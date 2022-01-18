Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Luis Herrera, arrested on Sunday, January 16, 2022

Luis Herrera was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday morning, January 17, 2022. He is charged with Aggravated Assault That Causes Serious Bodily Injury after police say he shot a 50-year-old woman on Sunday evening.

Herrera was arrested following a standoff with SAPD’s SWAT team and is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center.

No bond has been set for the aggravated assault charge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
  • *CPF*CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS ICON: 1
  • *MTR*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
  • CPF X 14: 1
  • CPF X1: 1
  • CPFx4: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • FTA X6: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X4: 1
  • SMUGGLING OF PERSONS FOR PECUNIARY GAIN: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

MURCHISON, JAMAR
Booking #:
437476
Booking Date:
01-18-2022 – 2:40 am
Charges:
50990041 *MTR*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
Bond
No Bond
CARRENO, JOSE
Booking #:
437475
Booking Date:
01-18-2022 – 1:42 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS FOR PECUNIARY GAIN
Bond
No Bond
RUIZ, JOE
Booking #:
437474
Booking Date:
01-18-2022 – 12:55 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
FREEMAN, JASON
Booking #:
437473
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
437472
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X4
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X6
Bond
$5760.00
QUEZADA, JUAN
Booking #:
437471
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond
$1000.00
SMITH, WHITNEY
Booking #:
437470
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Bond
$132.00
BOWIE, KARYSTA
Booking #:
437469
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON
545412A *CPF*CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS ICON
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPFx4
Bond
$1000.00
MERINO-JUAREZ, LORENZO
Booking #:
437468
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 11:16 am
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond
No Bond
HERRERA, LUIS
Booking #:
437467
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 7:52 am
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
MISC CPF X 14
MISC FTA
Bond
$502.00

