Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *VOP* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Assault Peace Officer/judge: 1
  • Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Expired Dl/id: 1
  • Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1
  • Misc Us Marshall Hold: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 1: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 2
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Rpr* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k: 1

RODRIGUEZ, ROSENDO
Booking #:
437017
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 3:49 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$662.00
AGUIRRE, MATTHEW
Booking #:
437016
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 3:09 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARZA, JONATHAN
Booking #:
437015
Booking Date:
12-15-2021 – 1:10 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
DANIELS, LATESSA
Booking #:
437014
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
MARTINEZ, MIKE
Booking #:
437013
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
No Bond
TOVAR, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
437011
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
$2000.00
HERNANDEZ, XAVIER
Booking #:
437010
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC US MARSHALL HOLD
$500.00
LOPEZ, LISA
Booking #:
437009
Release Date:
12-14-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DL/IDMISC VPTA X 1
$1022.00
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437008
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SPAIN, ERIK
Booking #:
437007
Release Date:
12-14-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JONES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437006
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ENOCH
Booking #:
437005
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$30000.00
SAE-UNG, PRAVEE
Booking #:
437004
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ZIMMERMAN, HEATHER
Booking #:
437003
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 11:05 am
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00

