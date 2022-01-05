Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • *GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • TRASH ON PROPERTY X 2: 1
  • VPTA: 1

REYES, GABRIEL
Booking #:
437293
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 12:16 am
Charges:
54040012 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1500.00
Wood, Jade
Booking #:
437292
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
26990041 *GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
437291
Release Date:
01-04-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
BALL, JEFFREY
Booking #:
437290
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY X 2
MISC CPF X 8
Bond
$3892.00
CISNEROS, RICHARD
Booking #:
437289
Release Date:
01-04-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
HOAK, WILLIAM
Booking #:
437288
Release Date:
01-04-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 3:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
BARQUERA, APOLINAR
Booking #:
437287
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$1632.00
DUNLAP, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437286
Release Date:
01-04-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 9:37 am
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond

