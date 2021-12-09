Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* Agg Robbery: 1

*GOB* Man Del Cs Pg 2 or 2-a >=4g<400g: 1

Crim Trespass Habit/shltr/suprfund/infstrt: 1

Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Defective License Plate Light: 1

Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Dwlix2: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Expired Dl: 1

Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items 10<50: 1

Gji* Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 1

Gob Off of Evading Arrest: 1

Gob* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Misc Cpf X 2: 1

Misc Cpf X5: 1

Misc Fta X 1: 1

Misc Vpta X 3: 1

Mtr* Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1

Mtr* Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 3

Poss Marij <2oz: 4

Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Sp Cpf*speeding: 1

Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 2

RIGGS, MICHAEL Booking #: 436921 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 4:02 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 PORRAS, RICARDO Booking #: 436920 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 3:51 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 PAYNE, TEVIN Booking #: 436919 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 2:07 am Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT

54999999 DWLIX2

54999999 EXPIRED DL

MISC VPTA X 3 $3694.00 VALLES, PHILIP Booking #: 436918 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 1:17 am Charges: 13990076 MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

26050014 MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond SAYE, TRAVIS Booking #: 436917 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 12:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1420.00 PEREZ, NATHAN Booking #: 436916 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 12:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1420.00 OSEGUERA, DEVIN Booking #: 436915 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 9:13 pm Charges: 35990008 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G No Bond BONNER, THOMAS Booking #: 436914 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 6:23 pm Charges: 13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 $1002.00 SUAREZ, KASONDRA Booking #: 436913 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 6:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 No Bond WALLS, MARCOS Booking #: 436912 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 5:54 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond GARCIA, JOHN Booking #: 436911 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 5:45 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond Davis, September Booking #: 436910 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 4:48 pm Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond WILLIAMS, SHAWNLSEY Booking #: 436909 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 1:33 pm Charges: 12990002 *GJI*AGG ROBBERY

SP CPF*SPEEDING No Bond RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH Booking #: 436907 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 10:53 am Charges: 26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

99999999 GOB OFF OF EVADING ARREST No Bond WALTON, DAMONTRY Booking #: 436908 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 10:39 am Charges: 35620010 GJI* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond GARZA, YADIRA Booking #: 436906 Release Date: 12-08-2021 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 8:48 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

