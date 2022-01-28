Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Curtis Moore, of San Angelo, was arrested on January 27, 2022, following an armed standoff with police. The standoff began after police were called with a complaint that Moore had been involved in a domestic disturbance with his mother. RAW VIDEO: Armed standoff on Howard Street Moore is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

AGG ROBBERY: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

COMM*ORDER ENFORCING CHILD SUPPORT: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF X 6: 1

CPF X2: 2

CPF X9: 1

CPFX1: 1

CPFX3: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FTA X1: 1

FTA X2: 1

FTA X5: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X4: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) X4: 1

MORALS AND DECENCY CLASS C: 1

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VPTA X1: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

HINDS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437657 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 2:43 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 6 Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X 6 MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS Booking #: 437656 Release Date: 01-28-2022 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 1:53 am Charges: 72999999 MORALS AND DECENCY CLASS C Bond $662.00 GATICA, HECTOR Booking #: 437655 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 1:48 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

73990714 *MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA73990714 *MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Dobbins, Montavious Booking #: 437654 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 1:33 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond $444.00 MARTINEZ, RAVEN Booking #: 437653 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 1:08 am Charges: 13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ Bond No Bond BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 437652 Booking Date: 01-28-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 53070001 *VOP*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY

57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 53070001 *VOP*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS CERVANTES, ANDREW Booking #: 437650 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond No Bond 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K KEELE, RAYMOND Booking #: 437651 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 11:03 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY

35990023 POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 DWLI

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $3398.00 12990002 AGG ROBBERY35990023 POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54999999 DWLIMISC VPTA X1 HOLT, NICHOLI Booking #: 437649 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 10:33 pm Charges: FTA COMM*ORDER ENFORCING CHILD SUPPORT Bond No Bond JONES, JACK Booking #: 437648 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 10:21 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond No Bond EDEN, JIMMY Booking #: 437644 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 10:19 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond $20502.00 12990002 AGG ROBBERY22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30KMISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1 MENDOZA, GLORIA Booking #: 437647 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 9:12 pm Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPFX3 Bond $390.00 MISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC CPFX3 HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 437646 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 8:49 pm Charges: 73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

MISC FTA X5 Bond $3594.00 73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISDMISC FTA X5 WATSON, JASON Booking #: 437645 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 8:31 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE Bond $1602.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75054999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE PEREZ, JASON Booking #: 437643 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 7:47 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond KIRBY, AUSTIN Booking #: 437642 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 6:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL Booking #: 437641 Release Date: 01-27-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 4:00 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X2 Bond $1566.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X2 EISENBACH, ROY Booking #: 437640 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 2:27 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $5000.00 MOORE, CURTIS Booking #: 437639 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 2:25 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond REVELEZ, ROBERTO Booking #: 437638 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 2:08 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond CLARK, ERIC Booking #: 437637 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 1:21 pm Charges: 23990207 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT

MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond 23990207 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IATMISC CPF X2 MARTIN, ANGEL Booking #: 437636 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 12:47 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond No Bond MENDOZA, SAUL Booking #: 437635 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 12:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X9

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X4

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) X4 Bond $4016.00 MISC CPF X9MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X4MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) X4 GARCIA, JOE Booking #: 437634 Release Date: 01-27-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 9:38 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597