Over the past 72 hours, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
  • *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1
  • BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN
  • BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1
  • CPF: 6
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT : 1
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • FALSE ALARM OR REPORT : 1
  • FTA ON COURT DATE : 1
  • FTA: 3
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 2
  • NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION : 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G : 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1
  • SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1
  • SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 2
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • VPTA: 3

December 27, 2021

FLORES, JOSE
Booking #:
437179
Booking Date:
12-27-2021 – 12:54 am
Charges:
54999999 BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN
54999999 BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
MISC CPF X 9
MISC FTA X 5
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond
$5665.80
SALINAS, ROBERT
Booking #:
437178
Release Date:
12-26-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
KENNEDY, JOE
Booking #:
437177
Release Date:
12-26-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
WALTER, SKYLER
Booking #:
437176
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 8:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
TUNCHEZ, ARIEL
Booking #:
437175
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
13990001 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
Bond
$1000.00
WILLIAMS, BRANDON
Booking #:
437174
Release Date:
12-26-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
JONES, PATRICIA
Booking #:
437173
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
25890002 *COMM*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
Bond
No Bond
CAMPOS, ELIAS
Booking #:
437172
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
35990020 *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
MOSBY, CURTIS
Booking #:
437171
Release Date:
12-26-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI2
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
Bond
$2304.00
MILLER, AMBER
Booking #:
437170
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 7
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond
$1592.00
HERNANDEZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
437169
Release Date:
12-26-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond
$500.00
BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE
Booking #:
437168
Release Date:
12-26-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2021 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond
$500.00

December 26, 2021

STROH, KURT
Booking #:
437167
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
RAMON, MIKAYLA
Booking #:
437166
Release Date:
12-25-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
ADNEY, DAKOTA
Booking #:
437165
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1764.00
MARTIARENA, ROSA
Booking #:
437164
Release Date:
12-26-2021 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 9:07 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
437163
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 2
Bond
$2590.00
MRAZEK, TANNER
Booking #:
437162
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
Bond
$1500.00
GUERRA, SABRINA
Booking #:
437161
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond
$1500.00
FOY, MARLIN
Booking #:
437160
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
No Bond
CASTILLO, ADRIAN
Booking #:
437159
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
54040010 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$5000.00
PAZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
437158
Release Date:
12-25-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 6:37 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$5000.00
HERNANDEZ, JESSE
Booking #:
437157
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 6:20 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond
$500.00

December 25, 2021

HENRY, ANDREW
Booking #:
437156
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 3:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
HYDE, JASON
Booking #:
437155
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 2:16 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST
Bond
$1000.00
URENO, MAURICIO
Booking #:
437154
Booking Date:
12-25-2021 – 1:43 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437153
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
Bond
No Bond
BOTELLO, KATHERINE
Booking #:
437152
Release Date:
12-24-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
$500.00
MATTHEW, KERRY
Booking #:
437151
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
HERRERA, LUIS
Booking #:
437150
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X 2
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 5
Bond
$7792.00
GALE, RICHARD
Booking #:
437148
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SEWALL, ROGER
Booking #:
437147
Release Date:
12-25-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
ALVAREZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
437146
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, GENEVIEVE
Booking #:
437145
Release Date:
12-24-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
Robles, Preston
Booking #:
437144
Release Date:
12-24-2021 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
Bond
$512.00
JIMENEZ, BRANDY
Booking #:
437143
Release Date:
12-24-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 6:32 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$5000.00

