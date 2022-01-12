Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- MTR* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
13160017 GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
