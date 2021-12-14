Over the past 24 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 3
- *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 2
- *GJI* Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1
- *GJI* Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1
- *GJI* Evading Arrest Det W/prev Conviction: 1
- *GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 2
- *GOB* Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1
- *GOB* Criminal Trespass: 1
- *J/N* Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
- *J/N* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
- *VOP* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- *VOP* Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2500: 1
- *VOP* Theft Prop >=$750<$2,500: 1
- Alcohol – Minor in Possession: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Evading Arrest Det W/prev Conviction: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Gji*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
- Gji*unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Gob* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Gob* Viol Bond/protective Order 2+ Times W/i 12 Mo: 1
- Gob*criminal Trespass: 1
- Gob*poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
- J/n*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
- Misc Cpf X 1: 1
- Misc Cpf X 2: 1
- Misc Cpf: 1
- Misc Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1
- Misc Fta X 1: 1
- Misc Fta X 8: 1
- Misc Fta X1: 1
- Misc No Driver License: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 3
- Misc Speeding – 10% or over 45 Mph in a 35 Mph Zone: 1
- Misc Vpta X 2: 1
- Misc Vpta: 1
- Mtr*burglary of Building (Fs): 1
- No Proff of Financial Responsiblity: 1
- Poss / Del Drug Parahernalia: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 4
- Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 1
- Poss Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Poss Marij <2oz: 1
- Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Rpr*criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
- Theft Prop <$100 W/prev Convic Enh Iat: 2
- Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k: 1
- Unl Carrying Weapon: 1
- Viol Bond/protective Order: 2
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597