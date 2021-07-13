Jail logs: July 13, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Criminal Trespass: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

DWLI: 1

Fraud – Use/Possession of Identifying Info: 1

Possession: 3

BRICKEN, REBECCA

Booking #:

434547

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 1:51 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GONZALES, EDWARD

Booking #:

434545

Booking Date:

07-12-2021 – 9:34 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SMITH, MARCO

Booking #:

434544

Booking Date:

07-12-2021 – 6:48 pm

Charges:

24110003 MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

ARZENO-MEJIA, JULIO

Booking #:

434543

Booking Date:

07-12-2021 – 6:42 pm

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 DWLI

$2690.00

FOREMAN, TERRY

Booking #:

434542

Booking Date:

07-12-2021 – 10:21 am

Charges:

26040042 MTR FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$7500.00

NEWTON, AUBREY

Booking #:

434541

Booking Date:

07-12-2021 – 10:19 am

Charges:

35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

