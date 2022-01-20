Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ: 1
  • *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • CPF X1: 2
  • CPFX3: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
  • GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >= 400G: 1
  • GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • SPEEDING CZ W/ WORKERS – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN 25MPH ZONE: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VPTA: 1

MURPHY, NICHELLE
Booking #:
437502
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 2:56 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
DWYER, JAMES
Booking #:
437501
Booking Date:
01-20-2022 – 12:54 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
STEED, LOGAN
Booking #:
437500
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond
$500.00
GRAY, RONDRICK
Booking #:
437499
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
35990003 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990008 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990013 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >= 400G
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
PAXTON, JOHN
Booking #:
437498
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
Martin, Michael
Booking #:
437497
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
35990213 *RPR* POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ
Bond
No Bond
GAUNA, BRITTANEY
Booking #:
437496
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
RUIZ, SAMUEL
Booking #:
437495
Release Date:
01-19-2022 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
MISC SPEEDING CZ W/ WORKERS – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN 25MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA
Bond
$1216.00
ZAPATA, TYMMOTHY
Booking #:
437494
Release Date:
01-19-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
GUERRERO, JUAN
Booking #:
437492
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990076 *GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond
$80000.00
HERRERA, JOSE
Booking #:
437491
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
CRAIN, COLLIN
Booking #:
437490
Booking Date:
01-19-2022 – 9:18 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597