Jail logs: December 8, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *MTR* Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- *COMM* Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1
- *COMM* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
- *COMM* Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
- *COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 2
- *FTA* Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1
- *GJI* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
- *GJI* Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility : 1
- *GOB* Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- *MTR* Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items < 5: 1
- *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2
- *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 2
- *MTR* Unauthorized Insurance Business: 1
- *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
- *RPR* Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Agg Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
- Criminal Mischief Impair/interrupt Pub Service: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1
- Dl10 Expired Driver’s License: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
- Fail to Identify: 1
- Fmfr Failure Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1
- Impeding Traffic: 1
- Misc Fta X2: 1
- Misc Fta on Court Date X11: 1
- No Drivers License: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
- Poss Marij <2oz: 1
- Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1
- Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Speeding in a Posted School Zone 28 Mph in a 20 Mph: 1
- Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Vpta Violate Promise to Appear (Uniform Act) : 1
- Walking with Traffic: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
