading Arrest: 1

Failure to Identify: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Theft of Property >= $100 < $750: 1

Theft < $100: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc COMM: 1

OWENS, JEREMY

Booking #:

434379

Booking Date:

07-02-2021 – 3:40 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

49990001 ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$2000.00

Paz, Kimberly

Booking #:

434378

Booking Date:

07-02-2021 – 3:10 am

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER’SLICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBLITY

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA x 2

$3718.00

WEDDLE-COLEMAN, ROBERT

Booking #:

434377

Booking Date:

07-02-2021 – 1:05 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

24110003 FTAUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

$16000.00

GARDNER, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434376

Booking Date:

07-02-2021 – 12:46 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

SCHMIDT, ROBERT

Booking #:

434375

Booking Date:

07-02-2021 – 12:25 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT < $100

$444.00

Bessire, Matthew

Booking #:

434374

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 11:22 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$8000.00

LOMAS, JONATHAN

Booking #:

434373

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 10:19 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

STEVENS, DANNY

Booking #:

434372

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 8:37 pm

Charges:

48010019 J/NEVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC CPF x 3

No Bond

CARRILLO, MAURO

Booking #:

434371

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 4:26 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

Saucedo, Dinna

Booking #:

434370

Release Date:

07-01-2021 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 2:48 pm

Charges:

53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT

No Bond

PEASANT, FRANCIS

Booking #:

434369

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 12:33 pm

Charges:

48990009 MOFAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

GREATHOUSE, JIMMY

Booking #:

434368

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 11:02 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1321808J4

MISC COMMx4

No Bond

WHITLOCK, BRYAN

Booking #:

434367

Release Date:

07-01-2021 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 11:02 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

VICK, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434366

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 10:22 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 10

No Bond

DELAGARZA, RUBEN

Booking #:

434365

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 9:53 am

Charges:

52030024 MTRUNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

CARRILLO, ATHINA

Booking #:

434364

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 8:59 am

Charges:

54040009 COMMDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond