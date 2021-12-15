Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*VOP* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Assault Peace Officer/judge: 1

Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Expired Dl/id: 1

Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1

Misc Us Marshall Hold: 1

Misc Vpta X 1: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 2

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Rpr* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k: 1

RODRIGUEZ, ROSENDO Booking #: 437017 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 3:49 am Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $662.00 AGUIRRE, MATTHEW Booking #: 437016 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 3:09 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARZA, JONATHAN Booking #: 437015 Booking Date: 12-15-2021 – 1:10 am Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K No Bond DANIELS, LATESSA Booking #: 437014 Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 11:59 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $420.00 MARTINEZ, MIKE Booking #: 437013 Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 10:54 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G No Bond TOVAR, FRANCISCO Booking #: 437011 Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 9:04 pm Charges: 54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE $2000.00 HERNANDEZ, XAVIER Booking #: 437010 Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 7:50 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD $500.00 LOPEZ, LISA Booking #: 437009 Release Date: 12-14-2021 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 7:06 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID

MISC VPTA X 1 $1022.00 SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL Booking #: 437008 Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 4:42 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SPAIN, ERIK Booking #: 437007 Release Date: 12-14-2021 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 4:00 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 JONES, MICHAEL Booking #: 437006 Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 3:22 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond HERNANDEZ, ENOCH Booking #: 437005 Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 1:43 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $30000.00 SAE-UNG, PRAVEE Booking #: 437004 Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 12:26 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ZIMMERMAN, HEATHER Booking #: 437003 Booking Date: 12-14-2021 – 11:05 am Charges: 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C $512.00

