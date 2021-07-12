Jail logs: July 12, 2021 — aggravated sexual assault of a child among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
David Wright was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on Friday, July 9, 2021.
As of this writing Wright is still in custody and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Continuous Violence Against Family: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury/Family Violence: 4
- Assault Family/Household Mamber with Previous Conviction: 1
- Assault, Class C: 1
- Posession: 24
- Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 2
- Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive: 3
- Harassment of a Public Servant: 1
- Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 4
- Possession of a Firearm by Felon: 1
- Theft of Property: 4
- Burglary of a Building: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 4
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Reckless Dricing: 1
- No Driver License: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 3
- Expired Registration: 3
- Failure to Display Driver License: 1
- Wrong Placement or Registration Sticker: 1
- Fixed Object: 1
- Unattended Parked Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 7
- Parent Contributing to Non Attendance at SAISD: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 4
- Misc FTA: 2
- Misc CPF: 7
- Misc VPTA: 3
- Misc PB Peace Bond: 1
- Violation of Bond or Protective Order: 1
- Go Off Bond: 1
PORTILLO, BRIAN
Booking #:
434540
Booking Date:
07-12-2021 – 4:32 am
Charges:
26040042 MTR FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
No Bond
ADNEY, DAKOTA
Booking #:
434539
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE
Booking #:
434538
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
24110003 MTRUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
MEZA-RODELA, EDER
Booking #:
434537
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
BAILEY, ROBERT
Booking #:
434536
Release Date:
07-11-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
MEDINA, JOE
Booking #:
434535
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
REYES, MARIA
Booking #:
434532
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 5:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ORNELAZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
434533
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 3:25 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 CPF X1
No Bond
ARROYO, LARRY
Booking #:
434531
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 1:25 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48010013 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
GREEN, HAYLEY
Booking #:
434530
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 1:25 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
GARNER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
434529
Booking Date:
07-11-2021 – 12:55 am
Charges:
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
434528
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL
MISC VPTA X2
$2804.00
Reisner, Rsha
Booking #:
434527
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1326.00
AMBROCIO RODRIGUEZ, JAIRO
Booking #:
434526
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$2074.00
WACHTER, TAMARA
Booking #:
434525
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 7:00 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54999999 FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT
54999999 FTSLI-UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
$2836.00
SCHAFER, MINDY
Booking #:
434524
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
24110003 GJIUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990016 GJIPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
HAYES, LE’ANDRE
Booking #:
434523
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 J/N POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
MISC CPF X10
$1000.00
TUCKER, JACOB
Booking #:
434522
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 12:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 VOPASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
24110003 MTRUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 VOPEVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
GARZA, JUAN
Booking #:
434521
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 2:49 am
Charges:
24110003 GJIUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
BOTELLO, GABRIEL
Booking #:
434520
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 2:30 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FLOREZ, ANNA
Booking #:
434519
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 2:08 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
MORENO, MELANIE FLORES
Booking #:
434518
Booking Date:
07-10-2021 – 1:42 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON ATTENDANCE AT SAISD X3
MISC CPF X10
MISC VPTA X1
$2656.00
GENTRY, CARL
Booking #:
434517
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$1000.00
Rodriguez, Nicholas
Booking #:
434516
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
35620011 GOB POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
No Bond
WILLIAMS, ROCKY
Booking #:
434515
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
$5000.00
CARTER, BRITIAN
Booking #:
434514
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
REEL, CASEY
Booking #:
434513
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/NPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA x 1
$1264.00
RAMOS, FAITH
Booking #:
434512
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
13150005 COMMAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
TROLLINGER, ALLYNDA
Booking #:
434511
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
23990191 GOB THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR REGISTRATION STICKER
57070020 GOB CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X4
$5202.00
SOLIS, GABRIEL
Booking #:
434509
Release Date:
07-09-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
$232.00
Booking #:
434510
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
FOSTER, MARTIN
Booking #:
434508
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC CPFx 6
No Bond
STONE, DOMINIE
Booking #:
434507
Release Date:
07-09-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$8000.00
ASH, SARAH
Booking #:
434506
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
23990193 GOBTHEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
57070020 GOBCRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GONZALES, TONY
Booking #:
434505
Release Date:
07-09-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
DOTY, JEREMY
Booking #:
434504
Release Date:
07-09-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$2000.00
PULLEN, FRANKLIN
Booking #:
434503
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MCCAMBRY, LONNIE
Booking #:
434502
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 3:17 pm
Charges:
35990016 COMM POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
WRIGHT, DAVID
Booking #:
434501
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$500000.00
Holleman, Brayden
Booking #:
434500
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
MISC PB PEACE BOND
$50000.00
CARNES, DUSTIN
Booking #:
434499
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RIVERA, ANGIE
Booking #:
434498
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
No Bond
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
434497
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990078 GJICONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON BOND DATED 12/5/2020
$5000.00
RESENDEZ, MODESTO
Booking #:
434496
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, SAM
Booking #:
434495
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 12:30 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
22990001 MTR BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990194 MTR THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
VITALE, MITCHELL
Booking #:
434494
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 9:22 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
