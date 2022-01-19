Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

FRANCIOS, ROBERT Booking #: 437489 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 2:41 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond GARCIA, SARAH Booking #: 437488 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 1:35 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond GALVAN, MARTIN Booking #: 437487 Booking Date: 01-19-2022 – 1:25 am Charges: 55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 MARTINEZ, LUIS Booking #: 437486 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 11:22 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond $10000.00 VICKERY, JON Booking #: 437485 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 10:56 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond $2512.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES RIOS, ERICK Booking #: 437484 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 9:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SANCHEZ, GONZALO Booking #: 437482 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 4:56 pm Charges: 11990015 *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond $150000.00 STOUT, REBECCA Booking #: 437483 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 4:55 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond $7500.00 RUIZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 437481 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 4:34 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G LOTT, ALICIA Booking #: 437480 Release Date: 01-18-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 3:40 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond HENSLEY, HEIDI Booking #: 437479 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 1:26 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond CUELLAR, MICHAEL Booking #: 437478 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 1:09 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $800.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION TANGUMA, LEIGHA Booking #: 437477 Release Date: 01-18-2022 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 9:07 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597