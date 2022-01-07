Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *CPF* DISREGARD STOP SIGN (ICON): 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
  • SPEEDING-25 & OVER MPH: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • VPTA: 2

HEDRICK, ROSIE
Booking #:
437326
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 2:21 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
PESINA, RAY
Booking #:
437325
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 2:16 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 SPEEDING-25 & OVER MPH
MISC VPTA X2
Bond
$2774.00
Cuellar, Gabriel
Booking #:
437324
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 1:01 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
CHAPPELL, JACLYNN
Booking #:
437323
Release Date:
01-06-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1264.00
WILLIAMS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
437322
Release Date:
01-07-2022 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTAX2
SS *CPF* DISREGARD STOP SIGN (ICON)
Bond
$2322.00
FERNANDEZ, BALDEMAR
Booking #:
437321
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
23990191 GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, MONICA
Booking #:
437320
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, JAKE
Booking #:
437319
Release Date:
01-06-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
TROLLINGER, ALLYNDA
Booking #:
437318
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
Bond
No Bond
CHAVEZ, JOAQUIN
Booking #:
437317
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 1:06 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
MOTES, BREANNA
Booking #:
437316
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
