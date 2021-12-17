Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*FTA* Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Sbi: 1

*GOB* Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1

*GOB* Criminal Trespass: 1

*GOB* Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

*GOB* Fail to Identify Giving False/fictitious Info: 1

*J/I* Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1

Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Harassment: 1

Misc Cpf X 3: 1

Misc Cpfx1: 1

Misc Fta X 1: 2

Misc Fta X2: 1

Misc Fta on Court Date: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc Tdcj Hold: 1

Misc Vpta: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 3

Public Intoxication: 2

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Speeding – 15 – 24 Mph over Posted Speed Zone 83 Mph in a 65 Mph Zone: 1

Walking with Traffic: 2

DELUNA, STANLEY Booking #: 437047 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 4:54 am Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 83 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA $1224.20 BATEMAN, MATTHEW Booking #: 437046 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 3:36 am Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA x 1 $866.00 POSEY, SHERRY Booking #: 437045 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 1:10 am Charges: 54990067 *J/I*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond CORTEZ, GARY Booking #: 437044 Booking Date: 12-17-2021 – 12:54 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 VOLPE, LANCE Booking #: 437043 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 11:59 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 COSTILLA, SHAWN Booking #: 437042 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 11:52 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HOY, WILLIAM Booking #: 437041 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 11:44 pm Charges: 13160012 HARASSMENT

16020009 *FTA*TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI $10000.00 TORRES, DAVID Booking #: 437040 Release Date: 12-16-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 11:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 437039 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 6:40 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2 $3392.00 CASLER, ARRIKA Booking #: 437038 Release Date: 12-16-2021 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 5:58 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WILSON, SIR Booking #: 437037 Release Date: 12-17-2021 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 5:32 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPFx1

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE $1502.00 KEYLICH, JEREMY Booking #: 437036 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 3:01 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD No Bond BUSTOS, JESSE Booking #: 437035 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 2:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 JOINER, CLINTON Booking #: 437034 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 12:40 pm Charges: 13990076 *GOB*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00

