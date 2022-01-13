Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1
- *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
- *GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CPF: 5
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON ICON J42036238 MIC: 1
- FTA: 3
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PEDESTRIAN ON ROADWAY NOT FACING TRAFFIC: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
MISC CPF X 5
35990008 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
DL1 *CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON
MISC CPF X 8
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X3
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPFX4
MISC FTA
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF
MISC FTA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597