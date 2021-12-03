Jail logs: December 3, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *FTA* Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • *GOB* Harassment: 1
  • *J/N* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2
  • *RPR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *VOP* Attempted Burglary of Building (Fs): 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Evading Arrest Det W/prev Conviction: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Failed to Display Driver’s License: 1
  • Fraud Use/poss Ident Info # Items <5 Elderly: 1
  • Fta *CPF* Failure to Appear: 1
  • Interfer W/public Duties: 1
  • Misc Cpf X3: 1
  • Misc Cpf X4: 1
  • Misc No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc Tdcj Hold Over: 1
  • Misc Tdcj Hold: 1
  • Misc Vpta X1: 1
  • No Dl: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Poss of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Possesion of Drug Paraphenalia: 1
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Sp *CPF* Speeding: 1
  • Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1
  • Unlawful Restraint: 1
  • Wide Right Turn: 1

RIVERA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
436817
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 4:02 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SENTENA, JENNIFER
Booking #:
436816
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 3:17 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHENALIAFTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEARSP *CPF* SPEEDING
$979.65
HALE, KEVIN
Booking #:
436815
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 2:38 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SIMS, PATRICIA
Booking #:
436814
Booking Date:
12-03-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
54999999 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
$550.00
LEHRER, RICHARD
Booking #:
436813
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 9:31 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Joy, Timothy
Booking #:
436812
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LOPEZ-LANTEN, JOSE
Booking #:
436811
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 8:46 pm
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
BALDERAS, JOHNNY
Booking #:
436810
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
53990004 *GOB* HARASSMENT54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC VPTA X1
$1040.00
BRIONES, ROBERT
Booking #:
436809
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
35990014 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ADAM
Booking #:
436806
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
26040046 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY
No Bond
FREEMAN, JASON
Booking #:
436808
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CANNON, TRACY
Booking #:
436807
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G54999999 FAILED TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE54999999 WIDE RIGHT TURN55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2042.00
BARRERA, JOHN
Booking #:
436805
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
436804
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750MISC CPF X4
$500.00
BOSQUEZ, ERMINIA
Booking #:
436803
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
22990001 *VOP*ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
$10000.00
RODRIGUEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
436802
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 3:33 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
ESCOBEDO, MARIO
Booking #:
436801
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MONTGOMERY, RACHEL
Booking #:
436800
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CRAWFORD, SHAWN
Booking #:
436799
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
HIDALGO, EDDIE
Booking #:
436798
Release Date:
12-02-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 12:15 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
BYERS, JESSE
Booking #:
436797
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 8:27 am
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTIONMISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$15674.00
VASQUEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
436796
Release Date:
12-02-2021 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 8:15 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

