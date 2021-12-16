Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *FTA* Racing on Highway: 1
  • *GOB* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • *GOB* Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • *GOB* Fraud Use/poss Ident Info # Items <5 Elderly: 1
  • *GOB* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *MTR* Agg Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • *VOP* Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Fail to Identify: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 5: 1
  • Misc Cpf X5: 1
  • Misc Cpfx4: 1
  • Misc Fta X 2: 1
  • Misc Speeding-10% or over 39 Mph: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 6: 1
  • Misc Vpta: 1
  • No Drivers License X 3: 1
  • No Signal of Intent: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Sexual Perform Child Employ Induce/authorize: 1
  • Speeding – 10% or over 74 Mph in a 65 Mph Zone: 1
  • Speeding – 10% or over 78 Mph in a 65 Mph Zone: 1
  • Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
437033
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 4:46 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SOLANO, LUCIO
Booking #:
437032
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 12:46 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE26040046 *GOB*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X 354999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 74 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONEMISC FTA X 2MISC VPTA X 6
$7864.00
CHAPPELL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437031
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 12:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATEDMISC CPF x 5
$1000.00
VILLANUEVA, JOSE
Booking #:
437030
Booking Date:
12-16-2021 – 12:04 am
Charges:
54990031 *FTA* RACING ON HIGHWAY
No Bond
RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA
Booking #:
437029
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FLORES, ROY
Booking #:
437028
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 9:06 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
RENTERIA, THOMAS
Booking #:
437027
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
11990004 *MTR*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
YOUNG, ROBERT
Booking #:
437026
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CORTEZ, MONICA
Booking #:
437025
Release Date:
12-15-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MENDOZA, JUANITA
Booking #:
437024
Release Date:
12-15-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 5:54 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75057070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
GALINDO, ALEXANDRA
Booking #:
437023
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
64050002 SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD EMPLOY INDUCE/AUTHORIZE
$100000.00
CARRILLO, SYLVIA
Booking #:
437022
Release Date:
12-15-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 39 MPHMISC VPTA
$1084.00
WILLIAMS, KALESHA
Booking #:
437021
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
TORRES, MARCELO
Booking #:
437020
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 10:24 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GOFORTH, DAMON
Booking #:
437019
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 10:00 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1512.00
PACHECO, LISA
Booking #:
437018
Release Date:
12-15-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 6:44 am
Charges:
MISC CPFx4
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597