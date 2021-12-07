Jail logs: December 7, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Miracle On Wellington

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *COMM* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
  • *COMM* Theft of Firearm: 1
  • *FTA* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • *GJI* Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1
  • *GJI* Unauth Use of Vehicle: 1
  • *GOB* Harassment: 1
  • *GOB* Intoxication Assault W/vehicle Sbi: 1
  • *MTR* Burglary of Habitation (F2): 1
  • *MTR* Intoxication Assault W/vehicle Sbi: 1
  • *VOP* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *VOP* Unlawful Restraint: 1
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention W/veh or Watercraft: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Fta Failure to Appear on 1628037j4 Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Fta Failure to Appear on 1628037j4 Dwli: 1
  • Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1
  • Misc Comm X11: 1
  • Misc Cpf X1: 1
  • Misc Fta X 1: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc Vpta X1: 1
  • Misc Vpta X2: 1
  • No Driver License: 1
  • No Drivers License: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility – Subsequent: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Speeding – 10% or over 75 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1
  • Speeding – 25 &Amp; over Mph Posted Speed Zone: 1
  • Stop Sign: 1
  • Theft Class C: 1
  • Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
  • Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

HUDSON, CHERISA
Booking #:
436889
Release Date:
12-07-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 3:15 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628037J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628037J4 DWLI
No Bond
WALKNER, LUCAS
Booking #:
436888
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 1:44 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 SPEEDING – 25 & OVER MPH POSTED SPEED ZONE54999999 STOP SIGNMISC FTA x 1
$2936.00
KING, RAYMOND
Booking #:
436887
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 12:32 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC CPF X1MISC VPTA X1
$1040.00
TURNER, EARL
Booking #:
436886
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 12:24 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
Hamilton, Carl
Booking #:
436885
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 12:11 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ADAMS, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
436884
Release Date:
12-07-2021 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
12-07-2021 – 12:01 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPHMISC VPTA X2
$2268.00
KEITH, BRANDEN
Booking #:
436883
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
10990019 *VOP*UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
No Bond
RUIZ, PAUL
Booking #:
436882
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G54040032 *GOB* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
436881
Release Date:
12-07-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
$15000.00
HESS, JESSICA
Booking #:
436879
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
CHADMAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436880
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$444.00
LOPEZ, ZOILA
Booking #:
436878
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
WILLIAMS, ALESIA
Booking #:
436877
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RUBIO, ANGEL
Booking #:
436876
Release Date:
12-06-2021 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
HERPECHE, ANDREW
Booking #:
436875
Release Date:
12-06-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
57070020 *FTA*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
FESSELL, SHARON
Booking #:
436874
Release Date:
12-06-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$2500.00
HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
436873
Release Date:
12-06-2021 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
SCOTT, JESSE
Booking #:
436872
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 1:15 pm
Charges:
23990196 *COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BURNLEY, JOE
Booking #:
436871
Release Date:
12-06-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 11:59 am
Charges:
13160012 *GOB*HARASSMENT
No Bond
Dumas, Tarell
Booking #:
436870
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 11:53 am
Charges:
23990008 *COMM*THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
FAVELA, SONYA
Booking #:
436868
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 10:23 am
Charges:
MISC COMM X11
No Bond
HALL, JAMES
Booking #:
436867
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 9:56 am
Charges:
54040032 *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
No Bond
FLORES, JOSEPH
Booking #:
436866
Release Date:
12-06-2021 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 6:59 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ35990239 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
$1024.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story