Jail logs: July 15, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Sexual Assault: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 3

Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Evading Arrest with Precious Conviction: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Tampering/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 2

Possession: 6

Consumption of Alcohol/Minor: 1

CPF Open Container: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1

Violation of Bod/Protective Order: 1

Theft (Checks – Insufficient): 1

Ran Stop Sign: 1

Driving while License Invalid: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

FTA Failure to Appear: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

GAMEZ, DANIEL

Booking #:

434576

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 2:13 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SULLIVAN, STANLEY

Booking #:

434575

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 1:48 am

Charges:

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

FLORES, GABRIEL

Booking #:

434574

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 1:28 am

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

GOODLOE, ARTHUR

Booking #:

434573

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 12:56 am

Charges:

11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT

No Bond

COLEMAN, PEYTON

Booking #:

434572

Release Date:

07-15-2021 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 12:49 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

FLORES, JOHN

Booking #:

434571

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 11:36 pm

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA x 2

$2680.00

FLORES, RODOLFO JR.

Booking #:

434570

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 11:21 pm

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54999999 RAN STOP SIGN

$440.00

MARTINEZ, DEBBIE

Booking #:

434569

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 10:46 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

VELOZ, JAVIER

Booking #:

434568

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 8:35 pm

Charges:

48010016 GOBEVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040010 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

CAB CPFCONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL/MINOR

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

OPEN CPFOPEN CONTAINER

$1450.00

Wright, Brittany

Booking #:

434567

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 5:31 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

PEERY, DREW

Booking #:

434566

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 5:10 pm

Charges:

35990021 GOBPOSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

No Bond

OKUNOLA, DANIEL

Booking #:

434565

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 4:30 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

MARTINEZ, LUIS

Booking #:

434564

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 1:50 pm

Charges:

22990002 GJIBURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

23990008 GJITHEFT OF FIREARM

23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

25890001 GJIFORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SHELLS, CEDRICK

Booking #:

434563

Release Date:

07-14-2021 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 11:06 am

Charges:

38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

$10000.00

MARTINEZ, ADANA

Booking #:

434562

Release Date:

07-14-2021 – 1:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 10:27 am

Charges:

P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT)

$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597