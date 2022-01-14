Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DOG FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAIL TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL X2: 1
- FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X2: 1
- FAILURE TO SPAY/ NEUTER X2: 1
- FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2: 1
- FTA: 3
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION x3: 1
- VPTA X1: 1
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
MISC CPF X8
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC DOG FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC FAIL TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL X2
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X2
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/ NEUTER X2
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2
MISC FTA X8
57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE x3
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION x3
