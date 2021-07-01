Jail logs: July 1, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession: 8

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespass of a Habitat/Shelter/Superfund/Infrastructure: 1

Burglary of a Building: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Expired Registration: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Misc VPTA: 1

Racing on Highway: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Misc Marshall Hold: 1

Theft of Property >= $2,500 < $30,000

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 1

Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disable Intentional Bodily Injury: 1

Impersonating a Public Servant: 1

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

CHAMPION, SABINA

Booking #:

434363

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 3:50 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

VALDEZ, HOMER

Booking #:

434362

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 2:36 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$1000.00

Booking #:

434361

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 2:17 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

JONES, ALLON

Booking #:

434360

Booking Date:

07-01-2021 – 1:58 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

HALEY, LONNIE

Booking #:

434359

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 11:24 pm

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

CROWDER, NOAH

Booking #:

434358

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 10:07 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

LOPEZ, ISAIAH

Booking #:

434357

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 9:58 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

GRAY, MICAH

Booking #:

434356

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 9:03 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X4

MISC VPTA X2

$2584.00

VELASQUEZ, FRED

Booking #:

434355

Release Date:

06-30-2021 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 8:11 pm

Charges:

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

$500.00

LEYVA, GREGORY

Booking #:

434354

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 6:10 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

Jones, Emily

Booking #:

434353

Release Date:

06-30-2021 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 6:04 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

SPARKS, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434352

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 5:47 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ASHTON, TYLER

Booking #:

434351

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 5:33 pm

Charges:

35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

ROBLES, LUCIA

Booking #:

434349

Release Date:

07-01-2021 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 5:31 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

LAROCK, GARY

Booking #:

434350

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 5:30 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

No Bond

MCCARTY, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

434348

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 5:13 pm

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

ROMERO, SHYANNE

Booking #:

434347

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 3:40 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 1

$1000.00

GONZALES, MARISSA

Booking #:

434346

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 3:30 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

LOPEZ, DANIEL

Booking #:

434345

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 3:21 pm

Charges:

54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

SUITERS, IROSHA

Booking #:

434344

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 3:19 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BARRERA, JOSE

Booking #:

434343

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 1:38 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

No Bond

Booking #:

434342

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 11:52 am

Charges:

13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

26040034 *GJI* IMPERSONATE PUBLIC SERVANT

No Bond

ESQUIVEL, SERGIO

Booking #:

434341

Booking Date:

06-30-2021 – 10:19 am

Charges:

50990041 GJI*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

No Bond