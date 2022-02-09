Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
23-year-old San Angelo man, Rayden Wadley, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a date, family member, or household member with a weapon. The charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a date, family member, or household member with a weapon includes a Family Violence Enhancement which can be punished as a third-degree felony. This is the second time Wadley has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The other occurred in October of 2019 and is listed as a Second Degree Felony, according to court records. The reset pre-trial hearing for the initial charge is set for February 22, 2022.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
- CPF X1: 1
- CPF x 6: 1
- GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2
- VPTA: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF x 6
MISC VPTA
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
