Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MTR*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

*VOP*MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

PAROLE VIOLATON: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2

MARTINEZ, REBECCA Booking #: 437633 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 4:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARTINEZ, REBECCA Booking #: 437633 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 4:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX1 Bond $1662.00

BOONE, RANCI Booking #: 437632 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 4:29 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1162.00 JONES, MICHAEL Booking #: 437631 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 4:07 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, TYLER Booking #: 437630 Release Date: 01-27-2022 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 3:34 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 SIMMONS, GEORGE Booking #: 437629 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 3:05 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATON Bond No Bond PEREZ, ANDREW Booking #: 437628 Booking Date: 01-27-2022 – 1:17 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond BRIDGES, HUNTER Booking #: 437627 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 9:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 FLORES, KALANI Booking #: 437626 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP*MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

GUEVARA, MICHAEL Booking #: 437625 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 8:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $1500.00

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

THOMPSON, SARI Booking #: 437623 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 7:08 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond DIAZ, ERICKA Booking #: 437624 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond

WEDDLE-COLEMAN, ROBERT Booking #: 437622 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 4:15 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond $62500.00

RAMOS, HENRY Booking #: 437621 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 2:35 pm Charges: 22990003 *MTR*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond $50000.00 TELLO, ARMANDO Booking #: 437620 Release Date: 01-26-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 1:10 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond WILSON, GREGORY Booking #: 437619 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 11:22 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond CERVANTES, FRANSISCO Booking #: 437618 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 10:50 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, ALFREDO Booking #: 437617 Release Date: 01-26-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 6:55 am Charges: MISC CPFx1 Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

