Jail logs: December 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*COMM* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

*COMM* Theft of Firearm: 1

*FTA* Criminal Trespass: 1

*GJI* Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1

*GJI* Unauth Use of Vehicle: 1

*GOB* Harassment: 1

*GOB* Intoxication Assault W/vehicle Sbi: 1

*MTR* Burglary of Habitation (F2): 1

*MTR* Intoxication Assault W/vehicle Sbi: 1

*VOP* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*VOP* Unlawful Restraint: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1

Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Evading Arrest Detention W/veh or Watercraft: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Fta Failure to Appear on 1628037j4 Driving While License Invalid: 1

Fta Failure to Appear on 1628037j4 Dwli: 1

Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1

Misc Comm X11: 1

Misc Cpf X1: 1

Misc Fta X 1: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc Vpta X1: 1

Misc Vpta X2: 1

No Driver License: 1

No Drivers License: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility – Subsequent: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Speeding – 10% or over 75 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1

Speeding – 25 &Amp; over Mph Posted Speed Zone: 1

Stop Sign: 1

Theft Class C: 1

Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

HUDSON, CHERISA Booking #: 436889 Release Date: 12-07-2021 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 3:15 am Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628037J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628037J4 DWLI No Bond WALKNER, LUCAS Booking #: 436888 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 1:44 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING – 25 & OVER MPH POSTED SPEED ZONE

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC FTA x 1 $2936.00 KING, RAYMOND Booking #: 436887 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 12:32 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X1

MISC VPTA X1 $1040.00 TURNER, EARL Booking #: 436886 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 12:24 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT No Bond Hamilton, Carl Booking #: 436885 Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 12:11 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ADAMS, STEPHANIE Booking #: 436884 Release Date: 12-07-2021 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 12-07-2021 – 12:01 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH

MISC VPTA X2 $2268.00 KEITH, BRANDEN Booking #: 436883 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 11:25 pm Charges: 10990019 *VOP*UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT No Bond RUIZ, PAUL Booking #: 436882 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 10:59 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54040032 *GOB* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI No Bond HERNANDEZ, JULIAN Booking #: 436881 Release Date: 12-07-2021 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 9:51 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) $15000.00 HESS, JESSICA Booking #: 436879 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 8:04 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond CHADMAN, MICHAEL Booking #: 436880 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 7:44 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $444.00 LOPEZ, ZOILA Booking #: 436878 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 7:01 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond WILLIAMS, ALESIA Booking #: 436877 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 4:36 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond RUBIO, ANGEL Booking #: 436876 Release Date: 12-06-2021 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 3:47 pm Charges: 24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond HERPECHE, ANDREW Booking #: 436875 Release Date: 12-06-2021 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 3:08 pm Charges: 57070020 *FTA*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 FESSELL, SHARON Booking #: 436874 Release Date: 12-06-2021 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 2:55 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $2500.00 HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO Booking #: 436873 Release Date: 12-06-2021 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 2:25 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond SCOTT, JESSE Booking #: 436872 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 1:15 pm Charges: 23990196 *COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond BURNLEY, JOE Booking #: 436871 Release Date: 12-06-2021 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 11:59 am Charges: 13160012 *GOB*HARASSMENT No Bond Dumas, Tarell Booking #: 436870 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 11:53 am Charges: 23990008 *COMM*THEFT OF FIREARM No Bond FAVELA, SONYA Booking #: 436868 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 10:23 am Charges: MISC COMM X11 No Bond HALL, JAMES Booking #: 436867 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 9:56 am Charges: 54040032 *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI No Bond FLORES, JOSEPH Booking #: 436866 Release Date: 12-06-2021 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 6:59 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35990239 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT $1024.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

