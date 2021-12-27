Over the past 72 hours, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
- *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1
- BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN
- BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1
- CPF: 6
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT : 1
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- FALSE ALARM OR REPORT : 1
- FTA ON COURT DATE : 1
- FTA: 3
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 2
- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION : 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G : 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1
- SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1
- SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 2
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- VPTA: 3
December 27, 2021
54999999 BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
MISC CPF X 9
MISC FTA X 5
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
MISC CPF X 7
MISC VPTA X 1
December 26, 2021
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 2
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
December 25, 2021
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X 2
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 5
