Over the past 24 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 3
  • *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 2
  • *GJI* Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1
  • *GJI* Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1
  • *GJI* Evading Arrest Det W/prev Conviction: 1
  • *GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2
  • *GOB* Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1
  • *GOB* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • *J/N* Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
  • *J/N* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
  • *VOP* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • *VOP* Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2500: 1
  • *VOP* Theft Prop >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • Alcohol – Minor in Possession: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 2
  • Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Evading Arrest Det W/prev Conviction: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Gji*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Gji*unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Gob* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Gob* Viol Bond/protective Order 2+ Times W/i 12 Mo: 1
  • Gob*criminal Trespass: 1
  • Gob*poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
  • J/n*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 1: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 2: 1
  • Misc Cpf: 1
  • Misc Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1
  • Misc Fta X 1: 1
  • Misc Fta X 8: 1
  • Misc Fta X1: 1
  • Misc No Driver License: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 3
  • Misc Speeding – 10% or over 45 Mph in a 35 Mph Zone: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 2: 1
  • Misc Vpta: 1
  • Mtr*burglary of Building (Fs): 1
  • No Proff of Financial Responsiblity: 1
  • Poss / Del Drug Parahernalia: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 4
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 1
  • Poss Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Rpr*criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
  • Theft Prop <$100 W/prev Convic Enh Iat: 2
  • Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k: 1
  • Unl Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Viol Bond/protective Order: 2

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
NOLAND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437002
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 3:46 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
TALDON, KEITH
Booking #:
437001
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 3:18 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
LEACH, EUGENE
Booking #:
437000
Booking Date:
12-14-2021 – 2:49 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Moolhuysen, Shawn
Booking #:
436999
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SAN ROMAN, VICTOR
Booking #:
436998
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROFF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITYMISC VPTA
$1632.00
ANDROS, BRIANA
Booking #:
436997
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HENNIGAN, DYLAN
Booking #:
436996
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFMISC NO DRIVER LICENSEMISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONEMISC VPTA X 2
$2268.00
HUITT, JOE
Booking #:
436995
Release Date:
12-13-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
BERRY, JAKE
Booking #:
436993
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
29990042 *J/N*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75035990023 *J/N*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
ROYS, KANDICE
Booking #:
436992
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
DAVIDSON, ANGELA
Booking #:
436994
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 2:48 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE23990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50029990043 *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
KERR, KELLY
Booking #:
436991
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
22990001 MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)35990023 GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G50130001 GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY57070010 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SAN JUAN, ANTONIO
Booking #:
436990
Release Date:
12-13-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 12:08 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
LYON, THOMAS
Booking #:
436989
Release Date:
12-13-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 11:22 am
Charges:
23990206 THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC ENH IAT
$500.00
MEYER, ANGEL
Booking #:
436988
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 11:09 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

