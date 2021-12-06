Jail logs: December 6, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GJI* Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj: 1
  • *GJI* Tamper W/govern Record Defraud/harm: 1
  • *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
  • Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1
  • Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 3
  • Defective Brakelight 3rd: 1
  • Dog, Ferret or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • Dwli: 1
  • Expired Registration: 1
  • Failure to Vaccinatex5: 1
  • False Reprt Induce Emerg Resp: 1
  • Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=400g: 2
  • Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 2
  • Man Del Cs Pg 2 or 2-a >=4g<400g: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 3: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 4: 1
  • Misc Cpfx3: 1
  • Misc Fta X1: 1
  • Misc Interference with Child Custody: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation : 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 4: 1
  • No Dl: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=4g<200g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 2
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 7
  • Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 2
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia : 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 5
  • Public Intoxicaton: 1
  • Purchase/furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/annually: 1
  • Speeding – 10% or over 79 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1
  • Theft Class C: 1
  • Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k: 2
  • Unauth Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Unl Carrying Weapon : 1
  • Vop* Evading Arrest Detention: 1

VELASCO, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
436865
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 4:16 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
Warren, Clark
Booking #:
436864
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 1:12 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATIONMISC CPF X 3MISC FTA X1
$834.00
WOODS, RUSSELL
Booking #:
436863
Booking Date:
12-06-2021 – 12:53 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
436862
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
SESSOM, KIRA
Booking #:
436861
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
$110000.00
UNTERMEYER, CHASE
Booking #:
436860
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
$1444.00
GARCIA, ROBERT
Booking #:
436859
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 4:29 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
GALVAN, RUBEN
Booking #:
436858
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 3:59 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
NORTH, SUE-J
Booking #:
436857
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 2:20 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
TARANGO, CONCHITA
Booking #:
436856
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 2:10 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SHARP, JOSHUA
Booking #:
436855
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 2:07 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ESPINOZA, BRYAN
Booking #:
436854
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 2:01 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROBLES, ADRIAN
Booking #:
436853
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 1:20 am
Charges:
36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
CAMPBELL, REBECCA
Booking #:
436852
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 12:28 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K73999999 DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE73999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATEX5MISC CPFX3
$2662.00
RAY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
436851
Booking Date:
12-05-2021 – 12:00 am
Charges:
26070315 FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP
$500.00
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
436850
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
JUAN, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436849
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
AZMITIA-JIMENEZ, EZEQUIEL
Booking #:
436848
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
HALL, GARRETT
Booking #:
436847
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
HOLMSTROM, KEVIN
Booking #:
436846
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 9:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
PINEDA, VICENTE
Booking #:
436845
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ROACH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436844
Release Date:
12-04-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 DWLI54999999 NO DL54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 79 MPH IN A 65 MPH55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC VPTA X 4
$6658.00
WOOD, RICHARD
Booking #:
436843
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
$30000.00
Netherton, Debra
Booking #:
436842
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$6000.00
MITCHELL, COREY
Booking #:
436841
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
No Bond
SCOTT, BRYAN
Booking #:
436840
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
WISEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
436838
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 1:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATON
$462.00
SALAS, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
436839
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 1:37 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
REESE, LAYLA
Booking #:
436837
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
48010017 VOP* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
ROBERTS, HEATHER
Booking #:
436836
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 9:53 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FALKNER, BRANDON
Booking #:
436834
Release Date:
12-04-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 6:16 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DIETZ, KAHLAN
Booking #:
436832
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 3:35 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00
SULLIVAN, AARON
Booking #:
436831
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 3:25 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SMITH, ROBERT
Booking #:
436830
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 2:47 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
STYLES, DERRICK
Booking #:
436829
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 2:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATEDMISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
436828
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 12:39 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GASS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
436827
Booking Date:
12-04-2021 – 12:05 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
MURDOCH, KRISTOFER
Booking #:
436826
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKELIGHT 3RD
$1374.00
KERR, CODY
Booking #:
436825
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 6:51 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
LEYBA-BROWN, RODRICK
Booking #:
436824
Release Date:
12-03-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 3:45 pm
Charges:
MISC INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY
$7500.00
ANDRADE, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
436823
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 1:26 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SANTIAGO, SABRINA
Booking #:
436822
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 12:10 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
CRUZ, RODOLFO
Booking #:
436821
Release Date:
12-03-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 11:08 am
Charges:
13990043 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
PENA, GLORIA
Booking #:
436820
Release Date:
12-03-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 10:51 am
Charges:
73990620 *GJI*TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
No Bond
APPO, TONYA
Booking #:
436819
Release Date:
12-03-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 10:02 am
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CORTEZ, MAX
Booking #:
436818
Release Date:
12-03-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 9:18 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00

