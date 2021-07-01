Jail logs: July 1, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Possession: 8
- Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Criminal Trespass of a Habitat/Shelter/Superfund/Infrastructure: 1
- Burglary of a Building: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Expired Registration: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Racing on Highway: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Misc Marshall Hold: 1
- Theft of Property >= $2,500 < $30,000
- Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 1
- Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disable Intentional Bodily Injury: 1
- Impersonating a Public Servant: 1
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
CHAMPION, SABINA
Booking #:
434363
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 3:50 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
VALDEZ, HOMER
Booking #:
434362
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 2:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
Booking #:
434361
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 2:17 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
JONES, ALLON
Booking #:
434360
Booking Date:
07-01-2021 – 1:58 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
434359
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
CROWDER, NOAH
Booking #:
434358
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 10:07 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
LOPEZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
434357
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
GRAY, MICAH
Booking #:
434356
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X4
MISC VPTA X2
$2584.00
VELASQUEZ, FRED
Booking #:
434355
Release Date:
06-30-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
LEYVA, GREGORY
Booking #:
434354
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Jones, Emily
Booking #:
434353
Release Date:
06-30-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 6:04 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SPARKS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434352
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 5:47 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ASHTON, TYLER
Booking #:
434351
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
ROBLES, LUCIA
Booking #:
434349
Release Date:
07-01-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
LAROCK, GARY
Booking #:
434350
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
MCCARTY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
434348
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
ROMERO, SHYANNE
Booking #:
434347
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 1
$1000.00
GONZALES, MARISSA
Booking #:
434346
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LOPEZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
434345
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
SUITERS, IROSHA
Booking #:
434344
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BARRERA, JOSE
Booking #:
434343
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
Booking #:
434342
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 11:52 am
Charges:
13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
26040034 *GJI* IMPERSONATE PUBLIC SERVANT
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, SERGIO
Booking #:
434341
Booking Date:
06-30-2021 – 10:19 am
Charges:
50990041 GJI*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
No Bond
