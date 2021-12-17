Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *FTA* Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Sbi: 1
  • *GOB* Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1
  • *GOB* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • *GOB* Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • *GOB* Fail to Identify Giving False/fictitious Info: 1
  • *J/I* Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 2
  • Harassment: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 3: 1
  • Misc Cpfx1: 1
  • Misc Fta X 1: 2
  • Misc Fta X2: 1
  • Misc Fta on Court Date: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc Tdcj Hold: 1
  • Misc Vpta: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Speeding – 15 – 24 Mph over Posted Speed Zone 83 Mph in a 65 Mph Zone: 1
  • Walking with Traffic: 2

DELUNA, STANLEY
Booking #:
437047
Booking Date:
12-17-2021 – 4:54 am
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 83 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONEMISC VPTA
$1224.20
BATEMAN, MATTHEW
Booking #:
437046
Booking Date:
12-17-2021 – 3:36 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFICMISC FTA x 1
$866.00
POSEY, SHERRY
Booking #:
437045
Booking Date:
12-17-2021 – 1:10 am
Charges:
54990067 *J/I*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
CORTEZ, GARY
Booking #:
437044
Booking Date:
12-17-2021 – 12:54 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
VOLPE, LANCE
Booking #:
437043
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
COSTILLA, SHAWN
Booking #:
437042
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HOY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
437041
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT16020009 *FTA*TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
$10000.00
TORRES, DAVID
Booking #:
437040
Release Date:
12-16-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
437039
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X2
$3392.00
CASLER, ARRIKA
Booking #:
437038
Release Date:
12-16-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WILSON, SIR
Booking #:
437037
Release Date:
12-17-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 5:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPFx1MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
$1502.00
KEYLICH, JEREMY
Booking #:
437036
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD
No Bond
BUSTOS, JESSE
Booking #:
437035
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
JOINER, CLINTON
Booking #:
437034
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 12:40 pm
Charges:
13990076 *GOB*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00

