Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Raymond Cornado Acosta of Martzon is charged with six counts of Indecency With a Child by Sexual Contact, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, and oe count of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Raymond Cornado Acosta of Martzon was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, January 15th based on warrants issued in Irion County.

Acosta faces 6 charges of Indecency With a Child by Sexual Contact, 2 charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, and one charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Acosta is currently in custody in Tom Green County without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 2 COUNTS: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CPF: 5
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 10
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ID: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 2
  • FALSE ALARM OR REPORT: 2
  • FTA: 2
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT X 6 COUNTS: 1
  • LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG PLATES X2: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 1 COUNT: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • VPTA: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

January 17, 2022

CERRITOS, VERONICA
Booking #:
437466
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 5:39 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$1012.00
NAPOLES, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
437465
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 1:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
$1000.00
DELACRUZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
437464
Booking Date:
01-17-2022 – 12:20 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
437463
Booking Date:
01-16-2022 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ID
54999999 LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG PLATES X2
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$1886.00
RAMIREZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
437462
Booking Date:
01-16-2022 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
TURNER, ERIC
Booking #:
437461
Booking Date:
01-16-2022 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$1524.00
PENNINGTON, LORI
Booking #:
437460
Booking Date:
01-16-2022 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00

January 16, 2022

FAY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437459
Booking Date:
01-16-2022 – 5:05 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
CORTEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
437457
Booking Date:
01-16-2022 – 3:38 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$2000.00
REYES, JOE
Booking #:
437456
Booking Date:
01-16-2022 – 2:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
DEVOLD, KEAIRA
Booking #:
437455
Booking Date:
01-16-2022 – 1:53 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
TITUS, BRIAN
Booking #:
437454
Booking Date:
01-16-2022 – 1:37 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
PEREZ, ROGER
Booking #:
437453
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
ACOSTA, RAYMOND
Booking #:
437452
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 1 COUNT
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 2 COUNTS
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT X 6 COUNTS
Bond
No Bond
CASTRO, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
437450
Release Date:
01-15-2022 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 8:36 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SALAZAR, LIRA
Booking #:
437451
Release Date:
01-15-2022 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 7:14 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
BUSBY, LIVIA
Booking #:
437449
Release Date:
01-15-2022 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 6:12 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00

January 15, 2022

PENNINGTON, SHELBY
Booking #:
437448
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 5:24 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
JURECEK, JOSHUA
Booking #:
437447
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 4:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$2000.00
GUERRERO, EMMA
Booking #:
437446
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 4:20 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
EASTERLING, ERIN
Booking #:
437445
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 3:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$2000.00
BAILEY, RONNIE
Booking #:
437444
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 1:29 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$2500.00
CASTANON, LORENZO
Booking #:
437443
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 1:13 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
CASILLAS, GIOVANI
Booking #:
437442
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 1:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
CASILLAS, MARGO
Booking #:
437441
Booking Date:
01-15-2022 – 12:19 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
Bond
$462.00
REYES, JAMES
Booking #:
437440
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPF X 7
Bond
$500.00
BACKUS, JOEL
Booking #:
437439
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SMITH, BROOKE
Booking #:
437436
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
No Bond
HARGROVE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437438
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
Bond
$3158.20
BRIDGES, JOHNATHAN
Booking #:
437437
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$246.00
GATICA, DANIEL
Booking #:
437435
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA
Bond
$22428.00
MORALEZ, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
437434
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
13990082 *GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
KING, RAY
Booking #:
437433
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
ER VPTA – EXPIRED REGISTRATION
Bond
No Bond
NICHOLS, AMY
Booking #:
437432
Release Date:
01-14-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 4:29 pm
Charges:
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
Bond
$500.00
MANN, RUSTY
Booking #:
437431
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
54040010 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, CARMEN
Booking #:
437429
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, RONALD
Booking #:
437430
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, ERNEST
Booking #:
437428
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
No Bond
MCSPARIN, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
437427
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
36010005 *MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond
$170000.00
BYE, AMANDA
Booking #:
437426
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X 2
Bond
$300.00
AMYX, LACY
Booking #:
437425
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 2:35 pm
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
Bond
$2500.00
HUNTER, KERRY
Booking #:
437424
Release Date:
01-14-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
MYERS, TROY
Booking #:
437423
Release Date:
01-14-2022 – 8:28 am
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 6:56 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597