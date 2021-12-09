Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GJI* Agg Robbery: 1
  • *GOB* Man Del Cs Pg 2 or 2-a >=4g<400g: 1
  • Crim Trespass Habit/shltr/suprfund/infstrt: 1
  • Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Defective License Plate Light: 1
  • Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Dwlix2: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Expired Dl: 1
  • Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items 10<50: 1
  • Gji* Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 1
  • Gob Off of Evading Arrest: 1
  • Gob* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 2: 1
  • Misc Cpf X5: 1
  • Misc Fta X 1: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 3: 1
  • Mtr* Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1
  • Mtr* Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 3
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 4
  • Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Sp Cpf*speeding: 1
  • Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 2

RIGGS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436921
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 4:02 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
PORRAS, RICARDO
Booking #:
436920
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 3:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PAYNE, TEVIN
Booking #:
436919
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 2:07 am
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT54999999 DWLIX254999999 EXPIRED DLMISC VPTA X 3
$3694.00
VALLES, PHILIP
Booking #:
436918
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 1:17 am
Charges:
13990076 MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT26050014 MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
SAYE, TRAVIS
Booking #:
436917
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 12:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00
PEREZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
436916
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 12:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00
OSEGUERA, DEVIN
Booking #:
436915
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 9:13 pm
Charges:
35990008 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
No Bond
BONNER, THOMAS
Booking #:
436914
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 1
$1002.00
SUAREZ, KASONDRA
Booking #:
436913
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
No Bond
WALLS, MARCOS
Booking #:
436912
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 5:54 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
GARCIA, JOHN
Booking #:
436911
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
Davis, September
Booking #:
436910
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
WILLIAMS, SHAWNLSEY
Booking #:
436909
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 1:33 pm
Charges:
12990002 *GJI*AGG ROBBERYSP CPF*SPEEDING
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH
Booking #:
436907
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 10:53 am
Charges:
26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<5029990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75035620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES99999999 GOB OFF OF EVADING ARREST
No Bond
WALTON, DAMONTRY
Booking #:
436908
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 10:39 am
Charges:
35620010 GJI* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
GARZA, YADIRA
Booking #:
436906
Release Date:
12-08-2021 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 8:48 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00

