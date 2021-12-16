Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*FTA* Racing on Highway: 1

*GOB* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

*GOB* Driving While Intoxicated: 1

*GOB* Fraud Use/poss Ident Info # Items <5 Elderly: 1

*GOB* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*MTR* Agg Sexual Assault Child: 1

*VOP* Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespass: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Fail to Identify: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Misc Cpf X 5: 1

Misc Cpf X5: 1

Misc Cpfx4: 1

Misc Fta X 2: 1

Misc Speeding-10% or over 39 Mph: 1

Misc Vpta X 6: 1

Misc Vpta: 1

No Drivers License X 3: 1

No Signal of Intent: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Sexual Perform Child Employ Induce/authorize: 1

Speeding – 10% or over 74 Mph in a 65 Mph Zone: 1

Speeding – 10% or over 78 Mph in a 65 Mph Zone: 1

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 437033 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 4:46 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SOLANO, LUCIO Booking #: 437032 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 12:46 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

26040046 *GOB*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X 3

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 74 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA X 6 $7864.00 CHAPPELL, MICHAEL Booking #: 437031 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 12:13 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF x 5 $1000.00 VILLANUEVA, JOSE Booking #: 437030 Booking Date: 12-16-2021 – 12:04 am Charges: 54990031 *FTA* RACING ON HIGHWAY No Bond RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA Booking #: 437029 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 10:59 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond FLORES, ROY Booking #: 437028 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 9:06 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond RENTERIA, THOMAS Booking #: 437027 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 7:52 pm Charges: 11990004 *MTR*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond YOUNG, ROBERT Booking #: 437026 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 6:49 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CORTEZ, MONICA Booking #: 437025 Release Date: 12-15-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 6:19 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MENDOZA, JUANITA Booking #: 437024 Release Date: 12-15-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 5:54 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 GALINDO, ALEXANDRA Booking #: 437023 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 5:10 pm Charges: 64050002 SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD EMPLOY INDUCE/AUTHORIZE $100000.00 CARRILLO, SYLVIA Booking #: 437022 Release Date: 12-15-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 4:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5

MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 39 MPH

MISC VPTA $1084.00 WILLIAMS, KALESHA Booking #: 437021 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 4:08 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond TORRES, MARCELO Booking #: 437020 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 10:24 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GOFORTH, DAMON Booking #: 437019 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 10:00 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1512.00 PACHECO, LISA Booking #: 437018 Release Date: 12-15-2021 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 6:44 am Charges: MISC CPFx4 No Bond

