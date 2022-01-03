Over the past 72 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- CPF: 4
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- DWLI2: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL/TURNING LEFT: 1
- FTA: 7
- GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- IMPERSONATE PRIVATE INVEST: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18: 1
- VPTA: 2
January 3, 2022
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
January 2, 2022
55999999 TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
January 1, 2022
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA X1
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3
MISC FTA X3
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC DWLI2
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
