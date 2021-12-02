Jail logs: December 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *J/N* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
  • Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Driving While License Invaild: 1
  • Driving While License Invalid 2: 1
  • Misc Cpf X1: 1
  • Misc Cpf X6: 1
  • Misc Cpf X7: 1
  • Misc Fta: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 3: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Red Light Violation: 1
  • Speeding – 10% or over 42 Mph in a 30 Mph Zone: 1
  • Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 2
  • Threat-Family Violence: 1

GARCIA, JOHNATHAN
Booking #:
436795
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 4:41 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WISEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
436794
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 2:12 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ARLEDGE, JEREMY
Booking #:
436793
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 1:57 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVAILD54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONEMISC VPTA X 3
$4150.00
AGUIRRE, JAMES
Booking #:
436792
Booking Date:
12-02-2021 – 12:44 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
GEARY, JAMES
Booking #:
436791
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
CARSON, JAMES
Booking #:
436790
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
MOSBY, CURTIS
Booking #:
436789
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 254999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
$1802.00
LACY, MARC
Booking #:
436788
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
$1000.00
TANGUMA, CARLOS
Booking #:
436787
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA, EUGENE
Booking #:
436786
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X6MISC FTA
$1164.00
PARKER, JAMES
Booking #:
436785
Release Date:
12-01-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
436784
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
FERGUSON, CHANDON
Booking #:
436783
Release Date:
12-01-2021 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 1:40 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
BILBREY, RANDALL
Booking #:
436782
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MCCOWEN, JEREMY
Booking #:
436781
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 11:39 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X7
No Bond
RIOS, JESSE
Booking #:
436780
Release Date:
12-01-2021 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 10:17 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GARCIA, JOANGEL
Booking #:
436779
Release Date:
12-01-2021 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 6:47 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
MOUW, CAMERON
Booking #:
436778
Release Date:
12-01-2021 – 7:43 am
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 6:23 am
Charges:
16029999 THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1274.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
