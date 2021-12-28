Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MTR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS : 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO : 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G : 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

*VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ : 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

WOOD, KENNETH Booking #: 437186 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 3:37 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond $1500.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO GUTIERREZ, SABRINA Booking #: 437185 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 2:39 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ FERGUSON, JEREMY Booking #: 437184 Booking Date: 12-28-2021 – 2:02 am Charges: MISC CPF X9 Bond No Bond MOLINA-VILLATORO, BRIAN Booking #: 437183 Booking Date: 12-27-2021 – 9:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990022 POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G Bond $16500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990022 POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G MCMULLAN, DAVID Booking #: 437182 Booking Date: 12-27-2021 – 5:24 pm Charges: 57070020 *MTR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 Huertas, William Booking #: 437181 Booking Date: 12-27-2021 – 5:15 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Muniz, Savahna Booking #: 437180 Booking Date: 12-27-2021 – 5:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 11 Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597