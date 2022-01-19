Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597