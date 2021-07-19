Jail logs: July 19, 2021 — Murder among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Kendra Kimberly Bohannon was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Friday, July 16, 2021 for a warrant issued in Coke County. Bohannon is charged with murder and, as of this writing, is being held on a $200 thousand bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Murder: 1
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Money Laundering: 1
- Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Possession: 18
- Manufacture Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years-of-Age: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 10
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Criminal Trespass: 3
- Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle: 1
- Burglary of a Building: 1
- Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- No DL: 4
- DWLI: 3
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 3
- Misc VPTA: 5
- Misc CPF: 6
- Misc FTA: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 3
- Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 2
- Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
DUARTE, TONNY
Booking #:
434616
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 3:23 am
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
CLANTON, MARLIN
Booking #:
434613
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 2:54 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 1
$2334.00
GUERRERO, MARIBEL
Booking #:
434615
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 2:47 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
LARA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434614
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 2:30 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PARRA, IVAN
Booking #:
434612
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 1:55 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RIVAS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
434611
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 1:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BLAKENEY, LEI
Booking #:
434610
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 1:29 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PINEDA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
434609
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 12:51 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$2688.00
BLAYLOCK, SHAWN
Booking #:
434608
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
26050014 MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
STYLES, DERRICK
Booking #:
434607
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
ROBERTS, SCOTTY
Booking #:
434606
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO HEAD LAMP ON BICYCLE
MISC CPF X3
$384.00
CARTHORNE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
434605
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH
MISC VPTA X 3
$3776.00
GOMEZ, TYLOR
Booking #:
434604
Release Date:
07-17-2021 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
GARZA, MARCANTHONY
Booking #:
434603
Release Date:
07-17-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
JASSO, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
434602
Release Date:
07-17-2021 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GREEN, FREDRICK
Booking #:
434601
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TAYLOR, ERIC
Booking #:
434600
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
POWELL, SHAUN
Booking #:
434599
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
13990043 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
JOHNSON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
434597
Release Date:
07-16-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$15000.00
RIOJAS, CARLOS
Booking #:
434598
Release Date:
07-16-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, RAY
Booking #:
434595
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
BOHANNON, KENDRA
Booking #:
434596
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
MISC PAROLE VOILATION
$200000.00
MUNIZ, ALEJOS
Booking #:
434594
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
LANGE, AARON
Booking #:
434593
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 9:46 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
MUNIZ, GERARDO
Booking #:
434641
Booking Date:
07-18-2021 – 5:24 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
MARQUEZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
434640
Booking Date:
07-18-2021 – 5:04 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
ORTIZ, REGINALDO
Booking #:
434639
Booking Date:
07-18-2021 – 4:17 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Hamilton, Ariel
Booking #:
434638
Booking Date:
07-18-2021 – 4:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RIVERA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
434637
Booking Date:
07-18-2021 – 3:28 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MATA, ROBERT
Booking #:
434636
Booking Date:
07-18-2021 – 2:10 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
GRIGGS, BILLIE
Booking #:
434635
Booking Date:
07-18-2021 – 12:17 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00
PING, KEWANG
Booking #:
434634
Booking Date:
07-18-2021 – 12:12 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODELA, DESTINY
Booking #:
434633
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BYERLY, ROBERT
Booking #:
434632
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
$2372.00
HIGGINS, HUNTER
Booking #:
434631
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$3618.00
UBER, JERAMY
Booking #:
434630
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
22990001 MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
THOMPSON, KEVIN
Booking #:
434629
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
PITTMAN, JAMES
Booking #:
434628
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
HOPE, MELISSA
Booking #:
434627
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CHACON, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
434626
Release Date:
07-17-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONISIBLITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 2
$4116.00
CASTRO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
434625
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 7:00 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
434624
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
MATLOCK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434623
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WHITE, MALIK
Booking #:
434622
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GONZALEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
434621
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K
$75000.00
FULFS, CHAD
Booking #:
434620
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CPF CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
434619
Release Date:
07-17-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 7:46 am
Charges:
35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X1
$1148.00
GAITAN, SAMUEL
Booking #:
434618
Release Date:
07-17-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 7:12 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
CADENA, JORDAN
Booking #:
434617
Release Date:
07-17-2021 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-17-2021 – 6:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MATA, ROBERT
Booking #:
434644
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 1:53 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DOVE, THOMAS
Booking #:
434643
Booking Date:
07-19-2021 – 12:08 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
REBER, DARYL
Booking #:
434642
Booking Date:
07-18-2021 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597