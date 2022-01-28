Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Curtis Moore, of San Angelo, was arrested on January 27, 2022, following an armed standoff with police.
The standoff began after police were called with a complaint that Moore had been involved in a domestic disturbance with his mother.
Moore is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1
- *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VOP*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- AGG ROBBERY: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- COMM*ORDER ENFORCING CHILD SUPPORT: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CPF X 6: 1
- CPF X2: 2
- CPF X9: 1
- CPFX1: 1
- CPFX3: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- FTA X1: 1
- FTA X2: 1
- FTA X5: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X4: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) X4: 1
- MORALS AND DECENCY CLASS C: 1
- PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA X1: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
