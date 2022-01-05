Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

*GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY X 2: 1

VPTA: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

REYES, GABRIEL Booking #: 437293 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 12:16 am Charges: 54040012 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1500.00 Wood, Jade Booking #: 437292 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 5:45 pm Charges: 26990041 *GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 26990041 *GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS TANGUMA, MANUEL Booking #: 437291 Release Date: 01-04-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 5:38 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 BALL, JEFFREY Booking #: 437290 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 4:37 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY X 2

MISC CPF X 8 Bond $3892.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY X 2MISC CPF X 8 CISNEROS, RICHARD Booking #: 437289 Release Date: 01-04-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 4:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond HOAK, WILLIAM Booking #: 437288 Release Date: 01-04-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 3:17 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond BARQUERA, APOLINAR Booking #: 437287 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 2:25 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $1632.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITYMISC CPF X2MISC VPTA X1 DUNLAP, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437286 Release Date: 01-04-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 9:37 am Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597