Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1

*GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

*GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF: 5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON ICON J42036238 MIC: 1

FTA: 3

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PEDESTRIAN ON ROADWAY NOT FACING TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

WATKINS, TYRONE Booking #: 437409 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 3:34 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 5 Bond $662.00 55999999 POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 5 CROUCH, KIAIR Booking #: 437408 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 2:51 am Charges: 35620010 *GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990008 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

DL1 *CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON

MISC CPF X 8 Bond No Bond 35620010 *GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990008 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400GDL1 *CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICONMISC CPF X 8 BANKS, AMBER Booking #: 437407 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X3 Bond $3859.20 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC FTA X3 DOYLE, MEAGAN Booking #: 437406 Release Date: 01-13-2022 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 1:04 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 BRADLEY, ARIC Booking #: 437405 Booking Date: 01-13-2022 – 12:44 am Charges: 54040014 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $3500.00 ROBLEDO, GILBERT Booking #: 437404 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 11:42 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN ON ROADWAY NOT FACING TRAFFIC Bond $690.00 CARSON, LENA Booking #: 437403 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 10:03 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $926.00 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION Sanchez, Andreas Booking #: 437402 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 9:28 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPFX4

MISC FTA Bond $502.00 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPFX4MISC FTA THARP, JIMMY Booking #: 437401 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 9:06 pm Charges: 36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond $35000.00 ARMENDARIZ, LUIS Booking #: 437400 Release Date: 01-12-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 6:31 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON ICON J42036238 MIC Bond $550.00 SOTO, JONATHAN Booking #: 437399 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 6:21 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond CORREA, JONATHAN Booking #: 437398 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 6:18 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond 13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G MARTIN, MICHAEL Booking #: 437397 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 5:13 pm Charges: MISC CPFX13 Bond No Bond SANTA ANA, IXCHEL Booking #: 437396 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 4:48 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond $7500.00 SANCHEZ, KIMBERLY Booking #: 437395 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 4:32 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond TURNER, AARON Booking #: 437394 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 4:24 pm Charges: 54040011 COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond JUAREZ, NICOLE Booking #: 437393 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 4:08 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Perez, Francisca Booking #: 437392 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 2:37 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF

MISC FTA Bond $1152.60 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPFMISC FTA STACEY, JOSEPH Booking #: 437391 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 2:23 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597