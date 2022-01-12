Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

MTR* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 437390 Booking Date: 01-12-2022 – 1:09 am Charges: 13150004 MTR* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

13160017 GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond $1000.00 13150004 MTR* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ13160017 GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MAYBERRY, KANNON Booking #: 437389 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 10:59 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond $10000.00 CHILDERS, WENDELL Booking #: 437388 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 8:54 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4GMISC PAROLE VIOLATION Parish, Kiel Booking #: 437387 Release Date: 01-11-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 4:19 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $4000.00 CALL, RUSSELL Booking #: 437386 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 4:19 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond No Bond 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT WEEAKS, DEANNA Booking #: 437385 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 3:16 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond VANN, JEREMY Booking #: 437384 Release Date: 01-11-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 2:07 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond AVILA, DANIEL Booking #: 437383 Release Date: 01-11-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 2:07 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond LOPEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 437382 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 12:21 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond TORRES, LEONEL Booking #: 437381 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 10:50 am Charges: 29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond 29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75054040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE LOPEZ, MICHELLE Booking #: 437380 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 8:29 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $9000.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

