Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT : 1

*J/N* CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION : 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G : 1

*RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT : 1

CPF X10 : 1

CPF x 2: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT : 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS : 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED : 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE : 1

DWI 1ST: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION : 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO : 1

FTA : 1

FTA X 1 : 1

FTSLI – UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE : 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY : 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT : 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TERR THREAT IMP PUB SERV/PUB FEAR SBI/INFLU GV: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD : 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER : 1

Monday, December 20, 2021 QUISENBERRY, JUSTIN Booking #: 437099 Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 4:15 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 FTSLI – UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE $2168.00 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.1554999999 FTSLI – UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE CASSIBO, HOPE Booking #: 437098 Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 3:31 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X10 No Bond 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X10 MEDINA, JOE Booking #: 437097 Booking Date: 12-20-2021 – 12:43 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ZUNIGA, NOE Booking #: 437096 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 5:22 pm Charges: 38060021 UNLAWFUL CARRY WEAPON

54040009 DWI 1ST

54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE $10000.00 38060021 UNLAWFUL CARRY WEAPON54040009 DWI 1ST54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE ACOSTA, JEANA Booking #: 437095 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 4:26 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond HERNANDEZ, JESSE Booking #: 437094 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 3:42 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $1406.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO PALAFOX, ANGEL Booking #: 437093 Release Date: 12-19-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 3:24 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HART, NOAH Booking #: 437091 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 10:53 am Charges: 16020014 TERR THREAT IMP PUB SERV/PUB FEAR SBI/INFLU GV $12000.00 IBARRA, MARTHA Booking #: 437090 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 10:51 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond MITCHELL, KEVIN Booking #: 437089 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 7:46 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $11000.00 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75048010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRUZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 437088 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 6:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT $1424.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Sunday, December 19, 2021 BOLES, STEVEN Booking #: 437087 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 4:23 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GARCIA, RON Booking #: 437086 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 4:11 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, ASHELY Booking #: 437085 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 4:08 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WILSON, SIR Booking #: 437084 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 4:05 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER No Bond 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER OWENS, COURTNEY Booking #: 437083 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 2:41 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ARDOIN, CALEB Booking #: 437082 Booking Date: 12-19-2021 – 12:31 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED ROBISON, CODY Booking #: 437081 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 11:55 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 MISC CPF X 4MISC FTA X 1 WALKER, TIMOTHY Booking #: 437080 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 11:50 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond PATE, BARBARA Booking #: 437079 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 11:44 pm Charges: 57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond SOWELL, DARRELL Booking #: 437078 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 8:14 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond DENNIS, STANTFORD Booking #: 437077 Release Date: 12-18-2021 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 8:07 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 HARNETT, JEREMY Booking #: 437076 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 4:40 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond DELAROSA, MATTHEW Booking #: 437075 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 8:24 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond Saturday, December 18, 2021 RIVERA, ANTONIO Booking #: 437074 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 4:51 am Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00 MONREAL, MATTHEW Booking #: 437073 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 3:46 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MARES, ALFREDO Booking #: 437072 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 2:49 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990015 *J/N* CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION $500.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)35990015 *J/N* CS PG 1 >=1G<4G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION GONZALES, CHARLES Booking #: 437071 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 2:07 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 RIVAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 437070 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 1:53 am Charges: 54040011 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE Booking #: 437069 Booking Date: 12-18-2021 – 12:34 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA $1264.00 55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA RENDON, JUNE-ANNA Booking #: 437068 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 11:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SALAZAR, DENISE Booking #: 437067 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 10:50 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 RIVERA, MANUEL Booking #: 437066 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 10:26 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY DELAROSA, JUSTIN Booking #: 437065 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 9:53 pm Charges: 48010017 *J/N* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070019 *J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond 48010017 *J/N* EVADING ARREST DETENTION57070019 *J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 437063 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 8:12 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BATEMAN, MATTHEW Booking #: 437064 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 8:09 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00 RIDDICK, BRIAN Booking #: 437062 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 7:47 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond HENRY, MICHAEL Booking #: 437061 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 6:26 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond MITCHELL, JAMES Booking #: 437060 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 6:16 pm Charges: 48010017 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond HERNANDEZ, JESSE Booking #: 437059 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 6:10 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $1000.00 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75057070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT JACKSON, GUY Booking #: 437058 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 5:14 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond BUSTILLO, HENRRY Booking #: 437056 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 5:07 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY Booking #: 437057 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 5:02 pm Charges: 35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G $20000.00 CASEY, SETH Booking #: 437054 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 4:56 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G TAYLOR, TODD Booking #: 437055 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 4:40 pm Charges: 35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond 35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4GMISC US MARSHAL HOLD ESQUIVEL, SERGIO Booking #: 437052 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 4:30 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

50990041 *J/N*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION No Bond 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV50990041 *J/N*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION PARRA, CARLOS Booking #: 437053 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 4:04 pm Charges: 35990023 *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond NUNEZ, OSCAR Booking #: 437051 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 2:51 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 2 No Bond MUNOZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 437050 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 12:03 pm Charges: 54040010 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond ARREDONDO, FABIAN Booking #: 437049 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 11:03 am Charges: 23990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond FLORES, JOSEPH Booking #: 437048 Release Date: 12-17-2021 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 9:01 am Charges: 35620020 POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT $1000.00

