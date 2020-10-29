Jail Logs: Family Assault tops arrest numbers

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jake Kincannon was taken into custody by the Sterling County Sheriff Office approximately 5:18 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, arrested for an outstanding warrant originating from Coke County.
Bail for Kincannon was set at $40,000 for Burglary of Habitation with Intent for Other Felony, with an additional $1,500 for Evading Arrest Detention, and another $5,000 for Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Assault Cases Bodily Injury: 1
- Possession: 4
- Expired Driver’s License/Identification: 1
- Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
22990003 *MTR*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSSESSION DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597