Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CPF X1: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FTAX4: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

VPTAX4: 1

GARFIAS, JAIME Booking #: 437122 Booking Date: 12-22-2021 – 4:01 am Charges: 13999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTAX4

GARFIAS, JAIME Booking #: 437122 Booking Date: 12-22-2021 – 4:01 am Charges: 13999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTAX4

MISC VPTAX4 $10206.80

SISK, AMBER Booking #: 437121 Booking Date: 12-22-2021 – 1:34 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond TANNER, ISAIAH Booking #: 437120 Booking Date: 12-22-2021 – 1:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $944.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS HART, JOSHUA Booking #: 437115 Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 7:03 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

HART, JOSHUA Booking #: 437115 Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 7:03 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $100000.00

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

BARRERA, DEBORAH Booking #: 437114 Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 6:11 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $444.00

35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

DURST, MICHAEL Booking #: 437113 Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 5:55 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF X1 No Bond GONZALES, TONY Booking #: 437112 Release Date: 12-21-2021 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 5:17 pm Charges: 57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond SEPEDA, KRYSTAL Booking #: 437111 Release Date: 12-21-2021 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 2:51 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond OATES, PAUL Booking #: 437110 Release Date: 12-21-2021 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 2:15 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 SMITH, STEPHEN Booking #: 437109 Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 10:05 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

