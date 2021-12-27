Over the past 72 hours, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

*MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1

CPF: 6

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT : 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

FALSE ALARM OR REPORT : 1

FTA ON COURT DATE : 1

FTA: 3

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 2

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION : 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G : 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 2

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

VPTA: 3

December 27, 2021 FLORES, JOSE Booking #: 437179 Booking Date: 12-27-2021 – 12:54 am Charges: 54999999 BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

54999999 BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE

54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

MISC CPF X 9

MISC FTA X 5

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $5665.80 54999999 BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN54999999 BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLEMISC CPF X 9MISC FTA X 5MISC VPTA X 2 SALINAS, ROBERT Booking #: 437178 Release Date: 12-26-2021 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 9:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 KENNEDY, JOE Booking #: 437177 Release Date: 12-26-2021 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 9:17 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 WALTER, SKYLER Booking #: 437176 Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 8:47 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond MISC CPF X 1MISC PAROLE VIOLATION TUNCHEZ, ARIEL Booking #: 437175 Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 6:54 pm Charges: 13990001 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G Bond $1000.00 13990001 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G WILLIAMS, BRANDON Booking #: 437174 Release Date: 12-26-2021 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 4:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 JONES, PATRICIA Booking #: 437173 Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 3:07 pm Charges: 25890002 *COMM*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR Bond No Bond CAMPOS, ELIAS Booking #: 437172 Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 2:52 pm Charges: 35990020 *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond No Bond MOSBY, CURTIS Booking #: 437171 Release Date: 12-26-2021 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 2:26 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI2

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE Bond $2304.00 54999999 DWLI254999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATIONMISC FTA ON COURT DATE MILLER, AMBER Booking #: 437170 Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 2:10 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 7

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $1592.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENTMISC CPF X 7MISC VPTA X 1 HERNANDEZ, GILBERT Booking #: 437169 Release Date: 12-26-2021 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 12:26 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond $500.00 BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE Booking #: 437168 Release Date: 12-26-2021 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2021 – 12:25 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond $500.00 December 26, 2021 STROH, KURT Booking #: 437167 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 10:24 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 RAMON, MIKAYLA Booking #: 437166 Release Date: 12-25-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 10:19 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 ADNEY, DAKOTA Booking #: 437165 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 10:00 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1764.00 54999999 DWLIMISC CPF X3MISC FTA X1 MARTIARENA, ROSA Booking #: 437164 Release Date: 12-26-2021 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 9:07 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 437163 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 8:50 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

MISC FTA X 2 Bond $2590.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2MISC FTA X 2 MRAZEK, TANNER Booking #: 437162 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 8:33 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE

53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT Bond $1500.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT GUERRA, SABRINA Booking #: 437161 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 8:04 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond $1500.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT FOY, MARLIN Booking #: 437160 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 7:58 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond CASTILLO, ADRIAN Booking #: 437159 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 3:58 pm Charges: 54040010 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $5000.00 PAZ, ANTHONY Booking #: 437158 Release Date: 12-25-2021 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 6:37 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $5000.00 HERNANDEZ, JESSE Booking #: 437157 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 6:20 am Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond $500.00 December 25, 2021 HENRY, ANDREW Booking #: 437156 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 3:00 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 HYDE, JASON Booking #: 437155 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 2:16 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST Bond $1000.00 URENO, MAURICIO Booking #: 437154 Booking Date: 12-25-2021 – 1:43 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 437153 Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 11:03 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond No Bond BOTELLO, KATHERINE Booking #: 437152 Release Date: 12-24-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 10:54 pm Charges: 54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $500.00 MATTHEW, KERRY Booking #: 437151 Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 9:37 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond HERRERA, LUIS Booking #: 437150 Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 9:18 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X 2

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4

MISC VPTA X 5 Bond $7792.00 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X 254999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 4MISC VPTA X 5 GALE, RICHARD Booking #: 437148 Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 8:36 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SEWALL, ROGER Booking #: 437147 Release Date: 12-25-2021 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 6:14 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 ALVAREZ, ROBERT Booking #: 437146 Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 5:06 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond No Bond GARCIA, GENEVIEVE Booking #: 437145 Release Date: 12-24-2021 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 4:23 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 Robles, Preston Booking #: 437144 Release Date: 12-24-2021 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 2:10 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C Bond $512.00 JIMENEZ, BRANDY Booking #: 437143 Release Date: 12-24-2021 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 6:32 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $5000.00

