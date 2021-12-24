Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • *GJI* Solicit Prost/other Payor: 1
  • *MO* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • *MTR* Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Class C- Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1
  • Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj: 1
  • Misc Cpf X2: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

STURM, JUSTIN
Booking #:
437142
Booking Date:
12-24-2021 – 1:54 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
RAMIREZ, RONALD
Booking #:
437141
Booking Date:
12-23-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
MEADERS, KELSEY
Booking #:
437140
Booking Date:
12-23-2021 – 11:57 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$974.00
MORALES, AMY
Booking #:
437139
Booking Date:
12-23-2021 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PEDROZA, CARMEN
Booking #:
437138
Booking Date:
12-23-2021 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RIOS-AVILES, ROBERTO
Booking #:
437137
Release Date:
12-24-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
12-23-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CLARK, JERRY
Booking #:
437136
Booking Date:
12-23-2021 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X2
$2420.00
WATSON, JASON
Booking #:
437135
Booking Date:
12-23-2021 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HENDERSON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
437134
Booking Date:
12-23-2021 – 11:14 am
Charges:
35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G54040010 *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
KARTIKKUMAR, CHAUDHARI
Booking #:
437133
Release Date:
12-23-2021 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-23-2021 – 10:50 am
Charges:
40040022 *GJI*SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR
No Bond

