Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Luis Herrera was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday morning, January 17, 2022. He is charged with Aggravated Assault That Causes Serious Bodily Injury after police say he shot a 50-year-old woman on Sunday evening. Herrera was arrested following a standoff with SAPD’s SWAT team and is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center. No bond has been set for the aggravated assault charge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

*CPF*CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS ICON: 1

*MTR*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

CPF X 14: 1

CPF X1: 1

CPFx4: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

FTA X6: 1

FTA: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X4: 1

SMUGGLING OF PERSONS FOR PECUNIARY GAIN: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

MURCHISON, JAMAR Booking #: 437476 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 2:40 am Charges: 50990041 *MTR*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond No Bond CARRENO, JOSE Booking #: 437475 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 1:42 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS FOR PECUNIARY GAIN Bond No Bond 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS FOR PECUNIARY GAIN RUIZ, JOE Booking #: 437474 Booking Date: 01-18-2022 – 12:55 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond FREEMAN, JASON Booking #: 437473 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 11:54 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 437472 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 10:54 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X4

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X6 Bond $5760.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X457070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X6 QUEZADA, JUAN Booking #: 437471 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 8:50 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G SMITH, WHITNEY Booking #: 437470 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 7:04 pm Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond $132.00 BOWIE, KARYSTA Booking #: 437469 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 5:04 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON

545412A *CPF*CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS ICON

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPFx4 Bond $1000.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON545412A *CPF*CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS ICON57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPFx4 MERINO-JUAREZ, LORENZO Booking #: 437468 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 11:16 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond No Bond HERRERA, LUIS Booking #: 437467 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 7:52 am Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

MISC CPF X 14

MISC FTA Bond $502.00 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJMISC CPF X 14MISC FTA

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597