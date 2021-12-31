Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CPF: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

FAILURE TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

FTA: 1

GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1

GOB*UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J42136420 SPEEDING (ICON): 1

VPTA : 2

MUNOZ, MANUEL Booking #: 437234 Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 5:06 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 SIMMONS, TERRY Booking #: 437233 Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 2:45 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Booking #: 437231 Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 12:14 am Charges: 54999999 FAILURE TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X1

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $990.00 54999999 FAILURE TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSEMISC CPF X1MISC VPTA X1 SULLIVAN, AARON Booking #: 437230 Booking Date: 12-31-2021 – 12:09 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond GANN, KEVIN Booking #: 437229 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 11:04 pm Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bond $1000.00 JONES, JOSEPH Booking #: 437228 Release Date: 12-30-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 10:00 pm Charges: VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J42136420 SPEEDING (ICON) Bond $550.00 GREEAR, SAMUEL Booking #: 437227 Release Date: 12-31-2021 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 8:39 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 GOODSON, TIMOTHY Booking #: 437226 Release Date: 12-31-2021 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 8:11 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C Bond $512.00 CANTRELL, WILLIE Booking #: 437225 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 8:00 pm Charges: 22060009 GOB*UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT Bond No Bond LOPEZ, LINDSEY Booking #: 437224 Release Date: 12-31-2021 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 7:14 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPF x 2

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $1674.00 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEMISC CPF x 2MISC FTA X 1MISC VPTA X 1 GARCIA, DEBRA Booking #: 437223 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 7:09 pm Charges: 13990041 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL

50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond No Bond 13990041 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY GARIVAY, CHRISTINA Booking #: 437222 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 4:44 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond $25000.00 SANCHEZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 437221 Release Date: 12-30-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 2:36 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

D25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1500.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESD25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MORRIS, BRANDY Booking #: 437220 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 2:06 pm Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, JOSE Booking #: 437219 Release Date: 12-30-2021 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 1:31 pm Charges: 52120009 *J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond ROSE, TASHA Booking #: 437218 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 10:28 am Charges: 35990014 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, JACOB Booking #: 437217 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 9:01 am Charges: 35620008 *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597