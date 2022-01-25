Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
- *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN: 1
- FTA: 3
- GJI* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- GJI* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
- GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01 – $150): 1
- LAKE GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK X 2: 1
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 2
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VPTA: 2
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
71999999 LAKE GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK X 2
MISC FTA X 2
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
24110003 GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC FTA X 1
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA X1
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01 – $150)
35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
