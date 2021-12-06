Jail logs: December 6, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj: 1

*GJI* Tamper W/govern Record Defraud/harm: 1

*RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1

Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1

Criminal Trespass: 3

Defective Brakelight 3rd: 1

Dog, Ferret or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Dwli: 1

Expired Registration: 1

Failure to Vaccinatex5: 1

False Reprt Induce Emerg Resp: 1

Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=400g: 2

Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 2

Man Del Cs Pg 2 or 2-a >=4g<400g: 1

Misc Cpf X 3: 1

Misc Cpf X 4: 1

Misc Cpfx3: 1

Misc Fta X1: 1

Misc Interference with Child Custody: 1

Misc Parole Violation : 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc Vpta X 4: 1

No Dl: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=4g<200g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 2

Poss Marij <2oz: 7

Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 2

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia : 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Public Intoxication: 5

Public Intoxicaton: 1

Purchase/furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/annually: 1

Speeding – 10% or over 79 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1

Theft Class C: 1

Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k: 2

Unauth Use of Vehicle: 1

Unl Carrying Weapon : 1

Vop* Evading Arrest Detention: 1

VELASCO, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 436865 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 4:16 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 Warren, Clark Booking #: 436864 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 1:12 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X1 $834.00 WOODS, RUSSELL Booking #: 436863 Booking Date: 12-06-2021 – 12:53 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond WATSON, KAYLA Booking #: 436862 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 10:14 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 SESSOM, KIRA Booking #: 436861 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 9:18 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G $110000.00 UNTERMEYER, CHASE Booking #: 436860 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 6:56 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G $1444.00 GARCIA, ROBERT Booking #: 436859 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 4:29 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 GALVAN, RUBEN Booking #: 436858 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 3:59 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 NORTH, SUE-J Booking #: 436857 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 2:20 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 TARANGO, CONCHITA Booking #: 436856 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 2:10 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SHARP, JOSHUA Booking #: 436855 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 2:07 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ESPINOZA, BRYAN Booking #: 436854 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 2:01 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ROBLES, ADRIAN Booking #: 436853 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 1:20 am Charges: 36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 CAMPBELL, REBECCA Booking #: 436852 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 12:28 am Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

73999999 DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

73999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATEX5

MISC CPFX3 $2662.00 RAY, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 436851 Booking Date: 12-05-2021 – 12:00 am Charges: 26070315 FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP $500.00 MONTES, CRUZ Booking #: 436850 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 10:38 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 JUAN, MATTHEW Booking #: 436849 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 10:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 AZMITIA-JIMENEZ, EZEQUIEL Booking #: 436848 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 9:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 HALL, GARRETT Booking #: 436847 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 9:38 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond HOLMSTROM, KEVIN Booking #: 436846 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 9:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond PINEDA, VICENTE Booking #: 436845 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 8:50 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ROACH, MICHAEL Booking #: 436844 Release Date: 12-04-2021 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 8:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 79 MPH IN A 65 MPH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X 4 $6658.00 WOOD, RICHARD Booking #: 436843 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 8:29 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K $30000.00 Netherton, Debra Booking #: 436842 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 4:14 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $6000.00 MITCHELL, COREY Booking #: 436841 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 3:09 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G No Bond SCOTT, BRYAN Booking #: 436840 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 2:31 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON No Bond WISEMAN, DAVID Booking #: 436838 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 1:44 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATON $462.00 SALAS, ELIZABETH Booking #: 436839 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 1:37 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 REESE, LAYLA Booking #: 436837 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 12:04 pm Charges: 48010017 VOP* EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond ROBERTS, HEATHER Booking #: 436836 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 9:53 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond FALKNER, BRANDON Booking #: 436834 Release Date: 12-04-2021 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 6:16 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DIETZ, KAHLAN Booking #: 436832 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 3:35 am Charges: 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR $500.00 SULLIVAN, AARON Booking #: 436831 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 3:25 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SMITH, ROBERT Booking #: 436830 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 2:47 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 STYLES, DERRICK Booking #: 436829 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 2:19 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1000.00 MARTINEZ, JAVIER Booking #: 436828 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 12:39 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GASS, WILLIAM Booking #: 436827 Booking Date: 12-04-2021 – 12:05 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond MURDOCH, KRISTOFER Booking #: 436826 Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 9:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKELIGHT 3RD $1374.00 KERR, CODY Booking #: 436825 Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 6:51 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 LEYBA-BROWN, RODRICK Booking #: 436824 Release Date: 12-03-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 3:45 pm Charges: MISC INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY $7500.00 ANDRADE, CYNTHIA Booking #: 436823 Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 1:26 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond SANTIAGO, SABRINA Booking #: 436822 Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 12:10 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond CRUZ, RODOLFO Booking #: 436821 Release Date: 12-03-2021 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 11:08 am Charges: 13990043 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond PENA, GLORIA Booking #: 436820 Release Date: 12-03-2021 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 10:51 am Charges: 73990620 *GJI*TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM No Bond APPO, TONYA Booking #: 436819 Release Date: 12-03-2021 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 10:02 am Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CORTEZ, MAX Booking #: 436818 Release Date: 12-03-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 9:18 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

