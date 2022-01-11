Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *VOP*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 2
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VPTA FOR DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1
  • VPTA FOR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

THOMAS, BRIAN
Booking #:
437379
Booking Date:
01-11-2022 – 3:33 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1000.00
PENA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437378
Booking Date:
01-11-2022 – 1:37 am
Charges:
54999999 CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
TURNER, SCHUYLER
Booking #:
437377
Booking Date:
01-11-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
JOHNSON, RUQUIAH
Booking #:
437376
Booking Date:
01-11-2022 – 12:56 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
437375
Booking Date:
01-11-2022 – 12:13 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$1000.00
VALDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
437374
Booking Date:
01-11-2022 – 12:00 am
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
ZIPPER, PAUL
Booking #:
437373
Release Date:
01-11-2022 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 11:06 pm
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1136.40
FLORES, FERNANDA
Booking #:
437372
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
Bond
No Bond
SLAUGHTER, ELEANOR
Booking #:
437371
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
Bond
No Bond
HUFFMAN, DANIEL
Booking #:
437370
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
CRUZ, PHILLIP
Booking #:
437369
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
PUGA, ALYSSA
Booking #:
437368
Release Date:
01-10-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
26990233 *VOP*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
Bond
$1000.00
PACHECO, LISA
Booking #:
437367
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA
Bond
$502.00
PARRISH, EDWARD
Booking #:
437366
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
MCGILL, ANTHONY
Booking #:
437365
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC VPTA FOR DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE
MISC VPTA FOR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond
$4500.00
MARTINEZ, JOE
Booking #:
437364
Release Date:
01-10-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 10:35 am
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
Bond
No Bond

