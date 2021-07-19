Jail logs: July 19, 2021 — Murder among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Kendra Kimberly Bohannon was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Friday, July 16, 2021 for a warrant issued in Coke County. Bohannon is charged with murder and, as of this writing, is being held on a $200 thousand bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Murder: 1

Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Money Laundering: 1

Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Possession: 18

Manufacture Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1

Driving while Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years-of-Age: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 10

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Public Intoxication: 4

Criminal Trespass: 3

Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle: 1

Burglary of a Building: 1

Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse: 1

No DL: 4

DWLI: 3

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 3

Misc VPTA: 5

Misc CPF: 6

Misc FTA: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 2

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

DUARTE, TONNY

Booking #:

434616

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 3:23 am

Charges:

53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY

$500.00

CLANTON, MARLIN

Booking #:

434613

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 2:54 am

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 NO DL

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X 1

$2334.00

GUERRERO, MARIBEL

Booking #:

434615

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 2:47 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X4

No Bond

LARA, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434614

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 2:30 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

PARRA, IVAN

Booking #:

434612

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 1:55 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

RIVAS, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

434611

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 1:45 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BLAKENEY, LEI

Booking #:

434610

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 1:29 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

PINEDA, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

434609

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 12:51 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2

MISC FTA X 1

$2688.00

BLAYLOCK, SHAWN

Booking #:

434608

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 11:50 pm

Charges:

26050014 MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

STYLES, DERRICK

Booking #:

434607

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 10:58 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

ROBERTS, SCOTTY

Booking #:

434606

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 10:48 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO HEAD LAMP ON BICYCLE

MISC CPF X3

$384.00

CARTHORNE, WILLIAM

Booking #:

434605

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 10:02 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH

MISC VPTA X 3

$3776.00

GOMEZ, TYLOR

Booking #:

434604

Release Date:

07-17-2021 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 9:43 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DL

$464.00

GARZA, MARCANTHONY

Booking #:

434603

Release Date:

07-17-2021 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 8:21 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

JASSO, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

434602

Release Date:

07-17-2021 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 8:17 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GREEN, FREDRICK

Booking #:

434601

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 8:00 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

TAYLOR, ERIC

Booking #:

434600

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 7:19 pm

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

No Bond

POWELL, SHAUN

Booking #:

434599

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 6:13 pm

Charges:

13990043 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

JOHNSON, WILLIAM

Booking #:

434597

Release Date:

07-16-2021 – 6:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 6:08 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$15000.00

RIOJAS, CARLOS

Booking #:

434598

Release Date:

07-16-2021 – 6:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 4:58 pm

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, RAY

Booking #:

434595

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 4:13 pm

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

BOHANNON, KENDRA

Booking #:

434596

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 3:29 pm

Charges:

09990030 MURDER

MISC PAROLE VOILATION

$200000.00

MUNIZ, ALEJOS

Booking #:

434594

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 3:09 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

LANGE, AARON

Booking #:

434593

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 9:46 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

MUNIZ, GERARDO

Booking #:

434641

Booking Date:

07-18-2021 – 5:24 am

Charges:

54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

No Bond

MARQUEZ, MANUEL

Booking #:

434640

Booking Date:

07-18-2021 – 5:04 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

ORTIZ, REGINALDO

Booking #:

434639

Booking Date:

07-18-2021 – 4:17 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

Hamilton, Ariel

Booking #:

434638

Booking Date:

07-18-2021 – 4:02 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

RIVERA, JUSTIN

Booking #:

434637

Booking Date:

07-18-2021 – 3:28 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

MATA, ROBERT

Booking #:

434636

Booking Date:

07-18-2021 – 2:10 am

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$264.00

GRIGGS, BILLIE

Booking #:

434635

Booking Date:

07-18-2021 – 12:17 am

Charges:

41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

$500.00

PING, KEWANG

Booking #:

434634

Booking Date:

07-18-2021 – 12:12 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

RODELA, DESTINY

Booking #:

434633

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 11:56 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

BYERLY, ROBERT

Booking #:

434632

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 9:33 pm

Charges:

54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X1

$2372.00

HIGGINS, HUNTER

Booking #:

434631

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 9:16 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$3618.00

UBER, JERAMY

Booking #:

434630

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 9:12 pm

Charges:

22990001 MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

THOMPSON, KEVIN

Booking #:

434629

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 8:56 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

PITTMAN, JAMES

Booking #:

434628

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 8:54 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

HOPE, MELISSA

Booking #:

434627

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 8:45 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CHACON, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

434626

Release Date:

07-17-2021 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 7:39 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONISIBLITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X 2

$4116.00

CASTRO, ARMANDO

Booking #:

434625

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 7:00 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MCALLISTER, TROY

Booking #:

434624

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 6:47 pm

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$264.00

MATLOCK, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434623

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 6:25 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

WHITE, MALIK

Booking #:

434622

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 5:12 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

GONZALEZ, JESUS

Booking #:

434621

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 5:07 pm

Charges:

35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K

$75000.00

FULFS, CHAD

Booking #:

434620

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 1:19 pm

Charges:

57070020 CPF CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

MARTINEZ, JUSTIN

Booking #:

434619

Release Date:

07-17-2021 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 7:46 am

Charges:

35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC CPF X1

MISC VPTA X1

$1148.00

GAITAN, SAMUEL

Booking #:

434618

Release Date:

07-17-2021 – 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 7:12 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

CADENA, JORDAN

Booking #:

434617

Release Date:

07-17-2021 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-17-2021 – 6:31 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MATA, ROBERT

Booking #:

434644

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 1:53 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

DOVE, THOMAS

Booking #:

434643

Booking Date:

07-19-2021 – 12:08 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

REBER, DARYL

Booking #:

434642

Booking Date:

07-18-2021 – 11:16 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597