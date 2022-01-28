Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Curtis Moore, of San Angelo, was arrested on January 27, 2022, following an armed standoff with police.

The standoff began after police were called with a complaint that Moore had been involved in a domestic disturbance with his mother.

Moore is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • AGG ROBBERY: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • COMM*ORDER ENFORCING CHILD SUPPORT: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CPF X 6: 1
  • CPF X2: 2
  • CPF X9: 1
  • CPFX1: 1
  • CPFX3: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • FTA X1: 1
  • FTA X2: 1
  • FTA X5: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X4: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) X4: 1
  • MORALS AND DECENCY CLASS C: 1
  • PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VPTA X1: 1

HINDS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437657
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 2:43 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 6
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
437656
Release Date:
01-28-2022 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 1:53 am
Charges:
72999999 MORALS AND DECENCY CLASS C
Bond
$662.00
GATICA, HECTOR
Booking #:
437655
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 1:48 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73990714 *MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
Bond
$662.00
Dobbins, Montavious
Booking #:
437654
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 1:33 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
Bond
$444.00
MARTINEZ, RAVEN
Booking #:
437653
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 1:08 am
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
437652
Booking Date:
01-28-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
53070001 *VOP*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
CERVANTES, ANDREW
Booking #:
437650
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
No Bond
KEELE, RAYMOND
Booking #:
437651
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
35990023 POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DWLI
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$3398.00
HOLT, NICHOLI
Booking #:
437649
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
FTA COMM*ORDER ENFORCING CHILD SUPPORT
Bond
No Bond
JONES, JACK
Booking #:
437648
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
Bond
No Bond
EDEN, JIMMY
Booking #:
437644
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$20502.00
MENDOZA, GLORIA
Booking #:
437647
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPFX3
Bond
$390.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
437646
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
MISC FTA X5
Bond
$3594.00
WATSON, JASON
Booking #:
437645
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE
Bond
$1602.00
PEREZ, JASON
Booking #:
437643
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond
No Bond
KIRBY, AUSTIN
Booking #:
437642
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437641
Release Date:
01-27-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X2
Bond
$1566.00
EISENBACH, ROY
Booking #:
437640
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$5000.00
MOORE, CURTIS
Booking #:
437639
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
REVELEZ, ROBERTO
Booking #:
437638
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 2:08 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
CLARK, ERIC
Booking #:
437637
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 1:21 pm
Charges:
23990207 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT
MISC CPF X2
Bond
No Bond
MARTIN, ANGEL
Booking #:
437636
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 12:47 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond
No Bond
MENDOZA, SAUL
Booking #:
437635
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X4
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) X4
Bond
$4016.00
GARCIA, JOE
Booking #:
437634
Release Date:
01-27-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 9:38 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond

