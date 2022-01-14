Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DOG FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAIL TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL X2: 1

FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X2: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/ NEUTER X2: 1

FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2: 1

FTA: 3

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION x3: 1

VPTA X1: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

TAYLOR, LINDA Booking #: 437420 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 4:25 am Charges: 29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond No Bond NICHOLS, JONATHAN Booking #: 437422 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 2:32 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 GARCIA, ANDREW Booking #: 437421 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 2:24 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARRIS, ANDERSON Booking #: 437419 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 1:03 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 WEEDON, GREGORY Booking #: 437418 Booking Date: 01-14-2022 – 12:49 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond $7500.00 BYERLY, ROBERT Booking #: 437417 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 11:50 pm Charges: 54990067 *J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $2874.00 54990067 *J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2MISC FTA X2MISC VPTA X1 MORSE, PAULA Booking #: 437416 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 10:43 pm Charges: 48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X8 Bond No Bond 48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPF X8 AGUIRRE, JAKE Booking #: 437415 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 7:31 pm Charges: 29990049 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL Bond $7500.00 VARGAS, CARLOS Booking #: 437414 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 5:32 pm Charges: 48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond 48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES CHAVEZ, LINDSEY Booking #: 437413 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 3:50 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8

MISC DOG FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

MISC FAIL TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL X2

MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X2

MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/ NEUTER X2

MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2

MISC FTA X8 Bond $8834.00 MISC CPF X8MISC DOG FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGEMISC FAIL TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL X2MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X2MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/ NEUTER X2MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2MISC FTA X8 FLORES, ASHLEIGH Booking #: 437412 Release Date: 01-13-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 3:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7 Bond No Bond RIVAS, SAMUEL Booking #: 437411 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 10:49 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE x3

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION x3 Bond $3692.00 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA ON COURT DATE x3MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION x3 BOLWERK, TRAVIS Booking #: 437410 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 9:56 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597