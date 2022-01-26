Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GJI*PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INAVLID 2: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FTA: 2
- MINOR IN POSSESSION – TOBACCO: 1
- MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
- VPTA: 1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION – TOBACCO
MISC VPTA X1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INAVLID 2
MISC FTAX3
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONIBILITY
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
