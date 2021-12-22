Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • CPF X1: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • FTAX4: 1
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 2
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • VPTAX4: 1

GARFIAS, JAIME
Booking #:
437122
Booking Date:
12-22-2021 – 4:01 am
Charges:
13999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX4
MISC VPTAX4
$10206.80
SISK, AMBER
Booking #:
437121
Booking Date:
12-22-2021 – 1:34 am
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
TANNER, ISAIAH
Booking #:
437120
Booking Date:
12-22-2021 – 1:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
MIDDAUGH, JEFF
Booking #:
437119
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
MENDOZA, DAMIAN
Booking #:
437118
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
EDGING, DEBROAH
Booking #:
437117
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TANGUMA, LEIGHA
Booking #:
437116
Release Date:
12-21-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$944.00
HART, JOSHUA
Booking #:
437115
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$100000.00
BARRERA, DEBORAH
Booking #:
437114
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$444.00
DURST, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437113
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
GONZALES, TONY
Booking #:
437112
Release Date:
12-21-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SEPEDA, KRYSTAL
Booking #:
437111
Release Date:
12-21-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
OATES, PAUL
Booking #:
437110
Release Date:
12-21-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
SMITH, STEPHEN
Booking #:
437109
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 10:05 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
