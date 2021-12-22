Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CPF X1: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- FTAX4: 1
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 2
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- VPTAX4: 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX4
MISC VPTAX4
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
