Over the past 72 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

CPF: 4

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DWLI2: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE TO SIGNAL/TURNING LEFT: 1

FTA: 7

GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

IMPERSONATE PRIVATE INVEST: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18: 1

VPTA: 2

January 3, 2022 BELL, JOHN Booking #: 437264 Booking Date: 01-03-2022 – 12:56 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X3 Bond $2830.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X3 QUINTANA, VALENTINE Booking #: 437263 Booking Date: 01-02-2022 – 10:25 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $3110.00 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X1 RUSSELL, JOHN Booking #: 437262 Booking Date: 01-02-2022 – 7:59 pm Charges: 26040033 IMPERSONATE PRIVATE INVEST Bond No Bond RAMON, DAVID Booking #: 437261 Release Date: 01-03-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-02-2022 – 7:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, KIMBERLY Booking #: 437260 Booking Date: 01-02-2022 – 5:21 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond January 2, 2022 GARCIA, JORDEN Booking #: 437259 Booking Date: 01-02-2022 – 2:24 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18 Bond $1184.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION55999999 TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18 TRINIDAD, SELEDONIO Booking #: 437258 Booking Date: 01-02-2022 – 1:19 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $1740.00 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE GONZALES, BRANDON Booking #: 437257 Release Date: 01-02-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 01-02-2022 – 12:25 am Charges: 54999999 FAILURE TO SIGNAL/TURNING LEFT Bond $420.00 GARCIA, IMELDA Booking #: 437256 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 9:25 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $256.00 PARRAS, ALONZO Booking #: 437255 Release Date: 01-01-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 8:15 pm Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION Bond $832.00 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION MARES, MONICA Booking #: 437254 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 8:11 pm Charges: 35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1 STROH, KURT Booking #: 437253 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 6:10 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond $500.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Cortina, Ismael Booking #: 437252 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 2:47 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $2500.00 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES SHORT, COLE Booking #: 437251 Release Date: 01-01-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 10:44 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 AGUAYO, JEREMY Booking #: 437250 Release Date: 01-01-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 6:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 January 1, 2022 LEWIS, CAMERON Booking #: 437249 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 5:25 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $1462.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION RIVERA, GIOVANNI Booking #: 437248 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 3:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 CHAUNCEY, BILLY Booking #: 437247 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 3:07 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 ARZENO-MEJIA, JULIO Booking #: 437246 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 3:01 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1764.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDMISC CPF X3MISC FTA X1 MARTINEZ, JOHNNY Booking #: 437244 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 1:51 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 FULLER, MELISSA Booking #: 437243 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 1:02 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- ASSAULT BY CONTACT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $1474.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- ASSAULT BY CONTACT41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT LUEVANO, DIEGO Booking #: 437242 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 12:44 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 CADENA, JOSE Booking #: 437241 Booking Date: 01-01-2022 – 12:38 am Charges: 54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X7

MISC FTA X1 Bond $482.00 54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATEDMISC CPF X7MISC FTA X1 SALAZAR, CODY Booking #: 437240 Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 10:55 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 SANDERS, ROBIN Booking #: 437239 Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 9:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 437238 Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 8:20 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3

MISC FTA X3 Bond $3192.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3MISC FTA X3 CARPENTER, JACKIE Booking #: 437237 Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 7:23 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 HERNANDEZ, ROCKY Booking #: 437236 Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 1:31 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond HOUTS, TRAVIS Booking #: 437235 Release Date: 12-31-2021 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 9:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC DWLI2

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $5210.40 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC DWLI2MISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X2

