Over the past 72 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • DWLI2: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL/TURNING LEFT: 1
  • FTA: 7
  • GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • IMPERSONATE PRIVATE INVEST: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18: 1
  • VPTA: 2

January 3, 2022

BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
437264
Booking Date:
01-03-2022 – 12:56 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
Bond
$2830.00
QUINTANA, VALENTINE
Booking #:
437263
Booking Date:
01-02-2022 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$3110.00
RUSSELL, JOHN
Booking #:
437262
Booking Date:
01-02-2022 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
26040033 IMPERSONATE PRIVATE INVEST
Bond
No Bond
RAMON, DAVID
Booking #:
437261
Release Date:
01-03-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-02-2022 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
437260
Booking Date:
01-02-2022 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond

January 2, 2022

GARCIA, JORDEN
Booking #:
437259
Booking Date:
01-02-2022 – 2:24 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18
Bond
$1184.00
TRINIDAD, SELEDONIO
Booking #:
437258
Booking Date:
01-02-2022 – 1:19 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
$1740.00
GONZALES, BRANDON
Booking #:
437257
Release Date:
01-02-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
01-02-2022 – 12:25 am
Charges:
54999999 FAILURE TO SIGNAL/TURNING LEFT
Bond
$420.00
GARCIA, IMELDA
Booking #:
437256
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$256.00
PARRAS, ALONZO
Booking #:
437255
Release Date:
01-01-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
Bond
$832.00
MARES, MONICA
Booking #:
437254
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$502.00
STROH, KURT
Booking #:
437253
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond
$500.00
Cortina, Ismael
Booking #:
437252
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$2500.00
SHORT, COLE
Booking #:
437251
Release Date:
01-01-2022 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 10:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
AGUAYO, JEREMY
Booking #:
437250
Release Date:
01-01-2022 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 6:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00

January 1, 2022

LEWIS, CAMERON
Booking #:
437249
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 5:25 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$1462.00
RIVERA, GIOVANNI
Booking #:
437248
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 3:21 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
CHAUNCEY, BILLY
Booking #:
437247
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 3:07 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
ARZENO-MEJIA, JULIO
Booking #:
437246
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 3:01 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1764.00
MARTINEZ, JOHNNY
Booking #:
437244
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 1:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
FULLER, MELISSA
Booking #:
437243
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 1:02 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- ASSAULT BY CONTACT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$1474.00
LUEVANO, DIEGO
Booking #:
437242
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 12:44 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
CADENA, JOSE
Booking #:
437241
Booking Date:
01-01-2022 – 12:38 am
Charges:
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$482.00
SALAZAR, CODY
Booking #:
437240
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
SANDERS, ROBIN
Booking #:
437239
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
$1000.00
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
437238
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3
MISC FTA X3
Bond
$3192.00
CARPENTER, JACKIE
Booking #:
437237
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
HERNANDEZ, ROCKY
Booking #:
437236
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 1:31 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
HOUTS, TRAVIS
Booking #:
437235
Release Date:
12-31-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 9:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC DWLI2
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
Bond
$5210.40

