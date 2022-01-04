Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • COMM X10: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2: 1
  • FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE X 2: 1
  • FTA: 4
  • INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 5: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SPEEDING – 10% OR MORE OVER 40 PMH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VPTA : 1

BATEMAN, MATTHEW
Booking #:
437285
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 2:45 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond
$500.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
437284
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 2:35 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 5
Bond
$5158.00
LOPEZ, ARIEL
Booking #:
437283
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 2:19 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
TAYLOR, HILLARY
Booking #:
437282
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 12:57 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND
Booking #:
437281
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 12:44 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX5
Bond
No Bond
CABALLERO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437280
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 12:35 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
BOWIE, ERIC
Booking #:
437279
Booking Date:
01-04-2022 – 12:14 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, JESSE
Booking #:
437278
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
DELAFE, DILLAN
Booking #:
437277
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$1500.00
CORREA, ELIFONSO
Booking #:
437276
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE X 2
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 5
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR MORE OVER 40 PMH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC FTAX X 3
MISC VPTA X 11
Bond
$19300.86
CASTILLO, JOSHUA
Booking #:
437275
Release Date:
01-03-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
54999999 BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTAX2
Bond
$2186.00
SALINAS, MARIO
Booking #:
437274
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
GUZMAN, CHAD
Booking #:
437273
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
NAVARRO, MANDA
Booking #:
437272
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
HOLGUIN, ISSAC
Booking #:
437271
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
Bond
$3000.00
MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
437270
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X10
Bond
No Bond
OWENS, KENNETH
Booking #:
437269
Release Date:
01-04-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
ARLEDGE, JEREMY
Booking #:
437268
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$502.00
Sherrod, Robert
Booking #:
437267
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 11:41 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
ROMERO, SHYANNE
Booking #:
437266
Release Date:
01-03-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 10:51 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
Clark, Michael
Booking #:
437265
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 8:55 am
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
No Bond

