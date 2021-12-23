Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CPF X2: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

GUTIERREZ, JUAN Booking #: 437132 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 4:27 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MORALES, JOSEANGEL Booking #: 437131 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 1:29 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPF X2 $1964.00 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.1554999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEMISC CPF X2 ROE, JOSEPH Booking #: 437130 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 12:41 am Charges: 35990247 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY $15000.00 35990247 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY LUCERO, ALBERT Booking #: 437129 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 12:31 am Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G No Bond 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G BORING, RODNEY Booking #: 437128 Booking Date: 12-23-2021 – 12:28 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 ARMSTRONG, ROBERT Booking #: 437127 Release Date: 12-22-2021 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 12-22-2021 – 6:06 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50057070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WHITEHEAD, WALTER Booking #: 437126 Release Date: 12-22-2021 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 12-22-2021 – 12:12 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

