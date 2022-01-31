Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Edward Haur Crisp, of an Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, January 28, 2022, and charged with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually.

Crisp was added to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list in November for Sex Offender’s Failure to Comply.

Crisp is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.

Screenshot of Crisp’s Most Wanted listing at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office website. Courtesy: TGC Sheriff’s Office.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
  • *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • AGG ROBBERY: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT FV: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CPF X 1: 1
  • CPF X2: 1
  • CPF X4: 1
  • CPF X5: 1
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DC- FIGHTING: 1
  • DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS: 1
  • DOC – AFFRAY: 1
  • DOC- INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DWLI: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 2
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1321568J4: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
  • FTA X1: 3
  • FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
  • NO DL: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 6
  • POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PROSTITUTION W/3RD OR MORE: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RECKLESS DAMAGE: 1
  • RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • SPEEDING: 1
  • STALKING: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • VOP* THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500: 1
  • VPTA X 3: 1
  • VPTA: 2

January 31, 2022

GAMEZ, DEVAN
Booking #:
437713
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 1:33 am
Charges:
13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FV
Bond
$512.00
SCHOBERG, JOSEPH
Booking #:
437712
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 12:39 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
ABREGO, ALBERTO
Booking #:
437711
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
Bond
No Bond
MEDINA, DANIEL
Booking #:
437710
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 10:49 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
KIRBY, AUSTIN
Booking #:
437709
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DOC- INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond
$1124.00
CUELLAR, CHELSY
Booking #:
437708
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
PEREZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
437706
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
WILLIAMS, DARIEL
Booking #:
437707
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 5:02 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond
No Bond
PERALES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437705
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
Bond
$2134.00
ARELLANO, SAUL
Booking #:
437704
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 10:24 am
Charges:
48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
No Bond
NORTON, BRANDON
Booking #:
437703
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 8:10 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$5000.00

January 30, 2022

HAYNES, DRAYLON
Booking #:
437702
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 4:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
RUANO, JOSIAH
Booking #:
437701
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 4:09 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
SMITH, TROY
Booking #:
437700
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 3:27 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
MCGUIRE, KAILTLYN
Booking #:
437699
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 3:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
MARTINEZ, RAMIRO
Booking #:
437698
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 1:47 am
Charges:
54999999 RECKLESS DAMAGE
MISC FTA X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$1264.00
EVANS, LATERRANCE
Booking #:
437697
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 1:32 am
Charges:
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
Bond
No Bond
WINN, HALEY
Booking #:
437696
Booking Date:
01-30-2022 – 12:44 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X2
Bond
$500.00
ELLINGBURG, ANNETTE
Booking #:
437695
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 10:07 pm
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X4
Bond
$1088.00
BARNETT, ANDREW
Booking #:
437694
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1162.00
ROSALES, JOE
Booking #:
437693
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$2662.00
KIRBY, AUSTIN
Booking #:
437692
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 7:13 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
RIOS, TONY
Booking #:
437690
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
23990003 VOP* THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990233 POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$2162.00
WILLIAMS, TERRY
Booking #:
437688
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SPARKS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
437687
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, GERARDO
Booking #:
437686
Release Date:
01-29-2022 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1321568J4
Bond
No Bond
CROUCH, KIAIR
Booking #:
437685
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
57070021 CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT
Bond
$500.00
BURNEY-JACKSON, LEIXUS
Booking #:
437684
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 12:48 pm
Charges:
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
$20000.00
HOFFPAUIR, CHAD
Booking #:
437683
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
13160014 STALKING
Bond
No Bond

January 29, 2022

HERNANDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
437682
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 5:33 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO DL
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X 3
Bond
$3654.00
HERNANDEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
437681
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 4:13 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$3162.00
REVELL, KEVIN
Booking #:
437680
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 4:04 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
NUNEZ, ABEL
Booking #:
437679
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 3:02 am
Charges:
13999999 DC- FIGHTING
Bond
$462.00
ALCALA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
437678
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 2:56 am
Charges:
13999999 DOC – AFFRAY
Bond
$462.00
FERNANDEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
437677
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 2:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ZUNIGA, RAMON
Booking #:
437676
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 1:52 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$662.00
RIOJAS, ROBERT
Booking #:
437675
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 1:42 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
CARRILLO, KELSEY
Booking #:
437674
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 1:26 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
BAGGETT, ADAM
Booking #:
437673
Booking Date:
01-29-2022 – 1:25 am
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
FUENTES, KUAID
Booking #:
437672
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 10:32 pm
Charges:
35990247 FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$25000.00
ZIPAGAN, JEREMY
Booking #:
437671
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1420.00
FLORES, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
437670
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
437669
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 7:13 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
CRISP, EDWARD
Booking #:
437668
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
36990007 *GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
36990007 *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond
No Bond
GARVIN, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437667
Release Date:
01-28-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$916.00
MARTINEZ, AMANDA
Booking #:
437666
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1264.00
LINTON-HAYS, AARON
Booking #:
437665
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
35990015 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
MENDOZA, OBADIAH
Booking #:
437664
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, THOMAS
Booking #:
437663
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 DWLI
MISC VPTA
Bond
$7262.00
MARTINEZ, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
437662
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
$1000.00
RELEFORD, TRESA
Booking #:
437661
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 3:13 pm
Charges:
40040011 PROSTITUTION W/3RD OR MORE
Bond
$500.00
NIETO, NOAH
Booking #:
437660
Release Date:
01-28-2022 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
CARDOVA, TEVIN
Booking #:
437658
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 7:34 am
Charges:
24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597