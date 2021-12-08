Jail logs: December 8, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MTR* Evading Arrest Detention: 1

*RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

*COMM* Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1

*COMM* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

*COMM* Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

*COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 2

*FTA* Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1

*GJI* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

*GJI* Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility : 1

*GOB* Evading Arrest Detention: 1

*MTR* Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items < 5: 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 2

*MTR* Unauthorized Insurance Business: 1

*RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1

*RPR* Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Agg Sexual Assault Child: 1

Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1

Criminal Mischief Impair/interrupt Pub Service: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1

Dl10 Expired Driver’s License: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

Fail to Identify: 1

Fmfr Failure Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1

Impeding Traffic: 1

Misc Fta X2: 1

Misc Fta on Court Date X11: 1

No Drivers License: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Speeding in a Posted School Zone 28 Mph in a 20 Mph: 1

Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Vpta Violate Promise to Appear (Uniform Act) : 1

Walking with Traffic: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

VITALE, MITCHELL Booking #: 436905 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 2:51 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010017 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond CASTILLO, ARMANDO Booking #: 436904 Release Date: 12-08-2021 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 2:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RIOS, LAUREN Booking #: 436903 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 2:21 am Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH IN A 20 MPH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $3354.00 RUIZ, PABLO Booking #: 436902 Booking Date: 12-08-2021 – 12:14 am Charges: 29990027 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE

48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) No Bond SMITH, JOEL Booking #: 436901 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35990248 *FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2 $2842.00 TEAGUE, DUSTIN Booking #: 436900 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 9:23 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond VALENCIA, JAZMINE Booking #: 436899 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 8:52 pm Charges: 23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond Russell, Kresta Booking #: 436898 Release Date: 12-08-2021 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 8:14 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C $512.00 GALINDO, ALEXANDRA Booking #: 436897 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 5:07 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD $30000.00 SARTOR, BREANN Booking #: 436896 Release Date: 12-07-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 4:24 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 *COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 436895 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 4:22 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond SHACKELFORD, MONA Booking #: 436894 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 3:32 pm Charges: 26040042 *MTR* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

26990162 *MTR* UNAUTHORIZED INSURANCE BUSINESS

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond COX, CORY Booking #: 436893 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 3:22 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond BROWN, KHARI Booking #: 436892 Release Date: 12-07-2021 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 3:02 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT Booking #: 436891 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 2:23 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

50999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE x11 $8172.00 Warrick, Rayven Booking #: 436890 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 9:51 am Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY $7500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597