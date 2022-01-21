Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FTA: 2

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPTA X2: 1

SISK, ALVIE Booking #: 437519 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 4:47 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond $25000.00 VARGAS, GUADALUPE Booking #: 437518 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 2:47 am Charges: 35990016 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

MISC CPFX6

MISC FTA Bond $1002.00 35990016 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIESMISC CPFX6MISC FTA FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 437517 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 11:31 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS SANTILLAN, ALBERTO Booking #: 437516 Release Date: 01-21-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 9:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 GARCIA, RAYMOND Booking #: 437515 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 9:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond No Bond GAMEZ, MITZI Booking #: 437514 Release Date: 01-21-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 9:20 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $2672.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA X2 WHITE, KIMBERLY Booking #: 437513 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 9:01 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond $15000.00 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G LOZANO, PHILLIP Booking #: 437512 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 6:20 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond TORRES, DOMINIC Booking #: 437511 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 5:06 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS HEWITT, TRAVIS Booking #: 437510 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 4:44 pm Charges: 73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond $1500.00 GONZALES, BRANDON Booking #: 437509 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 4:37 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON JURGENS, JOSHUA Booking #: 437508 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA Bond $502.00 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1GMISC CPF X 1MISC FTA THORNTON, TIANA Booking #: 437507 Release Date: 01-20-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 1:14 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond SISK, AMBER Booking #: 437506 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 12:01 pm Charges: 13990001 *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35990020 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond No Bond 13990001 *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ35990020 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G LaRUE, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437505 Release Date: 01-20-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 11:47 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 WOODBURN, GORDON Booking #: 437504 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: 23990196 *COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond RIVAS, ALEXANDRIA Booking #: 437503 Release Date: 01-20-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 10:21 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

