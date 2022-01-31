Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Edward Haur Crisp, of an Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, January 28, 2022, and charged with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually.
Crisp was added to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list in November for Sex Offender’s Failure to Comply.
Crisp is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
- *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- AGG ROBBERY: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT FV: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CPF X 1: 1
- CPF X2: 1
- CPF X4: 1
- CPF X5: 1
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DC- FIGHTING: 1
- DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS: 1
- DOC – AFFRAY: 1
- DOC- INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DWLI: 2
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 2
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1321568J4: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- FTA X1: 3
- FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- FTA: 1
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
- NO DL: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
- POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 6
- POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PROSTITUTION W/3RD OR MORE: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RECKLESS DAMAGE: 1
- RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- SPEEDING: 1
- STALKING: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- VOP* THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500: 1
- VPTA X 3: 1
- VPTA: 2
January 31, 2022
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FV
53999999 DOC- INDECENT EXPOSURE
MISC FTA
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
January 30, 2022
54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPF X2
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X4
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990233 POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
January 29, 2022
54999999 NO DL
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X 3
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
36990007 *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES
MISC FTA X1
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 DWLI
MISC VPTA
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
