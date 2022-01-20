Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ: 1

*RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

CPF X1: 2

CPFX3: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >= 400G: 1

GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

SPEEDING CZ W/ WORKERS – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN 25MPH ZONE: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPTA: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

MURPHY, NICHELLE Booking #: 437502 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 2:56 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond DWYER, JAMES Booking #: 437501 Booking Date: 01-20-2022 – 12:54 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 STEED, LOGAN Booking #: 437500 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 11:43 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond $500.00 GRAY, RONDRICK Booking #: 437499 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 9:32 pm Charges: 35990003 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990008 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

35990013 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >= 400G

35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond 35990003 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990008 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G35990013 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >= 400G35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1GMISC CPF X1 PAXTON, JOHN Booking #: 437498 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 7:53 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond Martin, Michael Booking #: 437497 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 7:41 pm Charges: 35990213 *RPR* POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ Bond No Bond GAUNA, BRITTANEY Booking #: 437496 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 7:30 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond RUIZ, SAMUEL Booking #: 437495 Release Date: 01-19-2022 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 5:38 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3

MISC SPEEDING CZ W/ WORKERS – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN 25MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA Bond $1216.00 MISC CPFX3MISC SPEEDING CZ W/ WORKERS – 10% OR OVER 35 MPH IN 25MPH ZONEMISC VPTA ZAPATA, TYMMOTHY Booking #: 437494 Release Date: 01-19-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 4:45 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond GUERRERO, JUAN Booking #: 437492 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 2:42 pm Charges: 13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990076 *GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond $80000.00 13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON13990076 *GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT HERRERA, JOSE Booking #: 437491 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 12:02 pm Charges: 54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond CRAIN, COLLIN Booking #: 437490 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 9:18 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597