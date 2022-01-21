Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VPTA X2: 1

SISK, ALVIE
Booking #:
437519
Booking Date:
01-21-2022 – 4:47 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
$25000.00
VARGAS, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
437518
Booking Date:
01-21-2022 – 2:47 am
Charges:
35990016 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC CPFX6
MISC FTA
Bond
$1002.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
437517
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$962.00
SANTILLAN, ALBERTO
Booking #:
437516
Release Date:
01-21-2022 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
GARCIA, RAYMOND
Booking #:
437515
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
Bond
No Bond
GAMEZ, MITZI
Booking #:
437514
Release Date:
01-21-2022 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
Bond
$2672.00
WHITE, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
437513
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 9:01 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
$15000.00
LOZANO, PHILLIP
Booking #:
437512
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, DOMINIC
Booking #:
437511
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1000.00
HEWITT, TRAVIS
Booking #:
437510
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
Bond
$1500.00
GONZALES, BRANDON
Booking #:
437509
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
$1000.00
JURGENS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
437508
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
Bond
$502.00
THORNTON, TIANA
Booking #:
437507
Release Date:
01-20-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 1:14 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
SISK, AMBER
Booking #:
437506
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
13990001 *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
35990020 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
LaRUE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437505
Release Date:
01-20-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 11:47 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
WOODBURN, GORDON
Booking #:
437504
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 10:43 am
Charges:
23990196 *COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
RIVAS, ALEXANDRIA
Booking #:
437503
Release Date:
01-20-2022 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 10:21 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond
No Bond

