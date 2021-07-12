Jail logs: July 12, 2021 — aggravated sexual assault of a child among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

David Wright was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on Friday, July 9, 2021. As of this writing Wright is still in custody and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Continuous Violence Against Family: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury/Family Violence: 4

Assault Family/Household Mamber with Previous Conviction: 1

Assault, Class C: 1

Posession: 24

Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 2

Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 2

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive: 3

Harassment of a Public Servant: 1

Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 4

Possession of a Firearm by Felon: 1

Theft of Property: 4

Burglary of a Building: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 4

Public Intoxication: 1

Reckless Dricing: 1

No Driver License: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 3

Expired Registration: 3

Failure to Display Driver License: 1

Wrong Placement or Registration Sticker: 1

Fixed Object: 1

Unattended Parked Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespass: 7

Parent Contributing to Non Attendance at SAISD: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 4

Misc FTA: 2

Misc CPF: 7

Misc VPTA: 3

Misc PB Peace Bond: 1

Violation of Bond or Protective Order: 1

Go Off Bond: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

PORTILLO, BRIAN

Booking #:

434540

Booking Date:

07-12-2021 – 4:32 am

Charges:

26040042 MTR FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

No Bond

ADNEY, DAKOTA

Booking #:

434539

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 10:18 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE

Booking #:

434538

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 9:58 pm

Charges:

24110003 MTRUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1662.00

MEZA-RODELA, EDER

Booking #:

434537

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 7:30 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

BAILEY, ROBERT

Booking #:

434536

Release Date:

07-11-2021 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 5:34 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

MEDINA, JOE

Booking #:

434535

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 5:20 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

REYES, MARIA

Booking #:

434532

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 5:14 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

ORNELAZ, JORDAN

Booking #:

434533

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 3:25 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54999999 CPF X1

No Bond

ARROYO, LARRY

Booking #:

434531

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 1:25 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

48010013 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

GREEN, HAYLEY

Booking #:

434530

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 1:25 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

$512.00

GARNER, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

434529

Booking Date:

07-11-2021 – 12:55 am

Charges:

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

BURNEY, CALVIN

Booking #:

434528

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 11:56 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL

MISC VPTA X2

$2804.00

Reisner, Rsha

Booking #:

434527

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 11:27 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1326.00

AMBROCIO RODRIGUEZ, JAIRO

Booking #:

434526

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 9:27 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$2074.00

WACHTER, TAMARA

Booking #:

434525

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 7:00 pm

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT

54999999 FTSLI-UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE

$2836.00

SCHAFER, MINDY

Booking #:

434524

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 5:07 pm

Charges:

24110003 GJIUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990016 GJIPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

$500.00

HAYES, LE’ANDRE

Booking #:

434523

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 2:53 pm

Charges:

35620008 J/N POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

MISC CPF X10

$1000.00

TUCKER, JACOB

Booking #:

434522

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 12:49 pm

Charges:

13990031 VOPASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

24110003 MTRUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010017 VOPEVADING ARREST DETENTION

No Bond

GARZA, JUAN

Booking #:

434521

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 2:49 am

Charges:

24110003 GJIUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

No Bond

BOTELLO, GABRIEL

Booking #:

434520

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 2:30 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

FLOREZ, ANNA

Booking #:

434519

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 2:08 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

MORENO, MELANIE FLORES

Booking #:

434518

Booking Date:

07-10-2021 – 1:42 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON ATTENDANCE AT SAISD X3

MISC CPF X10

MISC VPTA X1

$2656.00

GENTRY, CARL

Booking #:

434517

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 11:55 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

$1000.00

Rodriguez, Nicholas

Booking #:

434516

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 10:08 pm

Charges:

35620011 GOB POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

No Bond

WILLIAMS, ROCKY

Booking #:

434515

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 9:25 pm

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

$5000.00

CARTER, BRITIAN

Booking #:

434514

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 7:35 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

REEL, CASEY

Booking #:

434513

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 7:14 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/NPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA x 1

$1264.00

RAMOS, FAITH

Booking #:

434512

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 6:28 pm

Charges:

13150005 COMMAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

TROLLINGER, ALLYNDA

Booking #:

434511

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 6:21 pm

Charges:

23990191 GOB THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR REGISTRATION STICKER

57070020 GOB CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X4

$5202.00

SOLIS, GABRIEL

Booking #:

434509

Release Date:

07-09-2021 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 5:45 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

$232.00

Booking #:

434510

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 5:40 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

FOSTER, MARTIN

Booking #:

434508

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 5:16 pm

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

MISC CPFx 6

No Bond

STONE, DOMINIE

Booking #:

434507

Release Date:

07-09-2021 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 4:21 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$8000.00

ASH, SARAH

Booking #:

434506

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 4:13 pm

Charges:

23990193 GOBTHEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

57070020 GOBCRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GONZALES, TONY

Booking #:

434505

Release Date:

07-09-2021 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 4:12 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

DOTY, JEREMY

Booking #:

434504

Release Date:

07-09-2021 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 4:07 pm

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$2000.00

PULLEN, FRANKLIN

Booking #:

434503

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 3:22 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MCCAMBRY, LONNIE

Booking #:

434502

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 3:17 pm

Charges:

35990016 COMM POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

WRIGHT, DAVID

Booking #:

434501

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 3:01 pm

Charges:

11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

$500000.00

Holleman, Brayden

Booking #:

434500

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 2:30 pm

Charges:

MISC PB PEACE BOND

$50000.00

CARNES, DUSTIN

Booking #:

434499

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 1:19 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

RIVERA, ANGIE

Booking #:

434498

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 12:58 pm

Charges:

13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

No Bond

VESTAL, TRESA

Booking #:

434497

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 12:57 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990078 GJICONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

99999999 GO OFF BOND ON BOND DATED 12/5/2020

$5000.00

RESENDEZ, MODESTO

Booking #:

434496

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 12:33 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

FERNANDEZ, SAM

Booking #:

434495

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 12:30 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

22990001 MTR BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23990194 MTR THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

VITALE, MITCHELL

Booking #:

434494

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 9:22 am

Charges:

35990014 COMM POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597