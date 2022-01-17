Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Raymond Cornado Acosta of Martzon was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, January 15th based on warrants issued in Irion County.
Acosta faces 6 charges of Indecency With a Child by Sexual Contact, 2 charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, and one charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.
Acosta is currently in custody in Tom Green County without bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 2 COUNTS: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CPF: 5
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 10
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ID: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 2
- FALSE ALARM OR REPORT: 2
- FTA: 2
- HARASSMENT: 1
- INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT X 6 COUNTS: 1
- LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG PLATES X2: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 1 COUNT: 1
- TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- VPTA: 2
January 17, 2022
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG PLATES X2
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
January 16, 2022
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 2 COUNTS
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT X 6 COUNTS
January 15, 2022
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPF X 7
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC CPF X 2
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
