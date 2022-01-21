Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FTA: 2
- INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VPTA X2: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC CPFX6
MISC FTA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
