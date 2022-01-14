Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DOG FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAIL TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL X2: 1
  • FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X2: 1
  • FAILURE TO SPAY/ NEUTER X2: 1
  • FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2: 1
  • FTA: 3
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION x3: 1
  • VPTA X1: 1

TAYLOR, LINDA
Booking #:
437420
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 4:25 am
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
No Bond
NICHOLS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
437422
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 2:32 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
GARCIA, ANDREW
Booking #:
437421
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 2:24 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
HARRIS, ANDERSON
Booking #:
437419
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 1:03 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
WEEDON, GREGORY
Booking #:
437418
Booking Date:
01-14-2022 – 12:49 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
Bond
$7500.00
BYERLY, ROBERT
Booking #:
437417
Booking Date:
01-13-2022 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
54990067 *J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$2874.00
MORSE, PAULA
Booking #:
437416
Booking Date:
01-13-2022 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X8
Bond
No Bond
AGUIRRE, JAKE
Booking #:
437415
Booking Date:
01-13-2022 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
29990049 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL
Bond
$7500.00
VARGAS, CARLOS
Booking #:
437414
Booking Date:
01-13-2022 – 5:32 pm
Charges:
48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
CHAVEZ, LINDSEY
Booking #:
437413
Booking Date:
01-13-2022 – 3:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X8
MISC DOG FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC FAIL TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL X2
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X2
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/ NEUTER X2
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2
MISC FTA X8
Bond
$8834.00
FLORES, ASHLEIGH
Booking #:
437412
Release Date:
01-13-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-13-2022 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X7
Bond
No Bond
RIVAS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
437411
Booking Date:
01-13-2022 – 10:49 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE x3
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION x3
Bond
$3692.00
BOLWERK, TRAVIS
Booking #:
437410
Booking Date:
01-13-2022 – 9:56 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond

