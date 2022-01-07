Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*CPF* DISREGARD STOP SIGN (ICON): 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FTA: 1

GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

SPEEDING-25 & OVER MPH: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VPTA: 2

HEDRICK, ROSIE Booking #: 437326 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond PESINA, RAY Booking #: 437325 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 2:16 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 SPEEDING-25 & OVER MPH

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $2774.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 SPEEDING-25 & OVER MPHMISC VPTA X2 Cuellar, Gabriel Booking #: 437324 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 1:01 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond CHAPPELL, JACLYNN Booking #: 437323 Release Date: 01-06-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 7:50 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1264.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1 WILLIAMS, AUSTIN Booking #: 437322 Release Date: 01-07-2022 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 7:28 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTAX2

SS *CPF* DISREGARD STOP SIGN (ICON) Bond $2322.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTAX2SS *CPF* DISREGARD STOP SIGN (ICON) FERNANDEZ, BALDEMAR Booking #: 437321 Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 6:37 pm Charges: 23990191 GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond No Bond 23990191 GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75036990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY GARCIA, MONICA Booking #: 437320 Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 5:52 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond GONZALES, JAKE Booking #: 437319 Release Date: 01-06-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 4:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 TROLLINGER, ALLYNDA Booking #: 437318 Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 4:07 pm Charges: MISC CPF X9 Bond No Bond CHAVEZ, JOAQUIN Booking #: 437317 Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 1:06 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond MOTES, BREANNA Booking #: 437316 Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 12:25 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond

