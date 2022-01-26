Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GJI*PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INAVLID 2: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FTA: 2

MINOR IN POSSESSION – TOBACCO: 1

MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

VPTA: 1

DWYER, JAMES Booking #: 437616 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 3:42 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $940.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT BRENNEIS, JOHN Booking #: 437615 Booking Date: 01-26-2022 – 12:00 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

55999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION – TOBACCO Bond $362.00 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G55999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION – TOBACCO CASTILLO, JIMMY Booking #: 437614 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 8:10 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $1172.00 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEMISC VPTA X1 HOLDWAY, JERRY Booking #: 437613 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 8:00 pm Charges: 22990001 MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, ADRIAN Booking #: 437612 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 6:58 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $500.00 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVANS, LATERRANCE Booking #: 437611 Release Date: 01-25-2022 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 6:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond HALVORSON, DUSTIN Booking #: 437610 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 6:25 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond CASTANON, LORENZO Booking #: 437609 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 6:20 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDERMISC PAROLE VIOLATION HERRERA, JUAN Booking #: 437608 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 5:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 7

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $502.00 MISC CPF x 7MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE MAGALLAN, ISAAC Booking #: 437606 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 4:42 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INAVLID 2

MISC FTAX3

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONIBILITY

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond $5283.20 MISC CPFX2MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INAVLID 2MISC FTAX3MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONIBILITYMISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR MANNING, KELLI Booking #: 437607 Release Date: 01-25-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 4:06 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75057070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS GARCIA, ANNA Booking #: 437605 Release Date: 01-25-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 2:39 pm Charges: 37990007 *GJI*PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR Bond $7500.00 SCOTT, KEVIN Booking #: 437604 Release Date: 01-25-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 11:08 am Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond BALDWIN, RAINIE Booking #: 437603 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 9:55 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X2 Bond $1654.60 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X1MISC FTA X2

