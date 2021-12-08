Jail logs: December 8, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The words "Jail Logs" with jail cell bars and police lights in the background

Miracle On Wellington

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *MTR* Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • *COMM* Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1
  • *COMM* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • *COMM* Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • *COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 2
  • *FTA* Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1
  • *GJI* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
  • *GJI* Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility : 1
  • *GOB* Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • *MTR* Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items < 5: 1
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 2
  • *MTR* Unauthorized Insurance Business: 1
  • *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • *RPR* Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Agg Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
  • Criminal Mischief Impair/interrupt Pub Service: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1
  • Dl10 Expired Driver’s License: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Fail to Identify: 1
  • Fmfr Failure Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Impeding Traffic: 1
  • Misc Fta X2: 1
  • Misc Fta on Court Date X11: 1
  • No Drivers License: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Speeding in a Posted School Zone 28 Mph in a 20 Mph: 1
  • Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Vpta Violate Promise to Appear (Uniform Act) : 1
  • Walking with Traffic: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

VITALE, MITCHELL
Booking #:
436905
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 2:51 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010017 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
CASTILLO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
436904
Release Date:
12-08-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 2:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RIOS, LAUREN
Booking #:
436903
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 2:21 am
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH IN A 20 MPH55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$3354.00
RUIZ, PABLO
Booking #:
436902
Booking Date:
12-08-2021 – 12:14 am
Charges:
29990027 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFODL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSEFMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)
No Bond
SMITH, JOEL
Booking #:
436901
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35990248 *FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X2
$2842.00
TEAGUE, DUSTIN
Booking #:
436900
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
VALENCIA, JAZMINE
Booking #:
436899
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
Russell, Kresta
Booking #:
436898
Release Date:
12-08-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
GALINDO, ALEXANDRA
Booking #:
436897
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$30000.00
SARTOR, BREANN
Booking #:
436896
Release Date:
12-07-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 4:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990067 *COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
436895
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
SHACKELFORD, MONA
Booking #:
436894
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
26040042 *MTR* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 526990162 *MTR* UNAUTHORIZED INSURANCE BUSINESS35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
COX, CORY
Booking #:
436893
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
BROWN, KHARI
Booking #:
436892
Release Date:
12-07-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ48990009 *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
436891
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 2:23 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT50999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA ON COURT DATE x11
$8172.00
Warrick, Rayven
Booking #:
436890
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 9:51 am
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$7500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story