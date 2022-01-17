Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Raymond Cornado Acosta of Martzon was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, January 15th based on warrants issued in Irion County. Acosta faces 6 charges of Indecency With a Child by Sexual Contact, 2 charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, and one charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. Acosta is currently in custody in Tom Green County without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 2 COUNTS: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF: 5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 10

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ID: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 2

FALSE ALARM OR REPORT: 2

FTA: 2

HARASSMENT: 1

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT X 6 COUNTS: 1

LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG PLATES X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 1 COUNT: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

VPTA: 2

January 17, 2022 CERRITOS, VERONICA Booking #: 437466 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 5:39 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $1012.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT NAPOLES, ALEXANDER Booking #: 437465 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 1:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DELACRUZ, NATHAN Booking #: 437464 Booking Date: 01-17-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 437463 Booking Date: 01-16-2022 – 11:47 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ID

54999999 LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG PLATES X2

MISC CPF X3

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $1886.00 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ID54999999 LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG PLATES X2MISC CPF X3MISC VPTA X1 RAMIREZ, VICTOR Booking #: 437462 Booking Date: 01-16-2022 – 10:16 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond TURNER, ERIC Booking #: 437461 Booking Date: 01-16-2022 – 8:21 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $1524.00 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC CPF X1MISC PAROLE VIOLATION PENNINGTON, LORI Booking #: 437460 Booking Date: 01-16-2022 – 5:21 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 January 16, 2022 FAY, MICHAEL Booking #: 437459 Booking Date: 01-16-2022 – 5:05 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 CORTEZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 437457 Booking Date: 01-16-2022 – 3:38 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED REYES, JOE Booking #: 437456 Booking Date: 01-16-2022 – 2:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 DEVOLD, KEAIRA Booking #: 437455 Booking Date: 01-16-2022 – 1:53 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond TITUS, BRIAN Booking #: 437454 Booking Date: 01-16-2022 – 1:37 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 PEREZ, ROGER Booking #: 437453 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 10:05 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond ACOSTA, RAYMOND Booking #: 437452 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 8:07 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 1 COUNT

11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 2 COUNTS

36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT X 6 COUNTS Bond No Bond 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 1 COUNT11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD X 2 COUNTS36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT X 6 COUNTS CASTRO, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 437450 Release Date: 01-15-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 8:36 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 SALAZAR, LIRA Booking #: 437451 Release Date: 01-15-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 7:14 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 BUSBY, LIVIA Booking #: 437449 Release Date: 01-15-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 6:12 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 January 15, 2022 PENNINGTON, SHELBY Booking #: 437448 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 5:24 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 JURECEK, JOSHUA Booking #: 437447 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 4:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED GUERRERO, EMMA Booking #: 437446 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 4:20 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 EASTERLING, ERIN Booking #: 437445 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 3:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAILEY, RONNIE Booking #: 437444 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 1:29 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $2500.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES CASTANON, LORENZO Booking #: 437443 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 1:13 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ CASILLAS, GIOVANI Booking #: 437442 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 1:03 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 CASILLAS, MARGO Booking #: 437441 Booking Date: 01-15-2022 – 12:19 am Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING Bond $462.00 REYES, JAMES Booking #: 437440 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 10:57 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPF X 7 Bond $500.00 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC CPF X 7 BACKUS, JOEL Booking #: 437439 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 9:55 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 SMITH, BROOKE Booking #: 437436 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 7:48 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond No Bond HARGROVE, MICHAEL Booking #: 437438 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 7:42 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X3 Bond $3158.20 23999999 THEFT CLASS C48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X3 BRIDGES, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 437437 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $246.00 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS GATICA, DANIEL Booking #: 437435 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 5:34 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA Bond $22428.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X2MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA MORALEZ, SAMANTHA Booking #: 437434 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 4:40 pm Charges: 13990082 *GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond 13990082 *GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G KING, RAY Booking #: 437433 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 4:30 pm Charges: ER VPTA – EXPIRED REGISTRATION Bond No Bond NICHOLS, AMY Booking #: 437432 Release Date: 01-14-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 4:29 pm Charges: 53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT Bond $500.00 MANN, RUSTY Booking #: 437431 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 4:22 pm Charges: 54040010 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond LOPEZ, CARMEN Booking #: 437429 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 4:21 pm Charges: 48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond 48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH FERNANDEZ, RONALD Booking #: 437430 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 4:15 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond GARCIA, ERNEST Booking #: 437428 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 4:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond MCSPARIN, TIMOTHY Booking #: 437427 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 3:28 pm Charges: 36010005 *MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond $170000.00 BYE, AMANDA Booking #: 437426 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 3:21 pm Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF X 2 Bond $300.00 MISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC CPF X 2 AMYX, LACY Booking #: 437425 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 2:35 pm Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT

53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT Bond $2500.00 53990004 HARASSMENT53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT HUNTER, KERRY Booking #: 437424 Release Date: 01-14-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 2:26 pm Charges: 54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond MYERS, TROY Booking #: 437423 Release Date: 01-14-2022 – 8:28 am Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 6:56 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

