Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

*COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF: 2

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN: 1

FTA: 3

GJI* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

GJI* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01 – $150): 1

LAKE GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK X 2: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPTA: 2

MCCLINTON, LILIA Booking #: 437602 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 3:45 am Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $2364.00 54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA X2 GARCILAZO, SALVADOR Booking #: 437601 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 2:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

71999999 LAKE GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK X 2

SANCHEZ, MARK Booking #: 437600 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 1:50 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond REYES, NICHOLAS Booking #: 437599 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 1:20 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond $6700.00

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUDSON, CHERISA Booking #: 437598 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 1:05 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $1000.00

NUNEZ, MYKAELA Booking #: 437597 Booking Date: 01-25-2022 – 12:17 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 PEREZ, HENRY Booking #: 437596 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 9:08 pm Charges: 13990082 GJI* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

24110003 GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond

24110003 GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

VALENZUELA, ISMAEL Booking #: 437595 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 8:40 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1114.00

GONZALEZ, JASMIN Booking #: 437594 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 6:09 pm Charges: 22990003 GJI* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond No Bond WEBB, AMITY Booking #: 437593 Release Date: 01-24-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 5:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 GALVAN, JULIO Booking #: 437592 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 5:42 pm Charges: 35990247 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN

MISC FTA X1

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $2194.00

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN

MISC FTA X1

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

PERKINS, JAMEY Booking #: 437591 Release Date: 01-24-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 4:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01 – $150) Bond $712.00

Lawson, Ashley Booking #: 437590 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 3:28 pm Charges: 23990193 *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond No Bond GALINDO, GUADALUPE Booking #: 437589 Release Date: 01-24-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 3:25 pm Charges: 35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, JOHNNY Booking #: 437588 Release Date: 01-24-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 2:51 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $8000.00 REVELEZ, ROBERTO Booking #: 437586 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 2:22 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond RICHARD, JONATHAN Booking #: 437587 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 2:16 pm Charges: 35620009 *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond

PADILLA, JAIME Booking #: 437585 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 2:06 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond GONZALES, VANESSA Booking #: 437584 Release Date: 01-24-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 2:05 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond VILLAREAL, DAVID Booking #: 437583 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 1:41 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond $58000.00

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

SPARKS, TANYA Booking #: 437582 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 11:38 am Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond PRICE, HARVEY Booking #: 437581 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 11:11 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond QUISENBERRY, BILLY Booking #: 437580 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 10:58 am Charges: 29990042 *COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond BOHANNON, LATISHA Booking #: 437579 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 9:43 am Charges: 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond $20000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597