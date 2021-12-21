Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *MTR*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VPTA x 3: 1

RIOS, MARK
Booking #:
437108
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 12:19 am
Charges:
35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
GETER, CARL
Booking #:
437107
Booking Date:
12-21-2021 – 12:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$1000.00
FERNANDEZ, FERNANDO
Booking #:
437106
Booking Date:
12-20-2021 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE
MISC VPTA x 3
$5542.00
BURNS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
437105
Booking Date:
12-20-2021 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
BOSWELL, ALEXIS
Booking #:
437104
Booking Date:
12-20-2021 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DUNLAP, MARLYN
Booking #:
437103
Release Date:
12-20-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2021 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
SULLIVAN, AARON
Booking #:
437102
Booking Date:
12-20-2021 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
11990004 *MTR*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
CARNEY, JOHNNY
Booking #:
437101
Release Date:
12-20-2021 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-20-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$1000.00
PEREZ, VANESSA
Booking #:
437100
Booking Date:
12-20-2021 – 12:51 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond

