Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Edward Haur Crisp, of an Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, January 28, 2022, and charged with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually. Sex offender added to TGC Sheriff’s most wanted list Crisp was added to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list in November for Sex Offender’s Failure to Comply. Crisp is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.

Screenshot of Crisp’s Most Wanted listing at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office website. Courtesy: TGC Sheriff’s Office.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

*RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

AGG ROBBERY: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT FV: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CPF X 1: 1

CPF X2: 1

CPF X4: 1

CPF X5: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DC- FIGHTING: 1

DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS: 1

DOC – AFFRAY: 1

DOC- INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DWLI: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 2

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1321568J4: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

FTA X1: 3

FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

FTA: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

NO DL: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 6

POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PROSTITUTION W/3RD OR MORE: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RECKLESS DAMAGE: 1

RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

SPEEDING: 1

STALKING: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

VOP* THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500: 1

VPTA X 3: 1

VPTA: 2

January 31, 2022 GAMEZ, DEVAN Booking #: 437713 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 1:33 am Charges: 13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FV Bond $512.00 13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FV SCHOBERG, JOSEPH Booking #: 437712 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 12:39 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 ABREGO, ALBERTO Booking #: 437711 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 11:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond No Bond MEDINA, DANIEL Booking #: 437710 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 10:49 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 KIRBY, AUSTIN Booking #: 437709 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 6:52 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DOC- INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond $1124.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53999999 DOC- INDECENT EXPOSURE CUELLAR, CHELSY Booking #: 437708 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 5:09 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond PEREZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 437706 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 5:09 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond WILLIAMS, DARIEL Booking #: 437707 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 5:02 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond No Bond PERALES, MICHAEL Booking #: 437705 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 2:39 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA Bond $2134.00 MISC CPF X 1MISC FTAMISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA ARELLANO, SAUL Booking #: 437704 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 10:24 am Charges: 48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond No Bond NORTON, BRANDON Booking #: 437703 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 8:10 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $5000.00 January 30, 2022 HAYNES, DRAYLON Booking #: 437702 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 4:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 RUANO, JOSIAH Booking #: 437701 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 4:09 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 SMITH, TROY Booking #: 437700 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 3:27 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE MCGUIRE, KAILTLYN Booking #: 437699 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 3:17 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MARTINEZ, RAMIRO Booking #: 437698 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 1:47 am Charges: 54999999 RECKLESS DAMAGE

MISC FTA X1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $1264.00 54999999 RECKLESS DAMAGEMISC FTA X1MISC PAROLE VIOLATION EVANS, LATERRANCE Booking #: 437697 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 1:32 am Charges: 35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G Bond No Bond WINN, HALEY Booking #: 437696 Booking Date: 01-30-2022 – 12:44 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X2 Bond $500.00 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X2 ELLINGBURG, ANNETTE Booking #: 437695 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 10:07 pm Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPF X4 Bond $1088.00 54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSEMISC CPF X4 BARNETT, ANDREW Booking #: 437694 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 9:35 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1162.00 12990002 AGG ROBBERY48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROSALES, JOE Booking #: 437693 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 9:21 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2662.00 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KIRBY, AUSTIN Booking #: 437692 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 7:13 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 RIOS, TONY Booking #: 437690 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 6:43 pm Charges: 23990003 VOP* THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990233 POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2162.00 23990003 VOP* THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,50035620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G35990233 POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILLIAMS, TERRY Booking #: 437688 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 6:20 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SPARKS, JUSTIN Booking #: 437687 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 6:16 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond No Bond 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 526050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE HERNANDEZ, GERARDO Booking #: 437686 Release Date: 01-29-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 5:44 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1321568J4 Bond No Bond CROUCH, KIAIR Booking #: 437685 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 4:45 pm Charges: 57070021 CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT Bond $500.00 BURNEY-JACKSON, LEIXUS Booking #: 437684 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 12:48 pm Charges: 48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond $20000.00 HOFFPAUIR, CHAD Booking #: 437683 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 12:01 pm Charges: 13160014 STALKING Bond No Bond January 29, 2022 HERNANDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 437682 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 5:33 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO DL

54999999 SPEEDING

MISC VPTA X 3 Bond $3654.00 54999999 DWLI54999999 NO DL54999999 SPEEDINGMISC VPTA X 3 HERNANDEZ, MARIO Booking #: 437681 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 4:13 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $3162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REVELL, KEVIN Booking #: 437680 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 4:04 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 NUNEZ, ABEL Booking #: 437679 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 3:02 am Charges: 13999999 DC- FIGHTING Bond $462.00 ALCALA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 437678 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 2:56 am Charges: 13999999 DOC – AFFRAY Bond $462.00 FERNANDEZ, RUBEN Booking #: 437677 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 2:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ZUNIGA, RAMON Booking #: 437676 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 1:52 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION RIOJAS, ROBERT Booking #: 437675 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 1:42 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 CARRILLO, KELSEY Booking #: 437674 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 1:26 am Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond BAGGETT, ADAM Booking #: 437673 Booking Date: 01-29-2022 – 1:25 am Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond FUENTES, KUAID Booking #: 437672 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 10:32 pm Charges: 35990247 FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $25000.00 ZIPAGAN, JEREMY Booking #: 437671 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 9:35 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1420.00 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FLORES, BENJAMIN Booking #: 437670 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 7:50 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 437669 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 7:13 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 CRISP, EDWARD Booking #: 437668 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 5:19 pm Charges: 36990007 *GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

36990007 *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond No Bond 36990007 *GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY36990007 *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY GARVIN, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437667 Release Date: 01-28-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 5:09 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES

MISC FTA X1 Bond $916.00 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRESMISC FTA X1 MARTINEZ, AMANDA Booking #: 437666 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 4:45 pm Charges: 23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1264.00 23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X1 LINTON-HAYS, AARON Booking #: 437665 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 4:04 pm Charges: 35990015 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond MENDOZA, OBADIAH Booking #: 437664 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 4:00 pm Charges: 54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond GONZALES, THOMAS Booking #: 437663 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 3:42 pm Charges: 13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54999999 DWLI

MISC VPTA Bond $7262.00 13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE23999999 THEFT CLASS C48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO54999999 DWLIMISC VPTA MARTINEZ, TIMOTHY Booking #: 437662 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 3:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH RELEFORD, TRESA Booking #: 437661 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 3:13 pm Charges: 40040011 PROSTITUTION W/3RD OR MORE Bond $500.00 NIETO, NOAH Booking #: 437660 Release Date: 01-28-2022 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 12:23 pm Charges: 35620008 *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond CARDOVA, TEVIN Booking #: 437658 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 7:34 am Charges: 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond

