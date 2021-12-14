Over the past 24 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 3

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 2

*GJI* Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1

*GJI* Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1

*GJI* Evading Arrest Det W/prev Conviction: 1

*GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2

*GOB* Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1

*GOB* Criminal Trespass: 1

*J/N* Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1

*J/N* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1

*VOP* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

*VOP* Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2500: 1

*VOP* Theft Prop >=$750<$2,500: 1

Alcohol – Minor in Possession: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Evading Arrest Det W/prev Conviction: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Gji*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Gji*unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Gob* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Gob* Viol Bond/protective Order 2+ Times W/i 12 Mo: 1

Gob*criminal Trespass: 1

Gob*poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1

J/n*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Misc Cpf X 1: 1

Misc Cpf X 2: 1

Misc Cpf: 1

Misc Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1

Misc Fta X 1: 1

Misc Fta X 8: 1

Misc Fta X1: 1

Misc No Driver License: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Misc Speeding – 10% or over 45 Mph in a 35 Mph Zone: 1

Misc Vpta X 2: 1

Misc Vpta: 1

Mtr*burglary of Building (Fs): 1

No Proff of Financial Responsiblity: 1

Poss / Del Drug Parahernalia: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 4

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 1

Poss Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Rpr*criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1

Theft Prop <$100 W/prev Convic Enh Iat: 2

Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k: 1

Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

Viol Bond/protective Order: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]