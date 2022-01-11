Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*VOP*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

CPF: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FTA: 2

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 2

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VPTA FOR DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1

VPTA FOR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

THOMAS, BRIAN Booking #: 437379 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 3:33 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1000.00 PENA, MICHAEL Booking #: 437378 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 1:37 am Charges: 54999999 CPF X1 Bond No Bond TURNER, SCHUYLER Booking #: 437377 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond JOHNSON, RUQUIAH Booking #: 437376 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 12:56 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond SALDIVAR, MYKAH Booking #: 437375 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 12:13 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $1000.00 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON VALDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 437374 Booking Date: 01-11-2022 – 12:00 am Charges: 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTIONMISC PAROLE VIOLATION ZIPPER, PAUL Booking #: 437373 Release Date: 01-11-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 11:06 pm Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1136.40 54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPHMISC FTA X1 FLORES, FERNANDA Booking #: 437372 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 10:20 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G Bond No Bond 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G SLAUGHTER, ELEANOR Booking #: 437371 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 10:16 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G Bond No Bond 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G HUFFMAN, DANIEL Booking #: 437370 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 8:31 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 CRUZ, PHILLIP Booking #: 437369 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 6:24 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond PUGA, ALYSSA Booking #: 437368 Release Date: 01-10-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 4:08 pm Charges: 26990233 *VOP*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING Bond $1000.00 PACHECO, LISA Booking #: 437367 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 2:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 4MISC FTA PARRISH, EDWARD Booking #: 437366 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 2:10 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 MCGILL, ANTHONY Booking #: 437365 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 12:06 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC VPTA FOR DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE

MISC VPTA FOR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond $4500.00 MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC VPTA FOR DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATEMISC VPTA FOR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MARTINEZ, JOE Booking #: 437364 Release Date: 01-10-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 10:35 am Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond No Bond

