Jail logs: December 3, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*FTA* Driving While License Invalid: 1

*GOB* Harassment: 1

*J/N* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2

*RPR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*VOP* Attempted Burglary of Building (Fs): 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Evading Arrest Det W/prev Conviction: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Failed to Display Driver’s License: 1

Fraud Use/poss Ident Info # Items <5 Elderly: 1

Fta *CPF* Failure to Appear: 1

Interfer W/public Duties: 1

Misc Cpf X3: 1

Misc Cpf X4: 1

Misc No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc Tdcj Hold Over: 1

Misc Tdcj Hold: 1

Misc Vpta X1: 1

No Dl: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Poss of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Possesion of Drug Paraphenalia: 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Sp *CPF* Speeding: 1

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

Unlawful Restraint: 1

Wide Right Turn: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

RIVERA, JOSHUA Booking #: 436817 Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 4:02 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SENTENA, JENNIFER Booking #: 436816 Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 3:17 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA

FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR

SP *CPF* SPEEDING $979.65 HALE, KEVIN Booking #: 436815 Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 2:38 am Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 SIMS, PATRICIA Booking #: 436814 Booking Date: 12-03-2021 – 1:48 am Charges: 54999999 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $550.00 LEHRER, RICHARD Booking #: 436813 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 9:31 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond Joy, Timothy Booking #: 436812 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 9:28 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LOPEZ-LANTEN, JOSE Booking #: 436811 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 8:46 pm Charges: 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 BALDERAS, JOHNNY Booking #: 436810 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 8:37 pm Charges: 53990004 *GOB* HARASSMENT

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA X1 $1040.00 BRIONES, ROBERT Booking #: 436809 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 8:20 pm Charges: 35990014 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MARTINEZ, ADAM Booking #: 436806 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 6:31 pm Charges: 26040046 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY No Bond FREEMAN, JASON Booking #: 436808 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 6:22 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CANNON, TRACY Booking #: 436807 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 6:18 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 FAILED TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE

54999999 WIDE RIGHT TURN

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2042.00 BARRERA, JOHN Booking #: 436805 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 6:08 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD No Bond SANCHEZ, JONATHAN Booking #: 436804 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 5:25 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPF X4 $500.00 BOSQUEZ, ERMINIA Booking #: 436803 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 4:08 pm Charges: 22990001 *VOP*ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) $10000.00 RODRIGUEZ, DANNY Booking #: 436802 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 3:33 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 No Bond ESCOBEDO, MARIO Booking #: 436801 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 3:07 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MONTGOMERY, RACHEL Booking #: 436800 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 2:55 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond CRAWFORD, SHAWN Booking #: 436799 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 1:54 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond HIDALGO, EDDIE Booking #: 436798 Release Date: 12-02-2021 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 12:15 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DL $464.00 BYERS, JESSE Booking #: 436797 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 8:27 am Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY $15674.00 VASQUEZ, ANGEL Booking #: 436796 Release Date: 12-02-2021 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 8:15 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597