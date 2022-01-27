Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *MTR*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
  • *VOP*MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • PAROLE VIOLATON: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

MARTINEZ, REBECCA
Booking #:
437633
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 4:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX1
Bond
$1662.00
BOONE, RANCI
Booking #:
437632
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 4:29 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1162.00
JONES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437631
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 4:07 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
SANCHEZ, TYLER
Booking #:
437630
Release Date:
01-27-2022 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 3:34 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
SIMMONS, GEORGE
Booking #:
437629
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 3:05 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATON
Bond
No Bond
PEREZ, ANDREW
Booking #:
437628
Booking Date:
01-27-2022 – 1:17 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
BRIDGES, HUNTER
Booking #:
437627
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
FLORES, KALANI
Booking #:
437626
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
GUEVARA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437625
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
$1500.00
THOMPSON, SARI
Booking #:
437623
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
DIAZ, ERICKA
Booking #:
437624
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X2
Bond
No Bond
WEDDLE-COLEMAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
437622
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
Bond
$62500.00
RAMOS, HENRY
Booking #:
437621
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 2:35 pm
Charges:
22990003 *MTR*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
Bond
$50000.00
TELLO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
437620
Release Date:
01-26-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
WILSON, GREGORY
Booking #:
437619
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 11:22 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
CERVANTES, FRANSISCO
Booking #:
437618
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 10:50 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
437617
Release Date:
01-26-2022 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2022 – 6:55 am
Charges:
MISC CPFx1
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597