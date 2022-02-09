Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

23-year-old San Angelo man, Rayden Wadley, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a date, family member, or household member with a weapon. The charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a date, family member, or household member with a weapon includes a Family Violence Enhancement which can be punished as a third-degree felony. This is the second time Wadley has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The other occurred in October of 2019 and is listed as a Second Degree Felony, according to court records. The reset pre-trial hearing for the initial charge is set for February 22, 2022.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
  • CPF X1: 1
  • CPF x 6: 1
  • GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2
  • VPTA: 1
CANAVA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
437839
Booking Date:
02-09-2022 – 3:32 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, JOSE
Booking #:
437838
Booking Date:
02-09-2022 – 2:06 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA
Bond
$662.00
Carty, Bill
Booking #:
437837
Release Date:
02-09-2022 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
02-09-2022 – 1:33 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
MCCORMICK, DAKOTAH
Booking #:
437836
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond
$500.00
VALLEJO, EMILIO
Booking #:
437835
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
35990015 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
$20000.00
SANCHEZ, ISRAEL
Booking #:
437834
Release Date:
02-09-2022 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond
$512.00
ROSE, ERNEST
Booking #:
437833
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
USERY, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
437832
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
437831
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
Bond
$500.00
ARMENDAREZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
437830
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF x 6
MISC VPTA
Bond
$1632.00
MATA, MIA
Booking #:
437829
Release Date:
02-08-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
KEY, CLAYTON
Booking #:
437828
Release Date:
02-08-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
WADLEY, RAYDEN
Booking #:
437827
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, ERNEST
Booking #:
437826
Release Date:
02-08-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 10:48 am
Charges:
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
