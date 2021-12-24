Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

*GJI* Solicit Prost/other Payor: 1

*MO* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

*MTR* Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Class C- Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1

Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1

Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj: 1

Misc Cpf X2: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

STURM, JUSTIN Booking #: 437142 Booking Date: 12-24-2021 – 1:54 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 RAMIREZ, RONALD Booking #: 437141 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 11:59 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond MEADERS, KELSEY Booking #: 437140 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 11:57 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $974.00 MORALES, AMY Booking #: 437139 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 11:35 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 PEDROZA, CARMEN Booking #: 437138 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 11:22 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RIOS-AVILES, ROBERTO Booking #: 437137 Release Date: 12-24-2021 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 9:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CLARK, JERRY Booking #: 437136 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 9:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2 $2420.00 WATSON, JASON Booking #: 437135 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 8:58 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 HENDERSON, ASHLEY Booking #: 437134 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 11:14 am Charges: 35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54040010 *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond KARTIKKUMAR, CHAUDHARI Booking #: 437133 Release Date: 12-23-2021 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 10:50 am Charges: 40040022 *GJI*SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR No Bond

