Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *VOP*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
- CPF: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FTA: 2
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 2
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA FOR DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1
- VPTA FOR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC FTA X1
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA FOR DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE
MISC VPTA FOR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
