Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CPF: 2
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • FAILURE TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
  • GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1
  • GOB*UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J42136420 SPEEDING (ICON): 1
  • VPTA : 2

MUNOZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
437234
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 5:06 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SIMMONS, TERRY
Booking #:
437233
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 2:45 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
437231
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 12:14 am
Charges:
54999999 FAILURE TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$990.00
SULLIVAN, AARON
Booking #:
437230
Booking Date:
12-31-2021 – 12:09 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
GANN, KEVIN
Booking #:
437229
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
Bond
$1000.00
JONES, JOSEPH
Booking #:
437228
Release Date:
12-30-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J42136420 SPEEDING (ICON)
Bond
$550.00
GREEAR, SAMUEL
Booking #:
437227
Release Date:
12-31-2021 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
GOODSON, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
437226
Release Date:
12-31-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond
$512.00
CANTRELL, WILLIE
Booking #:
437225
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
22060009 GOB*UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, LINDSEY
Booking #:
437224
Release Date:
12-31-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF x 2
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond
$1674.00
GARCIA, DEBRA
Booking #:
437223
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
13990041 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
Bond
No Bond
GARIVAY, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
437222
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
$25000.00
SANCHEZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
437221
Release Date:
12-30-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 2:36 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
D25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1500.00
MORRIS, BRANDY
Booking #:
437220
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 2:06 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
437219
Release Date:
12-30-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 1:31 pm
Charges:
52120009 *J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
ROSE, TASHA
Booking #:
437218
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 10:28 am
Charges:
35990014 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
437217
Booking Date:
12-30-2021 – 9:01 am
Charges:
35620008 *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
