Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MTR*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPTA x 3: 1

RIOS, MARK Booking #: 437108 Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 12:19 am Charges: 35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS

35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON GETER, CARL Booking #: 437107 Booking Date: 12-21-2021 – 12:14 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON FERNANDEZ, FERNANDO Booking #: 437106 Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 10:20 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE

MISC VPTA x 3 $5542.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLEMISC VPTA x 3 BURNS, JUSTIN Booking #: 437105 Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 7:16 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond BOSWELL, ALEXIS Booking #: 437104 Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 5:38 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond DUNLAP, MARLYN Booking #: 437103 Release Date: 12-20-2021 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 4:23 pm Charges: 25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond SULLIVAN, AARON Booking #: 437102 Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 2:05 pm Charges: 11990004 *MTR*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond CARNEY, JOHNNY Booking #: 437101 Release Date: 12-20-2021 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 1:38 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $1000.00 PEREZ, VANESSA Booking #: 437100 Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 12:51 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

