Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- *CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *J/N*UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES: 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CPF: 4
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 6
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FTA X 1: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RAILROAD- INTERFERENCE W/ PROPERTY: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
73999999 RAILROAD- INTERFERENCE W/ PROPERTY
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPF X 5
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52030027 *COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
52990010 *J/N*UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
MISC CPF X5
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
