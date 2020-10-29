Jail Logs: Family Assault tops arrest numbers

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jake Kincannon

Jake Kincannon was taken into custody by the Sterling County Sheriff Office approximately 5:18 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, arrested for an outstanding warrant originating from Coke County.

Bail for Kincannon was set at $40,000 for Burglary of Habitation with Intent for Other Felony, with an additional $1,500 for Evading Arrest Detention, and another $5,000 for Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Assault Cases Bodily Injury: 1

Possession: 4

Expired Driver’s License/Identification: 1

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

KINCANNON, JAKE Booking #: 430512 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 5:16 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

22990003 *MTR*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $40500.00 FOLZ, KENNETH Booking #: 430511 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 5:11 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 YOUNG, SAMUEL Booking #: 430510 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 5:03 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond RAMOS, JOSHUA Booking #: 430509 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 2:26 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

MISC CPF X 8

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1 $1524.00 FALKNER, JONATHAN Booking #: 430508 Release Date: 10-29-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 1:00 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1710.00 CASAS, COREY Booking #: 430507 Release Date: 10-29-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 12:57 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSSESSION DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1920.00 POSADA, XAVIER Booking #: 430506 Release Date: 10-29-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 10-28-2020 – 11:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 TREVINO, JAIME Booking #: 430505 Release Date: 10-29-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 10-28-2020 – 11:19 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $974.00 GILL, REGINA Booking #: 430504 Booking Date: 10-28-2020 – 11:07 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RODRIGUEZ-NATIVIDAD, ISIDRO Booking #: 430503 Release Date: 10-29-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 10-28-2020 – 8:48 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 RUSSELL, TRAVIS Booking #: 430502 Booking Date: 10-28-2020 – 7:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST $962.00 WROBLEWSKI, JASON Booking #: 430501 Release Date: 10-28-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 10-28-2020 – 5:17 pm Charges: 13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO Booking #: 430500 Release Date: 10-28-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 10-28-2020 – 3:50 pm Charges: 54040011 GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond ZEPEDA, JACOB Booking #: 430499 Booking Date: 10-28-2020 – 12:10 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597