Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

THEFT CLASS C UNDER $100: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

GAITAN, MERCEDES Booking #: 437198 Booking Date: 12-29-2021 – 5:06 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $500.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Guevara, Brannon Booking #: 437197 Booking Date: 12-29-2021 – 1:51 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 JIO, KLARISSA Booking #: 437196 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 10:41 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond No Bond MAY, SHAWN Booking #: 437195 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 10:12 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond LOPEZ, JASMINE Booking #: 437194 Release Date: 12-28-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 7:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 ARNETT, JOZEF Booking #: 437193 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 7:11 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond No Bond 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE CARTER, RASHAD Booking #: 437192 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 7:03 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond CARROLL, SAMANTHA Booking #: 437191 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 2:51 pm Charges: 13150005 *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond LLANAS, LUIS Booking #: 437190 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 1:02 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C UNDER $100

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $944.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C UNDER $10035990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MARTINEZ, MISTY Booking #: 437188 Release Date: 12-28-2021 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 11:24 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G NICHOLS, CAMPBELL Booking #: 437187 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 11:23 am Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $60000.00 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

