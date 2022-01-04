Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- COMM X10: 1
- CPF: 4
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2: 1
- FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE X 2: 1
- FTA: 4
- INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 5: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SPEEDING – 10% OR MORE OVER 40 PMH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA : 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 5
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE X 2
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 5
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR MORE OVER 40 PMH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC FTAX X 3
MISC VPTA X 11
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTAX2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC FTA X1
52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597