Jail logs: December 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*J/N* Criminal Trespass: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1

Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Driving While License Invaild: 1

Driving While License Invalid 2: 1

Misc Cpf X1: 1

Misc Cpf X6: 1

Misc Cpf X7: 1

Misc Fta: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc Vpta X 3: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 3

Public Intoxication: 2

Red Light Violation: 1

Speeding – 10% or over 42 Mph in a 30 Mph Zone: 1

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 2

Threat-Family Violence: 1

GARCIA, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 436795 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 4:41 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 WISEMAN, DAVID Booking #: 436794 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 2:12 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ARLEDGE, JEREMY Booking #: 436793 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 1:57 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVAILD

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X 3 $4150.00 AGUIRRE, JAMES Booking #: 436792 Booking Date: 12-02-2021 – 12:44 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 GEARY, JAMES Booking #: 436791 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 11:00 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond CARSON, JAMES Booking #: 436790 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 10:02 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond MOSBY, CURTIS Booking #: 436789 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 8:39 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION $1802.00 LACY, MARC Booking #: 436788 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 6:49 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ $1000.00 TANGUMA, CARLOS Booking #: 436787 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 6:35 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GARCIA, EUGENE Booking #: 436786 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 5:48 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA $1164.00 PARKER, JAMES Booking #: 436785 Release Date: 12-01-2021 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 5:08 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 436784 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 4:13 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 FERGUSON, CHANDON Booking #: 436783 Release Date: 12-01-2021 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 1:40 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 BILBREY, RANDALL Booking #: 436782 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 12:33 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MCCOWEN, JEREMY Booking #: 436781 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 11:39 am Charges: MISC CPF X7 No Bond RIOS, JESSE Booking #: 436780 Release Date: 12-01-2021 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 10:17 am Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GARCIA, JOANGEL Booking #: 436779 Release Date: 12-01-2021 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 6:47 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond MOUW, CAMERON Booking #: 436778 Release Date: 12-01-2021 – 7:43 am Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 6:23 am Charges: 16029999 THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1274.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

