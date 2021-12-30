Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N*UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF: 4

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 6

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FTA X 1: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RAILROAD- INTERFERENCE W/ PROPERTY: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1

SALINAS, EZEQUIEL Booking #: 437216 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 4:50 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond OWENS, COURTNEY Booking #: 437215 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 4:11 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 MUNOZ, JOAQUIN Booking #: 437214 Booking Date: 12-30-2021 – 2:11 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

73999999 RAILROAD- INTERFERENCE W/ PROPERTY

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $1212.00

MISC CPF X 5 Bond No Bond

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Bond $1000.00

Bond $8000.00

Bond $1500.00

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond $20000.00

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond $20000.00 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR WALKER, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437200 Booking Date: 12-29-2021 – 9:31 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond RIOS, JADEN Booking #: 437199 Booking Date: 12-29-2021 – 6:31 am Charges: 23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

52030027 *COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

52990010 *J/N*UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES

Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597