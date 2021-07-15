Jail logs: July 15, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Sexual Assault: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 3
- Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Evading Arrest with Precious Conviction: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Tampering/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 2
- Possession: 6
- Consumption of Alcohol/Minor: 1
- CPF Open Container: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1
- Violation of Bod/Protective Order: 1
- Theft (Checks – Insufficient): 1
- Ran Stop Sign: 1
- Driving while License Invalid: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- FTA Failure to Appear: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
GAMEZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
434576
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 2:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SULLIVAN, STANLEY
Booking #:
434575
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FLORES, GABRIEL
Booking #:
434574
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 1:28 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
GOODLOE, ARTHUR
Booking #:
434573
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 12:56 am
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT
No Bond
COLEMAN, PEYTON
Booking #:
434572
Release Date:
07-15-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 12:49 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
FLORES, JOHN
Booking #:
434571
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA x 2
$2680.00
FLORES, RODOLFO JR.
Booking #:
434570
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 RAN STOP SIGN
$440.00
MARTINEZ, DEBBIE
Booking #:
434569
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
VELOZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
434568
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
48010016 GOBEVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040010 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
CAB CPFCONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL/MINOR
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
OPEN CPFOPEN CONTAINER
$1450.00
Wright, Brittany
Booking #:
434567
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
PEERY, DREW
Booking #:
434566
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
35990021 GOBPOSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
OKUNOLA, DANIEL
Booking #:
434565
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
434564
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 1:50 pm
Charges:
22990002 GJIBURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
23990008 GJITHEFT OF FIREARM
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
25890001 GJIFORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SHELLS, CEDRICK
Booking #:
434563
Release Date:
07-14-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 11:06 am
Charges:
38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
$10000.00
MARTINEZ, ADANA
Booking #:
434562
Release Date:
07-14-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 10:27 am
Charges:
P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT)
$500.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
