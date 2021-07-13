Jail logs: July 13, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Unl Carrying Weapon: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- DWLI: 1
- Fraud – Use/Possession of Identifying Info: 1
- Possession: 3
BRICKEN, REBECCA
Booking #:
434547
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 1:51 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GONZALES, EDWARD
Booking #:
434545
Booking Date:
07-12-2021 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SMITH, MARCO
Booking #:
434544
Booking Date:
07-12-2021 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
24110003 MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
ARZENO-MEJIA, JULIO
Booking #:
434543
Booking Date:
07-12-2021 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 DWLI
$2690.00
FOREMAN, TERRY
Booking #:
434542
Booking Date:
07-12-2021 – 10:21 am
Charges:
26040042 MTR FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00
NEWTON, AUBREY
Booking #:
434541
Booking Date:
07-12-2021 – 10:19 am
Charges:
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597