Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

COMM X10: 1

CPF: 4

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2: 1

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE X 2: 1

FTA: 4

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 5: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR MORE OVER 40 PMH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VPTA : 1

BATEMAN, MATTHEW Booking #: 437285 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 2:45 am Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond $500.00 FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 437284 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 2:35 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 5 Bond $5158.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X 5 LOPEZ, ARIEL Booking #: 437283 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond TAYLOR, HILLARY Booking #: 437282 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 12:57 am Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND Booking #: 437281 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 12:44 am Charges: MISC CPFX5 Bond No Bond CABALLERO, MICHAEL Booking #: 437280 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 12:35 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond BOWIE, ERIC Booking #: 437279 Booking Date: 01-04-2022 – 12:14 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES MARTINEZ, JESSE Booking #: 437278 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond DELAFE, DILLAN Booking #: 437277 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 10:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON CORREA, ELIFONSO Booking #: 437276 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 8:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE X 2

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 5

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR MORE OVER 40 PMH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

MISC FTAX X 3

MISC VPTA X 11 Bond $19300.86 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 254999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE X 254999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 554999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR MORE OVER 40 PMH IN A 30 MPH ZONEMISC FTAX X 3MISC VPTA X 11 CASTILLO, JOSHUA Booking #: 437275 Release Date: 01-03-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 7:57 pm Charges: 54999999 BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTAX2 Bond $2186.00 54999999 BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTAX2 SALINAS, MARIO Booking #: 437274 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 6:57 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond MISC CPFX2MISC PAROLE VIOLATION GUZMAN, CHAD Booking #: 437273 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 6:46 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond MISC CPFX2MISC PAROLE VIOLATION NAVARRO, MANDA Booking #: 437272 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 6:39 pm Charges: 35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond 35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES HOLGUIN, ISSAC Booking #: 437271 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 5:46 pm Charges: 73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond $3000.00 MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS Booking #: 437270 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 5:28 pm Charges: MISC COMM X10 Bond No Bond OWENS, KENNETH Booking #: 437269 Release Date: 01-04-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 3:38 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 ARLEDGE, JEREMY Booking #: 437268 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 2:32 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X6MISC FTA X1 Sherrod, Robert Booking #: 437267 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 11:41 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond ROMERO, SHYANNE Booking #: 437266 Release Date: 01-03-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 10:51 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond Clark, Michael Booking #: 437265 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 8:55 am Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond No Bond 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

