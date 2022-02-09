Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

23-year-old San Angelo man, Rayden Wadley, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a date, family member, or household member with a weapon. The charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a date, family member, or household member with a weapon includes a Family Violence Enhancement which can be punished as a third-degree felony. This is the second time Wadley has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The other occurred in October of 2019 and is listed as a Second Degree Felony, according to court records. The reset pre-trial hearing for the initial charge is set for February 22, 2022.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

CPF X1: 1

CPF x 6: 1

GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2

VPTA: 1

CANAVA, ARTHUR Booking #: 437839 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 3:32 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond GONZALES, JOSE Booking #: 437838 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 2:06 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA Bond $662.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA Carty, Bill Booking #: 437837 Release Date: 02-09-2022 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 1:33 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond MCCORMICK, DAKOTAH Booking #: 437836 Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 8:08 pm Charges: 36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond $500.00 VALLEJO, EMILIO Booking #: 437835 Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 6:53 pm Charges: 35990015 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond $20000.00 35990015 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G SANCHEZ, ISRAEL Booking #: 437834 Release Date: 02-09-2022 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 6:31 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C Bond $512.00 ROSE, ERNEST Booking #: 437833 Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 6:06 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond USERY, ELIZABETH Booking #: 437832 Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 5:53 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond STEWART, EDDIE Booking #: 437831 Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 4:40 pm Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE Bond $500.00 ARMENDAREZ, GILBERT Booking #: 437830 Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 4:33 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF x 6

MISC VPTA Bond $1632.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC CPF x 6MISC VPTA MATA, MIA Booking #: 437829 Release Date: 02-08-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 4:22 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond KEY, CLAYTON Booking #: 437828 Release Date: 02-08-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 3:35 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond WADLEY, RAYDEN Booking #: 437827 Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 2:51 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON Bond No Bond 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON GONZALES, ERNEST Booking #: 437826 Release Date: 02-08-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 10:48 am Charges: 54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597